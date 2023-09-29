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From Outdoor Furniture to Blanket Shirts: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, Huckberry's sale section is full of bangers

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated July 24, 2026 1:00 pm EDT
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
Courtesy of brands

The Gist

This week, savvy shoppers can snag top-tier deals across the internet, featuring everything from significant savings on outdoor furniture and luxurious home scents to essential mosquito repellents and the coziest blanket shirts.

Key Takeaways

  • Burrow offers 25% off all items, including outdoor furniture, with code SUMMER25.
  • Flamingo Estate's Heirloom Tomato Candle and hand soap are available at a rare discount.
  • The Outerknown Blanket Shirt, described as the coziest ever, is 30% off.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a sitewide Burrow sale to a deal on the Outerknown Blanket Shirt, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The Best Place to Shop for Discounted Outdoor Furniture? Burrow.
The Best Place to Shop for Discounted Outdoor Furniture? Burrow.

During the DTC furniture brand’s sitewide flash sale, take 25% off everything, including a selection of outdoor furniture spanning chairs and loungers to sofas and dining sets, with code SUMMER25.

Shop the Sale
The Scent of the Summer Is on Sale
The Scent of the Summer Is on Sale

Despite its brief July to September season, the tomato lives on year-round through home fragrances, lotions and even household cleaners. One brand that has a monopoly on tomato-scented goods? Flamingo Estate. Now, you can pick up the brand’s most famous product — the Heirloom Tomato Candle — along with a luxe, herbaceous hand soap for a rare discount.

Buy Here : $122 $80
Don’t Miss This Flash Deal On Outdoor Rugs
Don’t Miss This Flash Deal On Outdoor Rugs

Save a whopping 75% on a weather-resistant floor mat from Rugs USA. Made in Turkey, this discounted rug is the finishing touch on your outdoor oasis. Available in four sizes, from 4′ x 6′ to 8′ x 10′.

Buy Here : $590 $139
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here
 Score discounts on New Balance, AG and more
Mosquitoes Begone: Thermacell’s Repeller Is 20% Off
Mosquitoes Begone: Thermacell’s Repeller Is 20% Off

The Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Patio Max Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller effectively keeps mosquitoes up to 20 feet away, so you can enjoy the remainder of your summer outdoors with no pesky bites.

Buy Here : $55 $44
Our Favorite Shrooms Are on Sale
Our Favorite Shrooms Are on Sale

Alice is currently offering 30% off new subscriptions and $100 of gifts with every order. They offer a variety of functional mushroom chocolates for stress, sleep, energy and more.

Shop Here
Aldo’s Having a Sale on Sale on Shoes
Aldo’s Having a Sale on Sale on Shoes

Get an extra 30% off items in the sale section when you add to cart.

Shop Here
Huckberry’s Sale Section Is Full of Bangers
Huckberry’s Sale Section Is Full of Bangers

You can find incredible deals, like these Flint & Tinder Workwear Pants, for up to 30% off.

Shop Here
The Outerknown Blanket Shirt Is 30% Off
The Outerknown Blanket Shirt Is 30% Off

The coziest shirt ever made is just $118 for a limited time only. Run, don’t walk.

Buy Here : $168 $118

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The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
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More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

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The Outerknown Blanket Shirt Is 30% Off

$168$118

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Huckberry’s Sale Section Is Full of Bangers

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Aldo’s Having a Sale on Sale on Shoes

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