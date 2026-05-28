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What whiskey should you get yourself your dad for Father’s Day?

It’s a pretty good question (and, yes, you can apply this query to Mother’s Day or any other holiday). For guidance, I turned to Michael Lowry, the vice president of spirits at Total Wine & More, who is, arguably, the person responsible for sourcing more whiskey than anyone else in the country.

The important thing to note is if your father is very loyal to a particular bottle or distillery, it’s best not to stray. “If dad is very brand specific, I would suggest a single barrel or a high-proof expression from the brand he likes,” Lowry says. “If there is an extra-aged expression or a special finish of the bourbon they like, I would also lean into that as a dessert sipper or a celebration bottle.”

But there is some wiggle room here. “I might also suggest finding out about the mash bill of the bourbon dad drinks,” Lowry adds. “Many distilleries use the same mash bill for multiple expressions but age them longer.”

If pops is a little more adventurous, however, read ahead. As for gift wrap, Lowry says keep it simple but keep him guessing. “A little sleeve that can hide the bottle until he pulls it out will be a great reveal,” he says. “I’m also a fan of simple craft-colored paper or tissue paper — roll the bottle up and attach a little Father’s Day card.”

The biggest tip? Give your father the bottle in person and suggest a celebratory dram to share. Below, a few picks from Lowry, in his own words.

Chestnut Farms Single Barrel Bourbon Total Wine

A Whiskey to Impress the Discerning Dad

Chestnut Farms Single Barrel Bourbon: “A great eight-year-old from Sazerac’s Old Barton Distillery. This is a sipper with all the goodness in the barrel going right into the glass.”

Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon Total Wine

A Whiskey That’s Guaranteed to Be a Hit

Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey: “At 116 proof, this whiskey overdelivers on flavor while retaining a sweet, smooth mouthfeel. It’s a great sipper — I love using less of it in a favorite cocktail, diluting to the strength I prefer.”

Oceanus Hibernicus Blended Malt Whiskey Total Wine

A Whiskey for the Adventurous Dad

Oceanus Hibernicus Blended Malt Whiskey: “A blend of delicious malts from every region of Scotland and Ireland. A flavor joyride of fresh apple, pear, a wisp of smoke and a honeyed finish.”

El Ateo Añejo Total Wine

A Non-Whiskey Pick for the Whiskey Lover

El Ateo Añejo: “A tahona-made tequila from estate-grown agaves that’s just three ingredients: water, agave and yeast. This is vanilla and baking spice in a smooth sipper with a sweet finish.”

Balcones and Westland Total Wine

An American Single Malt for a Dad Who’s New to the Category

“American Single Malt is a burgeoning category with some smaller craft distilleries leading the way. A few that stand out are Balcones Texas Single Malt — an award winner — and Washington State’s Westland Distillery’s Garryana Single Malt, noted for its exotic flavors from aging in Garry oak.”

Isle of Skye, Grangestone and Old Emmer Total Wine

A “Price Is No Object” Bottle Selection

“When dad is a whiskey collector and price is less of a consideration, I like turning to Scotland and choosing some extra-aged Scotch selections, both blended and single malt. The Isle of Skye 21-Year Blended Scotch Whisky is an approachable luxury under $100 that has the classic wisps of smoke and dried fruits. The Grangestone 25-Year Highland Single Malt takes it up a notch with a triple-cask aging, fully matured in two types of sherry oak and ex-bourbon [barrels] for an insanely rich profile. On the bourbon side, I like finished bourbons from Old Emmer: Toasted Barrel and Calvados Cask, both in handsome gift boxes.”

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »