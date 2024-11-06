Review: The 2024 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, Ranked

What we’re drinking: The 2024 edition of the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC)

Where it’s from: Buffalo Trace is America’s oldest continuously operating distillery. Based in Frankfort, KY, the company was founded in 1775.

Why we’re drinking these: Released annually, the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection is an assortment of uncut and unfiltered bottles that are quickly snatched up for well over their $150 retail price. Each year, the collection includes bottles of Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon, George T. Stagg Bourbon, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey, Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey and William Larue Weller Bourbon

Speaking of Weller, this year’s collection marks an anniversary. “William Larue Weller Bourbon shines among the collection this year with its caramel notes and long, creamy finish,” Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said in a statement. “It’s fitting that this year also marks the 25th anniversary of Sazerac Company’s acquisition of the Weller brand.”

Each expression in the Antique Collection is housed in a clear glass bottle and their back labels offer a detailed history and description of the whiskey.

As someone who usually gravitates toward the Stagg expression (here are my thoughts on the 2023 and 2022 releases), I was curious if the Weller bourbon would be this year’s standout. Below, I’ve included descriptions of each whiskey along with my initial tasting notes, with the order of the whiskeys also serving as my ranking.

No surprise which of the five bottles came out on top Buffalo Trace

George T. Stagg Bourbon: Buffalo Trace first released George T. Stagg Bourbon in 2002. As the brand notes, Stagg is known for its “bold character reminiscent of its namesake,” the original purchaser of O.F.C. Distillery (which is now Buffalo Trace Distillery). This year’s Stagg comes in at 136.1 proof and is comprised of barrels aged a bit over 15 years, and it feels like it. Chewy, burly and oak-forward, this year’s Stagg is full of caramel, butterscotch, chocolate, cherry and a hint of cinnamon. William Larue Weller Bourbon: Aged over 12 years on the lower floor of the rickhouse, the Antique Collection’s uncut, unfiltered wheated recipe bourbon is hand-bottled at 125.8 proof and honors W.L. Weller, who pioneered the wheated bourbon recipe. There’s a fair amount of tobacco on this one, but also a creamier mouthfeel and hints of vanilla, caramel and marshmallow, with a light hint of tropical fruit. Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon: Bottled at its initial strength of 101 proof in tribute to the original Eagle Rare brand launched in 1975, this year’s Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon features notes of vanilla (most prominently), oak spice, black pepper, caramel, cherry and tobacco. Sazerac 18-Year-Old Rye Whiskey: Bottled at 18 years and five months and named after the official cocktail of New Orleans, the 2024 Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey is a bit sweeter than the Thomas H. Handy release with a nice mix of oak spice, black licorice, cherry, toasted rye bread, burnt caramel and cloves. Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey: Inspired by the bartender who first used rye whiskey in the original Sazerac cocktail, this uncut, unfiltered whiskey comes in at 127.2 proof, bumping up in alcohol percentage slightly from last year (which was 124.9 proof). You’ll find eucalyptus, cinnamon, cloves and pepper here alongside some herbal notes.

Where to buy: The limited-edition Buffalo Trace Antique Collection bottles are sold individually and available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $149.99.