What we’re drinking: Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Where it’s from: This small-batch whiskey is in the James B. Beam Distilling Co. portfolio, which includes Knob Creek, Baker’s and Booker’s. The whiskey is overseen by eighth-generation distiller Freddie Noe.

Why we’re drinking this: Even throughout its many variations (Toast, Subtle Smoke, Malted Rye, etc.) the deal with Basil Hayden is that it’s incredibly approachable.

Created by legendary distiller Booker Noe in 1992, this high-rye bourbon started as Basil Hayden’s — the slight name change occurred in 2021, along with an update in packaging. According to the brand, Noe was inspired by 1792 whiskey pioneer Meredith Basil Hayden, Sr., a rye farmer from Maryland who moved to Kentucky and began distilling whiskey. Hayden distilled his bourbon with a higher percentage of rye, and Booker wanted to recreate that recipe while offering a “refined, approachable taste profile.”

Basil Hayden works best in lighter (and fruitier) cocktails, like the Basil Hayden 75. James B Beam Distilling Co.

To that end, the bourbon comes in at 40% ABV with no age statement (at one point, it was listed at eight years). It features a mash bill of 63% corn, 27% rye and 10% malted barley, which is the same mash bill as Old Grand-Dad. As someone who’s enjoyed other Basil Hayden expressions over the years, I wondered if the original bottle held up, considering its modest proof. Let’s revisit.

How it tastes: This was always meant to be a gateway bourbon. Even Booker Noe once reportedly said, “If you don’t like bourbon, try Basil Hayden.”

There’s a lot of brown sugar and vanilla upfront on the nose and palate. After the initial sips, I find more citrus (mainly lemon zest), cinnamon, black pepper, ginger and oak spice. It’s certainly a lighter mouthfeel than the 100-proof (and up) whiskeys I’m used to now, but there is plenty of complexity here. I’d be more likely to use this in something like a Fool’s Gold or a Basil Hayden 75 (pictured) than an Old Fashioned.

Fun fact: The most interesting expression of Basil Hayden came out in 2021. Called Toast, it gets its name from a secondary toasted barrel finish. But the less publicized and far most interesting aspect of the whiskey is that the mash bill has quite a bit of brown rice in place of rye.

Where to buy: You can find Basil Hayden pretty much anywhere in stores or online for about $40.