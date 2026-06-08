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The 13 Best New Menswear Releases This Week, From J.Crew to Brunello Cucinelli

Summer is here, and the menswear is heating up

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 8, 2026 11:11 am EDT
a mix of new menswear items
The best new menswear drops of the week include a new canvas tote competitor.
InsideHook

The Gist

An expert curator has sifted through countless new drops to present this week's must-have menswear, featuring everything from J.Crew's canvas tote rival to Stone Island's nearly indestructible jacket. Discover a vibrant mix of luxury, collaborations, and summer-ready staples designed to elevate your wardrobe.

Key Takeaways

  • J.Crew launched a canvas tote bag, directly competing with L.L.Bean's established design.
  • Notable collaborations include Stone Island x New Balance outerwear and Sperry x Todd Snyder x *Mister Rogers' Neighborhood* sneakers.
  • The featured releases span a wide price spectrum, from Gap shorts at $37 to a Brunello Cucinelli belt priced at $1,400.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: J.Crew releases a Bote and Tote competitor, Stone Island and New Balance collaborate on indestructible outerwear, Todd Snyder channels Mr Rogers’ Neighborhood with their latest Sperry collab and more.

The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of June 8, 2026

J.Crew Medium Seaport Washed Canvas Tote Bag
J.Crew Medium Seaport Washed Canvas Tote Bag

Is J.Crew gunning for L.L.Bean’s canvas tote crown? This very preppy hold-all, fitted with outer and internal pockets and big enough to hold your laptop, would suggest yes.

J.Crew : $98
3Sixteen Big Oxford
3Sixteen Big Oxford

“Apricot Ice” is a beautiful name for a child. Or, a beautiful color for your new massive summer shirt.

Huckberry : $220
Sperry x Todd Snyder x Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood CVO Sneaker
Sperry x Todd Snyder x Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood CVO Sneaker

I’m much more likely to be your neighbor if you’re wearing these slick CVOs.

Todd Snyder : $120
Gap 5.5″ Linen-Blend Relaxed Shorts
Gap 5.5″ Linen-Blend Relaxed Shorts

Is a 5″ inseam too short for you? Try 5.5″, says the Gap.

Gap : $60 $37
Brunello Cucinelli Leather Belt
Brunello Cucinelli Leather Belt

For holding up your solid gold-plated pants.

Mytheresa : $1,400
Manresa The Yankee Shirt
Manresa The Yankee Shirt

USA! USA! USA!

Manresa : $175
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Pleated Print Shorts
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Pleated Print Shorts

Tired? Pleats Please suiting. Wired? Pleats Please tomato shorts.

Nordstrom : $550
Studio Nicholson Barlow Leather Mules
Studio Nicholson Barlow Leather Mules

Remember your leather loafers? This is them now. Feel old yet?

Mr Porter : $635
Only NY x BFC 25th Anniversary Jersey
Only NY x BFC 25th Anniversary Jersey

You may have missed the annual Only NY invitation…but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get in on the jersey action.

Only NY : $128
Lady White Co. Linen Wool V-Neck
Lady White Co. Linen Wool V-Neck

Very nice of Lady White Co. to recreated the #coolguyuniform in a summer-ready linen-wool blend.

Lady White Co. : $320
Le Laboureur x Gardenheir French Cotton Farm Pant
Le Laboureur x Gardenheir French Cotton Farm Pant

Made to emulate the classic “bleu de travail” indigo of old school French chore coats, these cotton trousers from Le Laboureur and Gardenheir’s latest collab are, in a word, elite.

Gardenheir : $138
Stone Island x New Balance Nylon Prismatico-TC Jacket
Stone Island x New Balance Nylon Prismatico-TC Jacket

The human mind cannot comprehend how indestructible (or how swaggy) this Stone Island Prismatico-TC Jacket is.

Haven : $1,626
Aaron Levine Nautaulis Cap
Aaron Levine Nautaulis Cap

Menswear guru Aaron Levine has done it again.

Shopbop : $58
Hanover Wander Jeans
Hanover Wander Jeans

A dark wash, wide-leg jean made in America from deadstock Cone Mills denim, all for under $165? This feels like a scam…

Hanover : $165
Eighteen East Full Zip Caleb Shirt
Eighteen East Full Zip Caleb Shirt

NYC-based Eighteen East lovingly refers to the fabric used for this front-zip shirt as “Brickstop.”

Eighteen East : $188
The Row Casa Suede Slippers
The Row Casa Suede Slippers

Sometimes, a little bit of luxury goes a long way.

Mr Porter : $1,050
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt

Casino Royale put Sunspel’s Riviera Polo on the map. Twenty years later, the trim, Bond-endorsed shirt gets a limited-edition version in Sea Island cotton.

Sunspel : $425
Todd Snyder 5u0026#8243; Seersucker Montauk Swim Trunk
Todd Snyder 5″ Seersucker Montauk Swim Trunk

Summer is almost here. Do you know where your trunks are?

Todd Snyder : $148
Bottega Veneta Tarik Intrecciato Leather Slides
Bottega Veneta Tarik Intrecciato Leather Slides

The woven “Intrecciato” leather in these Bottega slides is also used in the brand’s highly coveted bags.

Mytheresa : $1,150
William Ellery Pocket Picnic Shirt
William Ellery Pocket Picnic Shirt

Beware of ants.

Blue in Green : $280

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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