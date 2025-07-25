A Higher-Proof Sazerac Rye Is on the Way

The proof of a given spirit can have a big impact on the cocktails you might make with it. One gin and tonic recipe recommends the base spirit be at least 90 proof for the best results, while a 2017 Food Republic article by Naren Young explains the appeal of “a little overproof bourbon” in what sounds like an especially delicious Amaretto Sour. All of which is to say that if you enjoy making cocktails with a good rye, Sazerac has some encouraging news for you.



This week, Buffalo Trace Distillery announced the release of a 100-proof Sazerac Rye. Master Distiller Harlan Wheatley said this whiskey was “crafted specifically with bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts in mind.” The whiskey is now available in shops, bars and restaurants and retails for $29.99 per bottle. For especially dedicated (and deep-pocketed) rye enthusiasts, Buffalo Trace is also including this in their Sazerac Barrel Select program.



“Bartenders have increasingly embraced 100 proof ryes for the balance, strength and versatility they provide,” said Buffalo Trace’s Global Brand Director, Andrew Duncan, in a statement. “Sazerac Rye 100 Proof offers greater control over flavor and balance, empowering creativity behind the bar. It’s built to be the perfect cocktail whiskey.”

The standard edition of Sazerac Rye Whiskey is 90 proof. As for how the new version tastes relative to the original version, according to the distillery’s announcement, Sazerac Rye Whiskey 100 Proof “amplifies these flavors.” As VinePair’s Hannah Staab notes, demand from bartenders resulted in this new release. Now that it’s out in the world, hopefully all of us who enjoy a good drink made with rye will benefit.