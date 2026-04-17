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Buffalo Trace Pushes the Envelope With Its Oldest Release Yet

Can a bourbon age for three decades and maintain its complexity? We test out Eagle Rare 30.

By Kirk Miller
April 17, 2026 4:04 pm EDT
Eagle Rare 30 in its box
Yeah, it's not cheap.
Buffalo Trace

What we’re drinking: Eagle Rare 30

Where it’s from: Eagle Rare hails from Buffalo Trace, the Frankfort, KY-based distillery behind some of the world’s most-coveted whiskeys, including Weller, Colonel E.H. Taylor, Blanton’s, Pappy Van Winkle and, of course, Eagle Rare.

Why we’re drinking this: I traveled to Buffalo Trace in 2023 to try Eagle Rare 25 (which is also returning this year) and check out their experimental Warehouse P, a multi-million dollar facility where the distillers can test various factors that impact the aging and maturation of their whiskey, particularly when it comes to ultra-aged expressions. That experiment culminates in the just-announced release of 30-year-old Eagle Rare, the oldest bourbon to date from Buffalo Trace.

“We’re trying to be innovative in our category — 30 years ago, there wasn’t a lot of that,” says Master Distiller Harlan Wheatley. “Now, if you want to age a 30-year-old bourbon, we know for sure you can’t stick it in the top floor of a warehouse, right? You’ll have to age it gracefully.”

How an Experimental Warehouse Helped Shape Eagle Rare 25
How an Experimental Warehouse Helped Shape Eagle Rare 25
 Is this the future of bourbon? A peek inside Buffalo Trace’s multi-million-dollar Warehouse P.

That’s where these new warehouses (X and the larger P) come in. Here, the team can control, measure and test for almost any variable. “We’ve developed formulas based on temperature, humidity, air flow and all that,” Wheatley, says. “Scotland, they can age [this long] naturally. They have the environment. They have used barrels. But if you’re taking a Kentucky straight bourbon in a brand-new charcoal barrel, you’ve got to manage that to get to this point.”

I personally believe the sweet spot for bourbon is eight to 12 years, and I’ve seen some other recent releases in the higher teens and low 20s that come across as over-oaked and devoid of complexity. But Buffalo Trace thinks they’ve found a way to continue maturation beyond those modest age statements. 

The entrance to Warehouse X and the more secret entrance to Warehouse P at Buffalo Trace
The entrance to Buffalo Trace’s Warehouse X and the more secret entrance to Warehouse P
Kirk Miller

“If you can have a 50-year-old Scotch, you ought to be able to somehow have a 50-year-old bourbon,” Wheatley says. “And no one else is really looking into this like we are. We now have a 30-year-old bourbon to offer, and we’re pretty happy with that. I think it’s very competitive to any whiskey on the planet.”

Let’s see if that’s true.

How it tastes: Coming in at 101 proof, this doesn’t actually come across as overly-aged. It’s fruity and full of butterscotch, dried cherry, a hint of tobacco, sandalwood and cinnamon notes without an aggressive oaky flavor. If anything, I believe it has more character than the 25-year release. 

The Eagle Rare portfolio
The Eagle Rare portfolio, which includes a returned 25 and the new 30
Buffalo Trace

Fun fact: Buffalo Trace has partnered with the auction house Bonhams to sell 15 curated lots. The first lot features a complete collection of the Eagle Rare portfolio (10, 12, 17, Double Eagle Very Rare, 25 and 30) paired with a stay at the distillery’s on-site private lodge. The auction runs April 24-May 8. 

Where to buy: Following the auction, Eagle Rare 30 will be released in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $12,500. The liquid is housed in a hand-blown, 750 ml crystal decanter enveloped by a hand-hammered, gold-plated eagle’s wing with a sculpted glass eagle inside the bottle.

Eagle Rare 30
Eagle Rare 30
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Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

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