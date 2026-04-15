7 Bourbons Under $40 That the Pros Keep at Home

I don’t have to tell you that bourbon prices can be out of control. Whether you’re buying on the secondary market or in your neighborhood liquor store, the cost of a bottle can soar well above MSRP, even if the liquid inside isn’t worth the inflated price tag. But here’s the good news: Great bourbon doesn’t have to cost a small fortune. I asked eight bartenders to name their favorite bourbon that costs less than $40, and they came through with some excellent picks.

*Note that these prices are averages from across the United States.

Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon Evan Williams

“There’s always a bottle of Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon stocked at my home bar. ‘White Label,’ as it’s known in the industry, is a bourbon that consistently punches above its weight. I’ve been fortunate enough to spend time at Heaven Hill Distillery and have asked their whiskey makers and distillery employees what they actually drink. Even with access to some of the best bourbons in the country, almost all of them said ‘White Label.’ Bottled at 100 proof (always a bartender’s favorite), it has great structure with classic notes of caramel, vanilla, toasted oak and a little spice. It’s easy to sip neat but strong enough in cocktails that it doesn’t get lost, which makes it even more impressive considering it usually comes in at about $20.” — Nabil Ahmed, director of food and beverage at Chateau Elan.

“I love Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond — it’s tough to beat the quality at that price. It’s an excellent utility bottle because it makes a great neat pour but also functions well over ice or in a cocktail. I’ve recommended this bottle for years and plan to keep doing so!” — Sara Ahlgrim, spirit guide at Dark Arts Whiskey House

Jim Beam Black Label 7-Year Bourbon Suntory Global Spirits

“Jim Beam Black 7-Year is what I keep at home because it hits that rare sweet spot between approachability and depth. What a lot of people don’t realize is that it was once a minimum five-year bourbon and is now aged at least seven years, and that extra time in the barrel truly shows up in the glass. You get richer caramel, deeper vanilla and a more rounded oak presence without losing the soul of a classic Kentucky bourbon. It’s the bottle I reach for whether I’m winding down after a long shift or building something thoughtful for friends. It reminds me that great bourbon doesn’t have to be rare or expensive to be meaningful — it just has to be honest.” — Nikki King, general manager and mixologist at Liam Ash Cocktail Emporium

Wild Turkey 101 Wild Turkey

“My go-to bourbon for classic cocktails is Wild Turkey 101 or Redemption, especially since working at Sugar Monk. [Wild Turkey’s] 101-proof stands out even when it’s being stirred down or shaken into a Whiskey Sour or Boulevardier. Its rye spice adds a good balance and structure, making the drink feel more drinkable and not losing its character. On top of that, you can find it at your local liquor store for under $40, which is a good price for a quality bourbon.” — Lee Sims, senior bartender at Sugar Monk

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Old Grand-Dad Bonded 100 Suntory Global Spirits

“You can’t go wrong with a bonded bourbon. The practice dates back to Prohibition when doctors prescribed bourbon as medicine. Legend has it that the rickhouse doors required two keys: one kept by the government and one by the distillery. By law, all bonded bourbon must be aged at least four years, bottled at 100 proof and come from the same distillery and same season. Old Grand-Dad shares the exact same high-rye mash bill as Basil Hayden but with a perfect four-year age (in my opinion).” — Stuart MacKenzie, owner and operator of Jerry’s Jug House and Northside Yacht Club

New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey – Bottled in Bond New Riff

“New Riff is a relative newcomer to the overall history of bourbon, and they have been releasing slept-on bottles year after year. If you like bold flavor balanced with citrus and vanilla that is ready for cocktails and standalone pours, then New Riff is the perfect $40 bottle. We feature this in our signature Old Fashioned at Proof, and the barrel spice sings with the added fruit flavors from the brandies. At home, this is my favorite after a long shift to unwind.” — Greg Galganski, lead bartender at Proof on Main at 21c Museum Hotel Louisville

Old Forester 100 Proof Old Forester

“Old Forester Signature 100 Proof Bourbon is perfect for a highball and just to have in your back pocket for making drinks at home. It’s a robust, full-bodied bourbon that is friendly to mix with and not shy in cocktails. From a Manhattan to a highball, you will retain the bourbon’s essence.” — Jeff Bell, managing partner of Highball and PDT

Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Suntory Global Spirits

“I love Basil Hayden because it’s light and easy to drink but still packed with flavor. You get gentle spice, a touch of honey and soft oak, making it great neat or in an Old Fashioned when you don’t want the bourbon to take over. It’s my go-to. — Sean Satterlee, food and beverage director of Kimpton Sylvan Hotel

Meet your guide Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »