Revisiting the Classics: Wild Turkey 101 Gets an Age Statement

What we’re drinking: Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon

Where it’s from: Based in Lawrenceburg, KY, Wild Turkey is led by the father and son master distilling team of Jimmy and Eddie Russell (along with Eddie’s son and Associate Master Blender, Bruce Russell). Launched in 1940, the brand has been owned by drinks giant Campari since 2009.

Why we’re drinking this: Wild Turkey 8YO hasn’t been available in the United States for more than 20 years, living on as an export-only product in a few select overseas markets (Korea, Australia, Japan). Yet, it’s apparently one of Wild Turkey Master Distiller Jimmy Russell’s favorite bourbons. So where did this age-statement release go, and why is it back for the first time since the ‘90s?

“Eight-year 101 is what started Wild Turkey,” Bruce Russell says. “Bringing it back now was a combination of having the liquid — we’ve gone from six million proof gallons a year to close to 11 million, thanks to our new distillery— and having the powers that be get on board with the project.”

The return was inspired, in part, by the success of the commemorative Wild Turkey bottle released late last year that celebrated Jimmy Russell’s 70th anniversary at the distillery. Also an eight-year age statement, the bottle was a hit. “I was telling Campari, if we put a $45 eight-year-old bottle on the shelf, it’s going to be gone as soon as it hits the liquor store,” Bruce Russell says. “And that’s what happened.”

So with this old/new expression, you’re getting a slightly extended aging period (eight to 12 years) on the classic 101 recipe, which is typically crafted from barrels that have aged six to eight years. The Russells are also pulling from a smaller batch of barrels.

(L-R) Eddie, Bruce and Jimmy Russell Campari America

“We’re looking for barrels that have a little bit more of an oak influence and have a little bit more of a darker flavor profile because that’s what the export product has been, and that’s what our export fans want,” Russell says. “When you look at the typical consumer in Japan, they love age statements. They love oak. They love maturity. They’re not as concerned with proof as we are in the United States.”

Let’s check it out.

How it tastes: Coming in at (natch) 101 proof, the eight-year-old expression leans a bit more toward chocolate, peanuts, cherry and toffee. But the nose has that unmistakable orange zest that I always find with Turkey products. The oak influence is a little stronger, but overall this feels like an elevated 101 that’s just different enough to stand out on its own.

Fun fact: Responding to several questions about the new expression, Bruce Russell went to great pains to suggest its mere existence would not affect any other Wild Turkey product. “It’s not replacing anything,” he says. “It’s not cutting into any of the volume of 101 and not affecting the actual blend age or any of the barrels we were going to use in 101. But it also does not mean the 12-year expression [another export-only product] is coming to the U.S.”

Where to buy: Wild Turkey 101 8-Year-Old Bourbon is now available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $45, although in far smaller quantities than the classic 101 bottle.