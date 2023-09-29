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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a sitewide Burrow sale to a deal on the Outerknown Blanket Shirt, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
The Best Place to Shop for Discounted Outdoor Furniture? Burrow.
During the DTC furniture brand’s sitewide flash sale, take 25% off everything, including a selection of outdoor furniture spanning chairs and loungers to sofas and dining sets, with code SUMMER25.
The Scent of the Summer Is on Sale
Despite its brief July to September season, the tomato lives on year-round through home fragrances, lotions and even household cleaners. One brand that has a monopoly on tomato-scented goods? Flamingo Estate. Now, you can pick up the brand’s most famous product — the Heirloom Tomato Candle — along with a luxe, herbaceous hand soap for a rare discount.
Don’t Miss This Flash Deal On Outdoor Rugs
Save a whopping 75% on a weather-resistant floor mat from Rugs USA. Made in Turkey, this discounted rug is the finishing touch on your outdoor oasis. Available in four sizes, from 4′ x 6′ to 8′ x 10′.
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is HereScore discounts on New Balance, AG and more
Mosquitoes Begone: Thermacell’s Repeller Is 20% Off
The Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Patio Max Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller effectively keeps mosquitoes up to 20 feet away, so you can enjoy the remainder of your summer outdoors with no pesky bites.
Our Favorite Shrooms Are on Sale
Alice is currently offering 30% off new subscriptions and $100 of gifts with every order. They offer a variety of functional mushroom chocolates for stress, sleep, energy and more.
Aldo’s Having a Sale on Sale on Shoes
Get an extra 30% off items in the sale section when you add to cart.
Huckberry’s Sale Section Is Full of Bangers
You can find incredible deals, like these Flint & Tinder Workwear Pants, for up to 30% off.
The Outerknown Blanket Shirt Is 30% Off
The coziest shirt ever made is just $118 for a limited time only. Run, don’t walk.
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