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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: J.Crew releases a Bote and Tote competitor, Stone Island and New Balance collaborate on indestructible outerwear, Todd Snyder channels Mr Rogers’ Neighborhood with their latest Sperry collab and more.
The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of June 8, 2026
- The Canvas Tote Upgrade: J.Crew Medium Seaport Washed Canvas Tote Bag, $98
- The Oversized Oxford: 3Sixteen Big Oxford, $220
- The Neighborly Deck Shoes: Sperry x Todd Snyder x Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood CVO Sneaker, $120
- The Anti-Sweat Short Shorts: Gap 5.5″ Linen-Blend Relaxed Shorts, $60 $37
- The Luxury Leather Belt: Brunello Cucinelli Leather Belt, $1,400
- More Menswear Drops
J.Crew Medium Seaport Washed Canvas Tote Bag
Is J.Crew gunning for L.L.Bean’s canvas tote crown? This very preppy hold-all, fitted with outer and internal pockets and big enough to hold your laptop, would suggest yes.
3Sixteen Big Oxford
“Apricot Ice” is a beautiful name for a child. Or, a beautiful color for your new massive summer shirt.
Sperry x Todd Snyder x Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood CVO Sneaker
I’m much more likely to be your neighbor if you’re wearing these slick CVOs.
Gap 5.5″ Linen-Blend Relaxed Shorts
Is a 5″ inseam too short for you? Try 5.5″, says the Gap.
Brunello Cucinelli Leather Belt
For holding up your solid gold-plated pants.
Manresa The Yankee Shirt
USA! USA! USA!
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Pleated Print Shorts
Tired? Pleats Please suiting. Wired? Pleats Please tomato shorts.
Studio Nicholson Barlow Leather Mules
Remember your leather loafers? This is them now. Feel old yet?
Only NY x BFC 25th Anniversary Jersey
You may have missed the annual Only NY invitation…but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get in on the jersey action.
Lady White Co. Linen Wool V-Neck
Very nice of Lady White Co. to recreated the #coolguyuniform in a summer-ready linen-wool blend.
Le Laboureur x Gardenheir French Cotton Farm Pant
Made to emulate the classic “bleu de travail” indigo of old school French chore coats, these cotton trousers from Le Laboureur and Gardenheir’s latest collab are, in a word, elite.
Stone Island x New Balance Nylon Prismatico-TC Jacket
The human mind cannot comprehend how indestructible (or how swaggy) this Stone Island Prismatico-TC Jacket is.
Aaron Levine Nautaulis Cap
Menswear guru Aaron Levine has done it again.
Hanover Wander Jeans
A dark wash, wide-leg jean made in America from deadstock Cone Mills denim, all for under $165? This feels like a scam…
Eighteen East Full Zip Caleb Shirt
NYC-based Eighteen East lovingly refers to the fabric used for this front-zip shirt as “Brickstop.”
The Row Casa Suede Slippers
Sometimes, a little bit of luxury goes a long way.
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt
Casino Royale put Sunspel’s Riviera Polo on the map. Twenty years later, the trim, Bond-endorsed shirt gets a limited-edition version in Sea Island cotton.
Todd Snyder 5″ Seersucker Montauk Swim Trunk
Summer is almost here. Do you know where your trunks are?
Bottega Veneta Tarik Intrecciato Leather Slides
The woven “Intrecciato” leather in these Bottega slides is also used in the brand’s highly coveted bags.
William Ellery Pocket Picnic Shirt
Beware of ants.
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