Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Elijah Craig’s Latest Release Is a Barrel Proof Rye

Good news for cocktail fans

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 19, 2025 4:52 pm EDT
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye.
Elijah Craig

Earlier this summer, Buffalo Trace announced the release of a 100-proof Sazerac Rye. The distillery noted interest from bartenders in a higher-proof version of this rye, given that the stronger spirit can make for a more potent cocktail ingredient. As it turns out, Sazerac isn’t the only rye whiskey seeing a stronger version hit shelves this year; this week, Elijah Craig revealed the launch of a barrel proof rye whiskey.

Elijah Craig’s website describes this new release as “uncut, straight from the barrel and without chill filtering.” The initial batch touted in the distillery’s announcement, A925, is bottled at 108 proof and has been aged for 12 years and three months. Elijah Craig’s release strategy for this rye involves three distinct releases each year: one in January, one in May and one in September.

“As whiskey fans know, barrel proof is kind of like that famous box of chocolates, in not knowing what you’re going to get until the barrel dumps,” said master distiller Conor O’Driscoll in a statement. “In this instance, we got a 108 proof treat that drinks bolder than its number would suggest.”

Revisiting the Classics: Elijah Craig Small Batch
Revisiting the Classics: Elijah Craig Small Batch
 Named after a whiskey pioneer, this brand helped launch the idea of small batch bourbon

This announcement is welcome news for rye whiskey enthusiasts looking for something a little more bracing — and who might be up for trying out something that could vary dramatically from bottle to bottle. Elijah Craig’s Barrel Proof Rye has a suggested retail price of $74.99 per bottle. It’s comparable to the distillery’s barrel proof bourbon counterpart, which has gotten high marks here in the past.

More Like This

Photograph of a decanter of cask-strength bourbon and glasses sitting on a vintage bar cart in color
8 Cask-Strength Bourbons to Try Right Now
bottles of whiskey on a plaid background
The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now
A Seelbach's selection from Bardstown Bourbon Company
Your Local Liquor Store’s Barrel Selections Are a Whiskey Cheat Code
Old Fashioned
5 Great New Takes on the Old Fashioned That Won’t Offend Your Father

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The elegance of a waterfront stay, without the ocean crowds.
10 Idyllic Lakefront Hotels Across the United States
Mohamed Amine Tougai spitting during a game
There's a Very Good Reason Why Athletes Spit So Often
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
A man walks on a beach in winter, watching the waves.
One of the Best Things You Can Do After a Fight
Best Chino Pants
Fall Is Here. Let's Talk About Chinos.
Antini
The “Antini” Is Actually Made With Ants (and It’s Delicious)

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

Elijah Craig's Latest Release Is a Barrel Proof Rye

The Drinking Cultures of Asia

The Drinking Cultures of Asia

The Drinking Culture of Singapore

The Drinking Culture of Singapore

The Drinking Culture of Thailand

The Drinking Culture of Thailand

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week