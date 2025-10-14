Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Ranking the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

This year’s coveted whiskey series sees a new bottle and a new favorite

By Kirk Miller
October 14, 2025 12:49 pm EDT
Buffalo Trace 2025 Antique Collection
The Buffalo Trace 2025 Antique Collection, including a new expression
Sazerac

The annual Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC) is one of the most coveted whiskey releases of the year. For its 25th edition, now available, the distillery has introduced its first new addition since 2006.

Debuted in 2000, the annual series just released Colonel E. H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, a 15-year-old, 100-proof bourbon named after the “Father of Modern Bourbon.” Taylor has a storied history. After the Civil War, he established the O.F.C. Distillery, now known as Buffalo Trace. He’s also credited with revolutionizing the whiskey industry with methods still in use today, including copper fermenters, column stills and climate-controlled aging warehouses.

Review: Weller Introduces Two Extra-Aged Wheated Whiskeys
Review: Weller Introduces Two Extra-Aged Wheated Whiskeys
 Weller Millennium returns and a new 18-year-old expression takes the crown as the brand’s oldest age-stated bottle

E.H. Taylor joins five returning staples of the Collection: Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon, George T. Stagg Bourbon (which has thankfully returned once again after a skip in 2021), Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey, Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey and William Larue Weller Bourbon. These are primarily (though not exclusively) uncut and unfiltered whiskies as old as 18 years, many of which go on to win major drinks awards. You probably won’t find them in the wild, at least not at their modest $150 retail price.

Thankfully, we were fortunate to sample each bottle in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2025. Our thoughts, and a ranking, below: 

Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon is the best of the new collection.
Sazerac

Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Bottled at 101 proof in recognition of the original Eagle Rare brand launched in 1975, this bourbon is actually aged beyond its 17-year statement and matured for 18 years and 4 months. Last year’s vintage received a Double Platinum award at the 2025 ASCOT Awards, and this one might be even better. There’s a bit of cherry and fruit on the nose, followed by a nice, rich mouthfeel, gentle oak spice, vanilla, more cherry and red berry, and some lovely tobacco notes. It’s a stunner. 

George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Named in honor of George T. Stagg, who acquired the O.F.C. Distillery from Colonel E.H. Taylor in 1878, this year’s Stagg Bourbon was drawn from barrels aged more than 15 years and 4 months. The 2025 release is one of the strongest ever, bottled at 142.8 proof. Usually it’s my favorite of the collection (and certainly the most powerful), and the only reason it doesn’t top this year’s list is because of Eagle Rare’s excellence. Given the proof, it’s no surprise you’re getting a lot of heat here, but it’s flavorful, full of tobacco, leather, vanilla, caramel and plenty of oak spice. A drop or two of water certainly doesn’t hurt. 

William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Consider this tied with Stagg for a strong second place. W.L. Weller was the distiller who first introduced wheat into the mash bill of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The namesake release was aged 14 years and rests at 129 proof. Uncut and unfiltered, this softer bourbon offers notes of caramel, butterscotch, oak spice, cloves, red fruit and a touch of maple. 

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Handy takes its name from the New Orleans businessman and owner of the Sazerac Coffee House, who first used rye whiskey in the classic Sazerac cocktail. This uncut, unfiltered whiskey is crafted from barrels aged more than six years and bottled at 129.8 proof. I actually picked up on its sweeter, caramel elements before the herbal/toasted rye notes crept in. It offers a creamy mouthfeel, a hint of fruit (apple) and wood spice. It’s a really nice rye for bourbon fans or something a bit more balanced and sweet for rye enthusiasts. 

E.H. Taylor Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon
E.H. Taylor Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon, the latest expression in BTAC
Sazerac

E.H. Taylor Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

The newcomer offers something more balanced and soft than the other BTAC releases. Aged 15 years and 4 months and hand-bottled at 100 proof to meet Bottled-In-Bond standards, E.H. Taylor features hints of vanilla, baking spices, oak spice, maple, cherry and cinnamon bun. A crowd-pleaser if not quite as distinctive as the other Collection bottles.

Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Sazerac derives its name from the historic Sazerac House in New Orleans, birthplace of the iconic Sazerac cocktail (widely regarded as America’s first cocktail) in the mid-1800s. Bottled at 18 years and 5 months and 90 proof, this year’s release features plenty of toasted rye on the nose, followed by notes of dill, eucalyptus, vanilla, oak spice and caraway seed. The herbal style is not always my thing, but for fans of this type of rye whiskey, it’s a wonderful and worthy sipper. 

As the distillery notes, each BTAC expression is presented in a crystal-clear glass bottle that highlights its rich color, while the back label shares history and tasting notes. Every bottle is accompanied by a letter detailing the whiskey’s production and aging journey. The limited-edition bottles in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2025 are sold individually and available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $149.99, while a limited supply will also be available for purchase directly via Legacy de Forge, a new global platform powered by Blockbar. 

More Like This

Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection #2
Review: We Tasted Through the New Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection
All five whiskeys from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2024, which we tasted and ranked
Review: The 2024 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, Ranked
Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2023 on a table outside with a tasting glass of whiskey
The Biggest Surprise of This Year’s Buffalo Trace Antique Collection
The five bottles from this year's Buffalo Trace Antique Collection
The Five New Bottles in the 2022 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, Ranked

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

Bar Leone cocktail
How Bar Leone Became the World’s Best Bar
Television with subtitles on
Younger Americans Are Surprisingly Into Subtitles
Andrew Dismukes on "SNL"
This Week's "SNL" Took Non-Alcoholic Beer to an Unsettling Place
photos of international groceries on top of a red background with a yellow globe
The Best Places to Buy International Groceries Online
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: Knives, Gap Collabs and Movie Logs
Barhopping through Prague, one pint at a time.
Barhopping Across 8 of Prague’s Coolest Neighborhoods

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bar Leone cocktail
How Bar Leone Became the World’s Best Bar
Television with subtitles on
Younger Americans Are Surprisingly Into Subtitles
Andrew Dismukes on "SNL"
This Week's "SNL" Took Non-Alcoholic Beer to an Unsettling Place
photos of international groceries on top of a red background with a yellow globe
The Best Places to Buy International Groceries Online
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: Knives, Gap Collabs and Movie Logs
Barhopping through Prague, one pint at a time.
Barhopping Across 8 of Prague’s Coolest Neighborhoods

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Buffalo Trace 2025 Antique Collection

Ranking the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

Robot drinking at the bar

Report: Craft Beer Competition Derailed by AI

Glass of whiskey being poured

It's a Challenging Time to Export Domestic Spirits

Port Ellen Prism 46 Year Old 1978

This Biennial Whisky Auction Broke Several Records (and Raised Nearly $4 Million for Charity)

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week