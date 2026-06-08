An expert curator has sifted through countless new drops to present this week's must-have menswear, featuring everything from J.Crew's canvas tote rival to Stone Island's nearly indestructible jacket. Discover a vibrant mix of luxury, collaborations, and summer-ready staples designed to elevate your wardrobe.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.



This week’s haul: J.Crew releases a Bote and Tote competitor, Stone Island and New Balance collaborate on indestructible outerwear, Todd Snyder channels Mr Rogers’ Neighborhood with their latest Sperry collab and more.

The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of June 8, 2026

J.Crew Medium Seaport Washed Canvas Tote Bag Is J.Crew gunning for L.L.Bean’s canvas tote crown? This very preppy hold-all, fitted with outer and internal pockets and big enough to hold your laptop, would suggest yes. J.Crew : $98

3Sixteen Big Oxford “Apricot Ice” is a beautiful name for a child. Or, a beautiful color for your new massive summer shirt. Huckberry : $220

Le Laboureur x Gardenheir French Cotton Farm Pant Made to emulate the classic “bleu de travail” indigo of old school French chore coats, these cotton trousers from Le Laboureur and Gardenheir’s latest collab are, in a word, elite. Gardenheir : $138

Hanover Wander Jeans A dark wash, wide-leg jean made in America from deadstock Cone Mills denim, all for under $165? This feels like a scam… Hanover : $165

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »