Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

The Latest Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection Has a 140-Proof Highlight

A tribute to the legal “medicinal” whiskeys of the early 20th century

By Kirk Miller
July 22, 2026 7:14 am EDT
The five bottles in the Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection #3
The third iteration of the Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection, a nod to 1920s "medicinal" whiskey
Buffalo Trace

What we’re drinking: Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection #3

Where it’s from: Buffalo Trace Distillery is a family-owned company based in Frankfort, KY, dating back to 1775. It’s the longest continually operating distillery in America. The distillery is currently home to Blanton’s, Pappy Van Winkle, Eagle Rare, W.L. Weller and the annual Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. 

Why we’re drinking this: I flew down to Buffalo Trace in the fall of 2023 to check out the property’s experimental Warehouse X and Warehouse P. I was able to preview the first release in the inaugural Prohibition Collection, which was launched in October of that year. 

The five bottles in the ongoing collection, now in its third iteration, are an homage to the whiskeys that were legally produced and sold at the distillery during a time when the 18th Amendment prohibited most production, sale and transportation of alcohol in the United States. But you could buy booze if you had a medical prescription, and six distilleries were given licenses to continue producing “medicinal” whiskey. One of those was George T. Stagg Distillery in Frankfort, KY, which is now known as Buffalo Trace Distillery.

Review: We Tasted Through the New Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection
Review: We Tasted Through the New Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection
 The second iteration of this collection pays homage to the distillery’s legal “medicinal” whiskeys of the early 20th century

This year’s collection honors five historic brands bottled under president Albert B. Blanton’s leadership at the Stagg Distillery, including Henry Watterson, Kentucky River, John G. Carlisle, Walter B. Duffy and Cove Spring. Each expression draws influence from the original branding and packaging of those obscure and most likely forgotten labels discovered in the distillery’s archives.

“The Prohibition Collection gives us the opportunity to bring important chapters of our Distillery’s history back to life,” said Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley in a press release. “Each year, we uncover stories, brands and whiskey traditions that might otherwise have been lost to time. By reimagining these historic whiskeys, we honor the resilience, ingenuity and determination that carried this distillery through one of the most challenging periods in American whiskey history and helped shape the legacy we continue today.”

Notice the word “reimagining.” These are not historically accurate recreations of old whiskeys, nor are they meant to be. Rather, they’re a tribute. The 375ml bottles are housed in a custom wooden display case with archival imagery from the distillery’s history, with the accompanying cartons featuring the prescription cut-out once used by physicians to authorize medicinal whiskey purchases. 

Admittedly, there’s nothing quite as out there as last year’s Old Fashioned Mountain Corn, a 110-proof Kentucky straight corn whiskey that proved to be a little divisive among the whiskey crowd (I liked it). But there are some stories and some good whiskeys here. Let’s dig in, with the loose ranking below.

Henry Watterson rye in the Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection
Henry Watterson is a 140-proof rye with a wild backstory.
Buffalo Trace

Henry Watterson: Bottled uncut and unfiltered at 140.6 proof, this Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey offers notes of cherry, leather, tobacco, mint, an herbal rye spice and a bit of caramel sweetness. It’s surprisingly balanced and highly sippable for such a staggeringly strong ABV.

Walter B. Duffy: A blend of 10- and 14-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbons bottled at 107 proof, the honey and citrus notes dominate here, working nicely with butterscotch tones and hints of baking spices and graham cracker.  

Cove Spring: A wheated bourbon bottled at 120.2 proof, Cove Spring offers notes of lemon, orange, caramel, marshmallow and gentle oak spice.

Kentucky River: A 100-proof blend of Kentucky Straight Whiskeys, this one offers a pretty straightforward and rather smooth hit of vanilla, malt, caramel, lemon zest and pastry.

John G. Carlisle: A 100-proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon, this easygoing sipper offers hints of apple, cinnamon, vanilla, pear and sandalwood with a bit of mint and rye spice.  

The Spill by InsideHook
The Spill by InsideHook

Want more whiskey coverage? Subscribe to our drinks newsletter (it’s free).

Sign Up

Fun fact: Each bottle has a story, but the most interesting one belongs to Henry Watterson, and not just for the hazmat-level proof of the rye. A congressman, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and editor of the Louisville Courier-Journal for 50 years (as well as, admittedly, a “reluctant” participant in the Confederate army), the colorful Watterson once shared the following recipe for a Mint Julep: “Pluck the mint gently from its bed, just as the dew of the evening is about to form on it. Select the choicer sprigs only, but do not rinse them. Prepare the simple syrup and measure out a half-tumbler of whiskey. Pour the whiskey into a well-frosted silver cup, throw the other ingredients away and drink the whiskey.”

Where to buy: The Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection #3 was recently released in limited quantities through Sazerac’s United States distributor network. If you find it in a store, the suggested retail price is $999.99, but I’m seeing prior years going anywhere from $200 more to three times as much. Good luck!

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

More Like This

Eagle Rare 30 in its box
Buffalo Trace Pushes the Envelope With Its Oldest Release Yet
Buffalo Trace 2025 Antique Collection
Ranking the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection
Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection
Buffalo Trace’s Newest Whiskey Collection Is a Nod to Prohibition
Eagle Rare 25, the first release from Buffalo Trace's Warehouse P
How an Experimental Warehouse Helped Shape Eagle Rare 25

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Most Popular

A fit man stretching on a turf field without a shirt
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Stylized collage of Seoul streets featuring colorful Korean storefront signs, narrow shopping alleys and traditional architecture, highlighting the city's vibrant mix of modern retail districts and historic neighborhoods.
Viral Pop-Ups and 10-Story Malls: Welcome to the Mecca of Shopping
two men in red soccer jerseys cheering
The Real Winners of the World Cup Final? All the Haircuts.
A semi-hidden man holding up a glass in a black and white picture. The photo emphasizes his shadow examining the glass.
Do You Know What Actually Qualifies as “One Drink”? 
An up-close view of a golden watch face from the Omega x Swatch Moonswatch 1969
The New MoonSwatch Is Literally Worth Its Weight in Gold
A man wearing dark yellow gray long sleeve sweater, dark green cargo jacket, navy blue ripped baggy denim jean pants, shiny black oxford moccasin leather shoes
How to Mix Military-Coded Clothing Into Your Summer Arsenal

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fit man stretching on a turf field without a shirt
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Stylized collage of Seoul streets featuring colorful Korean storefront signs, narrow shopping alleys and traditional architecture, highlighting the city's vibrant mix of modern retail districts and historic neighborhoods.
Viral Pop-Ups and 10-Story Malls: Welcome to the Mecca of Shopping
two men in red soccer jerseys cheering
The Real Winners of the World Cup Final? All the Haircuts.
A semi-hidden man holding up a glass in a black and white picture. The photo emphasizes his shadow examining the glass.
Do You Know What Actually Qualifies as “One Drink”? 
An up-close view of a golden watch face from the Omega x Swatch Moonswatch 1969
The New MoonSwatch Is Literally Worth Its Weight in Gold
A man wearing dark yellow gray long sleeve sweater, dark green cargo jacket, navy blue ripped baggy denim jean pants, shiny black oxford moccasin leather shoes
How to Mix Military-Coded Clothing Into Your Summer Arsenal

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

The five bottles in the Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection #3

The Latest Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection Has a 140-Proof Highlight

A wine key with a red handle on the left, a Champagne saber in the middle, and on the right a table with a bottle of wine, a wine glass and a pomegranate cut in half to show the seeds

I’m a Professional Wine Drinker. These Are the Accessories I Swear By.

Interior of Death & Co. bar in NYC before opening

What Really Happens at Your Favorite Cocktail Bar in the Hours Before Opening

A semi-hidden man holding up a glass in a black and white picture. The photo emphasizes his shadow examining the glass.

Do You Know What Actually Qualifies as “One Drink”? 

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese