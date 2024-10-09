Revisiting the Classics: Elijah Craig Small Batch

Welcome to Revisiting the Classics, an ongoing series where we provide a fresh perspective on iconic and beloved whisk(e)y bottles. You can see our prior entries here.

What we’re drinking: Elijah Craig Small Batch

Where it’s from: Launched in 1986, Elijah Craig is named after an iconic figure in bourbon history. The whiskey hails from the Bardstown, KY-based Heaven Hill, the nation’s largest independent, family-owned and -led distillery, which also produces Henry McKenna, Rittenhouse, Larceny and Parker’s Heritage (among others).

Why we’re drinking this: With Old Fashioned Week coming up (see below), it’s a good time to revisit the core Small Batch release from that week’s sponsor, Elijah Craig.

First, a bit of history. In 1789 Baptist preacher Elijah Craig started the process of aging whiskey in new charred oak barrels — or at least that’s the legend. If it did happen, it might have been the result of an accidental fire. Still, true or not, Craig has been dubbed “The Father of Bourbon” for his contributions to American whiskey. He also founded what is now the town of Georgetown, KY and established the first classical school in Kentucky, along with building the state’s first fulling mill and paper mill.

It’s also important to note Craig’s imperfect past. The brand itself notes that “while we draw inspiration from parts of Elijah Craig’s story as a distiller, a critical component of this history are the enslaved people who made major contributions to bourbon. Elijah Craig was an enslaver, relying upon enslaved people to run his distilling and broader business operations.” As their website suggests, the brand is working with the University of Kentucky’s Commonwealth Institute for Black Studies and Central Kentucky Slavery Initiative “to not only share a more transparent and inclusive account of our past, but to also make America today a more just and equitable country.”

A trademark was registered for Elijah Craig as a whiskey in 1960, but it took over a quarter of a century for Heaven Hill to later buy that trademark and release a bourbon under its name. Coming out in 1986, this bottle was one of the first “small batch” releases, even if it didn’t carry that moniker (Booker’s Bourbon in 1987 is credited with the first official use of the phrase, which admittedly doesn’t always mean anything).

What we now know as Small Batch previously held an age statement (12 Years) until 2016, when the brand began mixing in slightly younger bourbons and upping the barrel dump from 100 casks to 200.

Today, it’s the cask strength Elijah Craig Barrel Proof releases that tend to win all the major awards. Can the less bold Small Batch still offer flavor and depth?

How it tastes: Coming in at 94 proof, Small Batch is aged in barrels that underwent a Level 3 char. It features a mashbill of 78% corn, 12% malted barley and 10% rye.

The final result is full of cherry, cinnamon, cola, vanilla, nutmeg and a subtle smoky wood spice. Maybe it’s the slightly higher proof, but as a core/entry-level bourbon, this one remains complex yet approachable.

Fun fact: The slightly misnamed Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week — it runs 10 days! — takes place this year across the country from Oct. 11-20. During the week, an array of bars and restaurants serve up variations on the classic cocktail, with some proceeds earmarked for the hospitality non-profit Southern Smoke Foundation.

Where to buy: You can find Elijah Craig Small Batch at pretty much any liquor store and online for roughly $25-$35.