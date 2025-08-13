Drinking and the Culture Around It

8 Cask-Strength Bourbons to Try Right Now

If you’re looking for a high-proof whiskey, you’ve come to the right place

By Amanda Gabriele
August 13, 2025 11:20 am EDT
Photograph of a decanter of cask-strength bourbon and glasses sitting on a vintage bar cart in color
We like it well into the triple digits.
Getty Images

We love cask-strength whiskeys here at InsideHook because they have a rich, complex taste, free of water dilution to bring down the proof. Also known as barrel strength, these spirits deliver a much bolder drinking experience than their run-of-the-mill 80-proof brethren, which a lot of whiskey drinkers (us included) gravitate toward. Here, I’ve rounded up eight cask-strength bourbons that I’ve been enjoying as of late. Whether you like them neat, over ice or with a few drops of water, you can’t go wrong with any of these bottles.

Jefferson’s Reserve Cask Strength Bourbon
Jefferson’s Reserve Cask Strength Bourbon

I’m a Jefferson’s Ocean girl through and through, but I’ll take a break for the brand’s Cask Strength Bourbon. Aged for eight years and coming in at 130 proof, the high-heat factor is complemented by flavors of vanilla, red fruits and a toasty, nutty finish. This one is a limited release, so get it while you can.

Buy Here : $73
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon

The age and ABV of Elijah Craig Barrel Proof varies with each release, and that variance is all part of the fun. It typically clocks in somewhere between 118 and 140 proof with flavors of vanilla and butterscotch with some hotter notes of cinnamon and black pepper. I love it paired with something sweet.

Buy Here : $81
Wild Turkey Rare Breed Bourbon
Wild Turkey Rare Breed Bourbon

If you know me, you know I’m a big fan of Wild Turkey 101. But if I want to get a little fancier, the brand’s Rare Breed Bourbon is where it’s at. Bottled at 116.8 proof, the blend of six-, eight- and 12-year-old bourbons makes it extremely smooth.

Buy Here : $60
New Riff Single Barrel Bourbon
New Riff Single Barrel Bourbon

With a mash bill of 65% corn, 30% rye and 5% malted barley, this high-rye, barrel-strength bourbon has been one of my favorites lately. The proof varies between releases, but expect a bourbon that’s aged at least four years and somewhere around 110 proof. The rye content gives it lots of baking spice notes like clove and cinnamon with dark red fruit and pepper on the finish.

Buy Here : $50
Maker’s Mark 46 Cask Strength Bourbon
Maker’s Mark 46 Cask Strength Bourbon

If you’re a fan of Maker’s 46, you’ll love the cask-strength version, which is also finished with seared French oak staves. With a proof that ranges from 107 to 114, this is indeed a hot one, but notes of caramel and dried fruit give it a smooth flavor.

Buy Here : $62
Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Port Wine Finished Bourbon
Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Port Wine Finished Bourbon

I love whiskeys finished in Port barrels, and this one from Angel’s Envy is no exception. Coming in at 119.8 proof for the latest release (it changes every bottling), it has flavors of caramel apple and a hint of orange zest with a peppery finish. This one is special — forgo the ice and sip it neat or with a touch of water, if it pleases you.

Buy Here : $290
Larceny Barrel Proof Bourbon
Larceny Barrel Proof Bourbon

If you love wheated bourbon, Larceny Barrel Proof deserves a spot on your shelf. The whiskey is released three times per year in January, May and September, and the proof varies anywhere from 117 to 127. But with sumptuous flavors of molasses, fig and hazelnut, this one is high-proof easy drinking.

Buy Here: $78
Pinhook Cast Strength Bourbon 5 Year
Pinhook Cast Strength Bourbon 5 Year

I’m a fan of everything that Pinhook does, this five-year-old bourbon included. The 2024 vintage is bottled at 118.2 proof and has lovely flavors of burnt sugar, vanilla and juicy apricots. I love sipping this particular bourbon neat, but you do you.

Buy Here : $55

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

