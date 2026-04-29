Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

This Whiskey and Apple Brandy Collab Might Be the Most American Drink Ever

Two of the country’s older distilleries, Chicken Cock and Laird’s, just launched Old Glory Blend

By Kirk Miller
April 29, 2026 6:59 am EDT
Chicken Cock and Laird's set out to celebrate America's 250th with a hybrid spirit
Chicken Cock and Laird's set out to celebrate America's 250th with a hybrid spirit.
Chicken Cock

The Gist

Two venerable American distilleries, Chicken Cock and Laird's Apple Brandy, have united to craft Old Glory Blend, a limited-edition mix of whiskey and apple brandy that honors the nation's 250th anniversary.

Key Takeaways

  • The blend is a partnership between two historic American distilleries: Chicken Cock, established in 1856, and Laird & Company, founded in 1780 as the nation's oldest family-owned distillery.
  • Old Glory combines 70% Kentucky Straight Rye from Chicken Cock and 30% Laird's Bottled-in-Bond Apple Brandy, with both spirits aged a minimum of four years.
  • Limited to 12,000 bottles, this 100-proof expression is available nationally for $65.

What we’re drinking: Chicken Cock Old Glory Blend

Where it’s from: Old Glory Blend is a collaboration between Chicken Cock and Laird’s Apple Brandy. Chicken Cock was established in Paris, KY, in 1856. The brand remained popular throughout the 19th century and enjoyed some notoriety during Prohibition when it became a staple of several speakeasies, including the Cotton Club, where it was smuggled in nondescript tin cans. The brand was revived in 2012. Founded in 1780, Laird & Company (based in Scobeyville, NJ) is America’s oldest family-owned distillery and the nation’s first producer of apple brandy. 

Why we’re drinking this: Besides being a big fan of Chicken Cock — enough to get a tattoo of the brand (regrettably, as my partner would make me add) — this is an interesting partnership from two of the older distilleries in America. William Laird was actually producing apple brandy as early as 1698. Later, family members serving during the Revolutionary War would give the troops applejack from their distillery. And Chicken Cock, now a part of Bardstown Bourbon Company, began before the Civil War. Their shared histories span 416 years. 

This Whisky Brand Is Releasing 57 Bottles to Celebrate America’s Birthday
This Whisky Brand Is Releasing 57 Bottles to Celebrate America’s Birthday
 The Revolutionary Series from New York’s Tenmile Distillery is both a history lesson and a good intro to American Single Malts

Old Glory is a limited-edition brandy-whiskey blend that was created in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. This is a rare but not completely new idea, as plenty of whisk(e)y brands utilize a brandy-barrel finish (including Laird’s), and a blend of the two spirits has been attempted before, including very recently by Vermont’s Bhakta Spirits. But from what we can tell, something like this has never been attempted by two historic brands.

“This collaboration unites two historic American spirits — Laird’s Apple Brandy, passed down through 10 generations, and Chicken Cock Whiskey, a revived brand from the mid-1800s,” said Lisa Laird, the president and global ambassador at Laird & Company, in a statement. “Together, we’ve created a blend that respects tradition while delivering a bold, modern profile for today’s whiskey drinker. Old Glory is a true celebration of heritage and craftsmanship.”

While I’m not a fan of apple-flavored whiskey, I do think the flavors work well together when done properly. So let’s try this one — for America. 

Subscribe to The Spill
Subscribe to The Spill

Great cocktails? The best bottle of whiskey? Find all of that in The Spill, our weekly drinks newsletter. Subscribe for free below.

Sign Up

How it tastes: Old Glory consists of 70% Chicken Cock Kentucky Straight Rye (with a 95% rye, 5% malted barley mash bill) that’s aged for four years and 30% Laird’s Bottled-in-Bond Apple Brandy, also aged a minimum of four years. Coming in at 100 proof, you’ll get a lot of apple and a little caramel on the nose. Butterscotch, honey, baking spices and cloves arrive on the palate, while the red apple notes linger. You’ll even find a bit of pear and mint. Overall, this is juicy and ideal for summertime whiskey cocktails that veer toward the fruitier notes.

Fun fact: A few other whiskeys are celebrating America’s 250th this year with special releases, including WhistlePig’s Rye, White and Blue Piggybank and Declaration Wheat Whiskey, Horse Soldier’s Liberty Edition Bourbon, and a 57 (!) American Single Malt bottle series from New York’s Tenmile Distillery.

Where to buy: Chicken Cock’s Old Glory Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Blended With Laird’s Apple Brandy is bottled in the whiskey brand’s signature honeycomb glass — an homage to an 1800s medicinal bottle design — and features “The Famous Old Brand” rooster emblem and a bald eagle on the label (because America). Limited to 12,000 bottles, this expression is available nationally for $65. 

Chicken Cock Old Glory Blend
Chicken Cock Old Glory Blend
MORE INFO

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

More Like This

Chicken Cock Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Rye
Chicken Cock Is Reviving a 168-Year Whiskey Legacy
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Elijah Craig’s Latest Release Is a Barrel Proof Rye
bottles of whiskey on a plaid background
The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now
Some of our favorite whiskeys of April
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April 

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Most Popular

Pyramids in the desert
Scientists Discover Previously Unknown Pyramid Chamber
Take It From a Woman: Read This Before You Buy Her Flowers
Take It From a Woman: Read This Before You Buy Her Flowers
Two airport lounge interiors stitched together, showing different styles of premium club lounge spaces.
The Top Airport Lounges, Ranked
Todd Snyder x Timex
Todd Snyder and Timex Reissue the Ultimate Budget Dress Watch
two rows of bourbon bottles sitting on a weathered metal backbar
The Most Flipped Bourbons on the Secondary Market
A man running next to a body of water next to a table with three plates of food and a wine glass
The Best City to Visit Solo Is Also Seriously Misunderstood

Recommended

Suggested for you

Pyramids in the desert
Scientists Discover Previously Unknown Pyramid Chamber
Take It From a Woman: Read This Before You Buy Her Flowers
Take It From a Woman: Read This Before You Buy Her Flowers
Two airport lounge interiors stitched together, showing different styles of premium club lounge spaces.
The Top Airport Lounges, Ranked
Todd Snyder x Timex
Todd Snyder and Timex Reissue the Ultimate Budget Dress Watch
two rows of bourbon bottles sitting on a weathered metal backbar
The Most Flipped Bourbons on the Secondary Market
A man running next to a body of water next to a table with three plates of food and a wine glass
The Best City to Visit Solo Is Also Seriously Misunderstood

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Chicken Cock and Laird's set out to celebrate America's 250th with a hybrid spirit

This Whiskey and Apple Brandy Collab Might Be the Most American Drink Ever

Empty wine glasses with a rainy window in the background

Wine Industry Faces a Growing Number of Scams

Bottle of Michter's US*1 Barrel Strength Sour Mash Kentucky Whiskey

Michter’s Goes Barrel Strength for Its Latest Release

two rows of bourbon bottles sitting on a weathered metal backbar

The Most Flipped Bourbons on the Secondary Market

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Delicious seafood right to your door? Say less.

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese