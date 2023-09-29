This week, savvy shoppers can snag top-tier deals across the internet, featuring everything from significant savings on outdoor furniture and luxurious home scents to essential mosquito repellents and the coziest blanket shirts.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a sitewide Burrow sale to a deal on the Outerknown Blanket Shirt, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Don’t Miss This Flash Deal On Outdoor Rugs Save a whopping 75% on a weather-resistant floor mat from Rugs USA. Made in Turkey, this discounted rug is the finishing touch on your outdoor oasis. Available in four sizes, from 4′ x 6′ to 8′ x 10′. Buy Here : $590 $139

Meet your guide The Editors Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing. More from The Editors »