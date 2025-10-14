Ranking the 2025 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

The annual Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC) is one of the most coveted whiskey releases of the year. For its 25th edition, now available, the distillery has introduced its first new addition since 2006.

Debuted in 2000, the annual series just released Colonel E. H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, a 15-year-old, 100-proof bourbon named after the “Father of Modern Bourbon.” Taylor has a storied history. After the Civil War, he established the O.F.C. Distillery, now known as Buffalo Trace. He’s also credited with revolutionizing the whiskey industry with methods still in use today, including copper fermenters, column stills and climate-controlled aging warehouses.

E.H. Taylor joins five returning staples of the Collection: Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon, George T. Stagg Bourbon (which has thankfully returned once again after a skip in 2021), Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey, Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey and William Larue Weller Bourbon. These are primarily (though not exclusively) uncut and unfiltered whiskies as old as 18 years, many of which go on to win major drinks awards. You probably won’t find them in the wild, at least not at their modest $150 retail price.

Thankfully, we were fortunate to sample each bottle in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2025. Our thoughts, and a ranking, below:

Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon is the best of the new collection. Sazerac

Bottled at 101 proof in recognition of the original Eagle Rare brand launched in 1975, this bourbon is actually aged beyond its 17-year statement and matured for 18 years and 4 months. Last year’s vintage received a Double Platinum award at the 2025 ASCOT Awards, and this one might be even better. There’s a bit of cherry and fruit on the nose, followed by a nice, rich mouthfeel, gentle oak spice, vanilla, more cherry and red berry, and some lovely tobacco notes. It’s a stunner.

Named in honor of George T. Stagg, who acquired the O.F.C. Distillery from Colonel E.H. Taylor in 1878, this year’s Stagg Bourbon was drawn from barrels aged more than 15 years and 4 months. The 2025 release is one of the strongest ever, bottled at 142.8 proof. Usually it’s my favorite of the collection (and certainly the most powerful), and the only reason it doesn’t top this year’s list is because of Eagle Rare’s excellence. Given the proof, it’s no surprise you’re getting a lot of heat here, but it’s flavorful, full of tobacco, leather, vanilla, caramel and plenty of oak spice. A drop or two of water certainly doesn’t hurt.

Consider this tied with Stagg for a strong second place. W.L. Weller was the distiller who first introduced wheat into the mash bill of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The namesake release was aged 14 years and rests at 129 proof. Uncut and unfiltered, this softer bourbon offers notes of caramel, butterscotch, oak spice, cloves, red fruit and a touch of maple.

Handy takes its name from the New Orleans businessman and owner of the Sazerac Coffee House, who first used rye whiskey in the classic Sazerac cocktail. This uncut, unfiltered whiskey is crafted from barrels aged more than six years and bottled at 129.8 proof. I actually picked up on its sweeter, caramel elements before the herbal/toasted rye notes crept in. It offers a creamy mouthfeel, a hint of fruit (apple) and wood spice. It’s a really nice rye for bourbon fans or something a bit more balanced and sweet for rye enthusiasts.

E.H. Taylor Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon, the latest expression in BTAC Sazerac

E.H. Taylor Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

The newcomer offers something more balanced and soft than the other BTAC releases. Aged 15 years and 4 months and hand-bottled at 100 proof to meet Bottled-In-Bond standards, E.H. Taylor features hints of vanilla, baking spices, oak spice, maple, cherry and cinnamon bun. A crowd-pleaser if not quite as distinctive as the other Collection bottles.

Sazerac derives its name from the historic Sazerac House in New Orleans, birthplace of the iconic Sazerac cocktail (widely regarded as America’s first cocktail) in the mid-1800s. Bottled at 18 years and 5 months and 90 proof, this year’s release features plenty of toasted rye on the nose, followed by notes of dill, eucalyptus, vanilla, oak spice and caraway seed. The herbal style is not always my thing, but for fans of this type of rye whiskey, it’s a wonderful and worthy sipper.

As the distillery notes, each BTAC expression is presented in a crystal-clear glass bottle that highlights its rich color, while the back label shares history and tasting notes. Every bottle is accompanied by a letter detailing the whiskey’s production and aging journey. The limited-edition bottles in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2025 are sold individually and available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $149.99, while a limited supply will also be available for purchase directly via Legacy de Forge, a new global platform powered by Blockbar.