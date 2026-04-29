Two venerable American distilleries, Chicken Cock and Laird's Apple Brandy, have united to craft Old Glory Blend, a limited-edition mix of whiskey and apple brandy that honors the nation's 250th anniversary.

What we’re drinking: Chicken Cock Old Glory Blend

Where it’s from: Old Glory Blend is a collaboration between Chicken Cock and Laird’s Apple Brandy. Chicken Cock was established in Paris, KY, in 1856. The brand remained popular throughout the 19th century and enjoyed some notoriety during Prohibition when it became a staple of several speakeasies, including the Cotton Club, where it was smuggled in nondescript tin cans. The brand was revived in 2012. Founded in 1780, Laird & Company (based in Scobeyville, NJ) is America’s oldest family-owned distillery and the nation’s first producer of apple brandy.

Why we’re drinking this: Besides being a big fan of Chicken Cock — enough to get a tattoo of the brand (regrettably, as my partner would make me add) — this is an interesting partnership from two of the older distilleries in America. William Laird was actually producing apple brandy as early as 1698. Later, family members serving during the Revolutionary War would give the troops applejack from their distillery. And Chicken Cock, now a part of Bardstown Bourbon Company, began before the Civil War. Their shared histories span 416 years.

Old Glory is a limited-edition brandy-whiskey blend that was created in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. This is a rare but not completely new idea, as plenty of whisk(e)y brands utilize a brandy-barrel finish (including Laird’s), and a blend of the two spirits has been attempted before, including very recently by Vermont’s Bhakta Spirits. But from what we can tell, something like this has never been attempted by two historic brands.

“This collaboration unites two historic American spirits — Laird’s Apple Brandy, passed down through 10 generations, and Chicken Cock Whiskey, a revived brand from the mid-1800s,” said Lisa Laird, the president and global ambassador at Laird & Company, in a statement. “Together, we’ve created a blend that respects tradition while delivering a bold, modern profile for today’s whiskey drinker. Old Glory is a true celebration of heritage and craftsmanship.”

While I’m not a fan of apple-flavored whiskey, I do think the flavors work well together when done properly. So let’s try this one — for America.

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How it tastes: Old Glory consists of 70% Chicken Cock Kentucky Straight Rye (with a 95% rye, 5% malted barley mash bill) that’s aged for four years and 30% Laird’s Bottled-in-Bond Apple Brandy, also aged a minimum of four years. Coming in at 100 proof, you’ll get a lot of apple and a little caramel on the nose. Butterscotch, honey, baking spices and cloves arrive on the palate, while the red apple notes linger. You’ll even find a bit of pear and mint. Overall, this is juicy and ideal for summertime whiskey cocktails that veer toward the fruitier notes.

Fun fact: A few other whiskeys are celebrating America’s 250th this year with special releases, including WhistlePig’s Rye, White and Blue Piggybank and Declaration Wheat Whiskey, Horse Soldier’s Liberty Edition Bourbon, and a 57 (!) American Single Malt bottle series from New York’s Tenmile Distillery.

Where to buy: Chicken Cock’s Old Glory Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Blended With Laird’s Apple Brandy is bottled in the whiskey brand’s signature honeycomb glass — an homage to an 1800s medicinal bottle design — and features “The Famous Old Brand” rooster emblem and a bald eagle on the label (because America). Limited to 12,000 bottles, this expression is available nationally for $65.

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »