7 Bourbons Under $50 That Drink Like $100 Bottles

As a drinks writer, I admit that I can even get overwhelmed by the bourbon selection in a liquor store. So. Many. Brands. I have my go-tos, like Wild Turkey 101 and Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, and some favorites from smaller brands like Watershed and Pinhook. But I’m always looking for bottles that drink above their price point. So I asked seven pros, What’s your favorite sub-$50 bottle that drinks like it’s double the price? I got some great responses, and I can attest that all of these are exceptional choices.

“For my friends who enjoy a standard cocktail like an Old Fashioned, I stick to Russell’s Reserve 10 Year. It is readily available, has a lingering vanilla spice and is an all-around crowd pleaser for a standard bourbon.” — Jason Hernandez, bar director at Hawksmoor NYC

“In my opinion, the best bourbon under $50 is Elijah Craig Small Batch — $29.99 at most stores! It drinks like $100 because it comes with history. Elijah Craig is known as the Father of Bourbon and the first distiller to age whiskey in charred oak barrels, so their experiment was definitely a premonition of greatness and would shape the way bourbon is aged. It’s also 94 proof and 47% ABV, so it tastes great in cocktails as well as neat or on the rocks.” — Brynn Smith, bar director of Bar Next Door

“It has a perfect blend of spices and oak with just the right touch of sweetness.” — CJ Lapid, head bartender at Pinky Swear

“One of my favorite bourbons on earth is Four Roses Single Barrel, and it typically costs around $50 per bottle, sometimes a few bucks less. Bottled at 100 proof, it’s delicious neat, especially after giving it time to breathe in the glass and blow off some ethanol. It shines in cocktails and makes one of my favorite Manhattans. It has notes of honey, dried fruit and a little spice from the 35% rye mash bill. Very high quality, fairly easy to find and a great price make Four Roses Single Barrel one of the last remaining bargains on the bourbon shelf.” — Blake Walker, owner of Chin Up Bar

“It’s smooth and slightly sweet, which highlights the vanilla, caramel and confectionery notes. Even at 106 proof, it drinks much smoother, like an older bourbon.” — Brian Landry, chef and owner of QED Hospitality

“Wild Turkey’s classic 8 Year 101 expression made its triumphant and long-awaited return to the U.S. market just last year. For Turkey fans who scoured the export market for it for the last 30+ years, the hunt is over. This gem is now back on the shelves and stuns for ~$45, drinking way above that price point.” — Andy Cartin, Bourbon Master, founding partner of BCB3 Hospitality and owner of The Wig Shop

“Alton Distillery is one of the oldest distilleries in New York State. Harnessing mineral-driven Catskill mountain water, local corn, rye and malted barley, along with careful aging, they produce a bourbon that punches well above its weight for the price. The distinct grain flavor is a unique characteristic in its own right, creating a bourbon that can be sipped on the beach on a hot day or used in a Manhattan or Old Fashioned to give the cocktail a true sense of place and terroir.” — Ricky Dolinsky, beverage director at Dandelion

Meet your guide Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »