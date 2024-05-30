The Best Father’s Day Gifts to Bestow on Every Dad in Your Life
Maybe he’s a fitness junkie, an avid outdoorsman or a clotheshorse. Maybe he’s a connoisseur of fine spirits, an audio-obsessed record collector or a reinvigorated travel enthusiast reinvigorated. No matter how they identify, the dads in your life deserve something good for Father’s Day this year. It doesn’t have to be something luxurious or expensive (though it certainly can be), just something that improves his life in some small, meaningful way by allowing him to feel good, look good or to further enjoy his favorite hobbies.
And if you happen to count yourself among the dads in your life? Even better. Feel free to casually share this link with your kids, your spouse or anyone else who might be inclined to buy you a gift.
Bulova Lunar Pilot Meteorite Archive Series
Much like your own good ol’ dad (or husband, or whatever), Bulova’s Limited Edition Lunar Pilot Meteorite is special. Part of the brand’s Archive Series, each watch — only 5,000 in number — features a unique dial meticulously crafted from a genuine 4.5-billion-year-old iron Muonionalusta meteorite. How’s that for a gift?
Russell’s Reserve 6 Year Old Rye
There are over 100 combined years of whiskey-making experience in every bottle of Russell’s Reserve. So it’s no surprise that Master Distillers Jimmy and Eddie Russell — both Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame members — have created something a little more mature with Russell’s Reserve 6 Year Old Rye. This small batch is older than many other rye whiskies, crafted from barrels hand-selected by the Russells from the center cut of the rickhouse (those floors offer the most consistent aging cycle). Bottled at 90 proof, this rye is complex, spicy and lively, featuring notes of citrus zest, caramel and black pepper.
Métier Full-Grain Leather Cardholder
If he’s still rocking the same beat-up billfold that you got him 10 years ago, it’s time to refresh his wallet game with a sleek cardholder from Métier. This design is particularly tasteful, with a full-grain Italian leather that’s stamped and coated for texture and finished with a downright cosmopolitan pull-out strap.
Outerknown The BBQ Shirt
No tricks or gimmicks here — Outerknown’s breathable camp collar is actually designed for backyard BBQs. What’s a grillmaster without his armor?
Smithey No. 10 Cast Iron Skillet
Baed out of Charleston, South Carolina, Smithey Ironware makes heirloom-quality cookware that performs brilliantly and looks even better. Their No 10. Cast Iron is easy to clean and easier to use. Medium rare steaks never stood a chance.
James Brand The Kline Knife
We’ve long been fans of The James Brand for their careful but understated approach to design, and The Kline is no exception.
Beast Mini Blender
Daddy need his protein, comprende? Whipping up smoothies and power shakes has never been easier than in this powerful (and now personal) compact 600-watt motor blender.
Duer Performance Denim Slim – Heritage Rinse
Duer’s performance denim is less high fashion and more rugged performance, but what it lacks in runway curb appeal, it very much makes up for with it’s stretchy, abrasion-resistant weave.
Nike Lunar Roam
All sneakers are for dads, but not all of them are dad sneakers. Understand? We didn’t think so — point is, a retro style like the Nike Lunar Roam can do no wrong.
Sonos Arc Ultimate Immersive Set
Sonos might be a bit of a cliche at this point, but there’s no denying the incredible quality and consistently perfect functionality. Plus, dad really likes the idea of watching in surround sound.
Orlebar Brown Bulldog Mid-Length Swim Shorts
Ah yes — as we often find ourselves saying, pops needs to show a bit more leg. But seriously, if these trim, Bond-style Orlebar Brown trunks will stop him from busting out the speedo, you best cop up.
Crossrope AMP Jump Rope Set
As it turns out, the best workout isn’t running or lifting impossibly heavy weights — it’s pulling a Corbin Bleu and picking up jumproping. Crossrope’s hightech programing can track your skips (and an ungodly amount of auxiliary data) and offers a ton of workouts in conjunction with its interchangeably weighted ropes.
Carhartt Firm Duck Aapron
Imagine your typical “kiss the cook” apron. Now, imagine that it was bulletproof — that’s more or less what he’ll be getting with the grill-busting Carhartt Duck Apron.
G.H.Bass Larson Colorblock Weejuns Loafer
Father’s Day provides the perfect opportunity to gift him something he wants but might not buy for himself. These G.H. Bass color-blocked loafers are that thing.
Canon EOS R50 4K Video Mirrorless Camera
Whoa, whoa! Watch out now, we have an amateur birder on our hands! Canon’s EOS R50 might skew beginner mirrorless camera, but it’s got more than enough horsepower to handle endless shots of the robins in your backyard.
YETI Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag
This Yeti medium-sized tote fits everything he needs for the gym, a weekend trip or more rigorous outdoor adventures — and of course has Yeti’s grade-A, durable construction.
Rhone Golf Sport Polo
Look, he’s going to wear a goofy polo while golfing regardless. Best head things off and get him a respectable, sweat-wicking performance shirt from Rhone before he chooses something truly silly.
VSSL Nest Pour Over Coffee Kit
No camping or hiking trip is complete without a freshly brewed cup of his favorite coffee. VSSL’s compact, stainless steel pour-over coffee brewing system makes it easy.
Halfday The Garment Duffel 45L
Summer travels? Weddings? Out-of-town conferences? Halfday has Dad covered with its water-resistant garment/duffel hybrid that neatly packs an entire suit, along with shoes, casual clothes and more.
Gozney Arc Pizza Oven
Hounding for a high-octane Father’s Day gift? Gozeny’s Arc Pizza Oven reaches temps of up to 950F, ripping out 14″ personal pies in 60 seconds flat.
Jaxon Lane Relax And Repair Ultimate Anti Aging Moisturizer
Fine lines and dull skin begone with this dermatologist-recommended face moisturizer.
Sidio Collapsible Crate Bundle
For dad’s tools, knickknacks, records or other miscellaneous items, this set of good-looking, collapsible crates has 200+ lb stacking ability and is engineered “to withstand cracks, dents and extreme temperatures.”
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones
What is the ultimate sound? If you’re Sony, it’s crafting a new series of speakers and headphones that emulate what it’s like to be at the front row of a concert. The latter arrives in the shape of ULT WEAR. The focus here is less on pure audio clarity and more on presenting your playlist as powerfully as possible. The noise cancellation here is solid and the cans are comfy. But the bass? Press the ULT button, and it’s commanding.
Case Elegance Maxwell 8-Cigar Travel Case
The perfect spot to store his cigars, this protective Spanish cedarwood box features eight vegan leather-wrapped hardshell grooves with an elastic band to keep his smokes secure.
Lowercase Atlas Sun
These shades from Brooklyn-based eyewear brand Lowercase scream “cool dad.”
Wm Brown Magazine Issue No. 17
Is pop interested in vintage cars? Fine madras suiting? Pheasant hunting? All of the above? WM Brown’s glossy package has all of the aforementioned goodness and more.
U-Turn AudioOrbit Plus Turntable with Built-In Preamp Gen 2
This minimalist turntable looks sharp and plays back his beloved vinyl even clearer. Plus, setup is a breeze.
Nude Glass Caldera Whisky Glasses Set of Four
Designed with an inventive vertical cut for a premier sipping experience, these artisan-crafted whiskey glasses pair perfectly with his favorite whiskey or cocktail.
We Are Rewind Bluetooth Cassette Player
Finally, a solution to his stockpile of ancient cassette tapes. This modern cassette player offers 12 hours of uninterrupted playback, along with a built-in Bluetooth 5.1 connection.
Korchmar Ryder Leather Dopp Kit
Dad can travel in style with this full-grain American leather toiletry bag. Points if you have it engraved.
Maxfli 9′ x 12″ Putting System
He gets to work on his stroke, you get the satisfaction of knowing you just fulfilled his “CEO in the corner office on the eightieth floor” fantasy. Now that’s a win-win!
D.S. & Durga St. Vetyver
This fragrance is rounded off with the freshness of island grass and tropical citrus and is quintessential D.S. & Durga — traditional methods revamped for contemporary olfactory artistry.
ProTek PT2004 Steel Dive Watch
Forgo the starter watch — you know, the brown leather filed watch that every man inevitably get’s gifted at some point in their lives — and opt for a timepiece that you won’t see at every high school graduation. This chunky ProTek (made by the same team that brought you Luminox) is easy on the eyes and will survive a lifetime of stares.
High Camp Flasks Parkside Flask 750
He can take vino, batched cocktails and whatever else fits in this 750ml vacuum-insulated flask — that’s ingeniously designed with two built-in tumblers — wherever he damn well pleases.
The Vinarmour Wine Carrier
Whether he’s bringing back a precious souvenir bottle or transporting a gift for someone else, he’ll want to do it in this shatter-proof wine bag.
Public Rec Dealmaker Pant
One of the most versatile pants we’ve tried, he can sport these high-quality trousers can just about anywhere. And truly, we mean anywhere. The office, golf course, parent-teacher conference, Raya meetup, etc. Pair with a tee or with a button-down and some office-appropriate sneakers and he’s golden.
Pax Plus Vaporizer
For the toker dad, the Pax Plus is ideal. The chamber on the Plus is large, so he’ll be able to vape more between packs, making for longer, uninterrupted smoke sessions. The Plus can also be used with concentrates if he prefers to use oils or waxes.
Bath & Body Works Single Barrel Bourbon Beard Oil
This dermatologist-tested oil is formulated with a soothing mix of coconut oil and vitamin E and can be used by all facial hair types. Plus, it smells exactly like his favorite spirit.
Wolf Blake Watch Roll w/ Capsule
If all else fails, a fancy leather watch roll for him to store his Rolexes (or Timexes. we don’t judge) is always a safe option. At least he can’t be mad — you made the effort.
