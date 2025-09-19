Elijah Craig’s Latest Release Is a Barrel Proof Rye

Earlier this summer, Buffalo Trace announced the release of a 100-proof Sazerac Rye. The distillery noted interest from bartenders in a higher-proof version of this rye, given that the stronger spirit can make for a more potent cocktail ingredient. As it turns out, Sazerac isn’t the only rye whiskey seeing a stronger version hit shelves this year; this week, Elijah Craig revealed the launch of a barrel proof rye whiskey.



Elijah Craig’s website describes this new release as “uncut, straight from the barrel and without chill filtering.” The initial batch touted in the distillery’s announcement, A925, is bottled at 108 proof and has been aged for 12 years and three months. Elijah Craig’s release strategy for this rye involves three distinct releases each year: one in January, one in May and one in September.



“As whiskey fans know, barrel proof is kind of like that famous box of chocolates, in not knowing what you’re going to get until the barrel dumps,” said master distiller Conor O’Driscoll in a statement. “In this instance, we got a 108 proof treat that drinks bolder than its number would suggest.”

This announcement is welcome news for rye whiskey enthusiasts looking for something a little more bracing — and who might be up for trying out something that could vary dramatically from bottle to bottle. Elijah Craig’s Barrel Proof Rye has a suggested retail price of $74.99 per bottle. It’s comparable to the distillery’s barrel proof bourbon counterpart, which has gotten high marks here in the past.