Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Review: The 2024 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, Ranked

All of these uncut and unfiltered whiskeys are highly coveted, but here are the bottles we think you should seek out

By Kirk Miller
November 6, 2024 2:35 pm
All five whiskeys from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2024, which we tasted and ranked
The five bottles that make up the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection for 2024.
Buffalo Trace

What we’re drinking: The 2024 edition of the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC)

Where it’s from: Buffalo Trace is America’s oldest continuously operating distillery. Based in Frankfort, KY, the company was founded in 1775. 

Why we’re drinking these: Released annually, the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection is an assortment of uncut and unfiltered bottles that are quickly snatched up for well over their $150 retail price. Each year, the collection includes bottles of Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon, George T. Stagg Bourbon, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey, Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey and William Larue Weller Bourbon

Speaking of Weller, this year’s collection marks an anniversary. “William Larue Weller Bourbon shines among the collection this year with its caramel notes and long, creamy finish,” Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said in a statement. “It’s fitting that this year also marks the 25th anniversary of Sazerac Company’s acquisition of the Weller brand.” 

The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now
The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now
 A detailed rundown of our favorite bourbons, ryes, wheaters and Tennessee whiskeys ideal for celebrating the USA

Each expression in the Antique Collection is housed in a clear glass bottle and their back labels offer a detailed history and description of the whiskey. 

As someone who usually gravitates toward the Stagg expression (here are my thoughts on the 2023 and 2022 releases), I was curious if the Weller bourbon would be this year’s standout. Below, I’ve included descriptions of each whiskey along with my initial tasting notes, with the order of the whiskeys also serving as my ranking.

George T. Stagg Bourbon
No surprise which of the five bottles came out on top
Buffalo Trace
  1. George T. Stagg Bourbon: Buffalo Trace first released George T. Stagg Bourbon in 2002. As the brand notes, Stagg is known for its “bold character reminiscent of its namesake,” the original purchaser of O.F.C. Distillery (which is now Buffalo Trace Distillery). This year’s Stagg comes in at 136.1 proof and is comprised of barrels aged a bit over 15 years, and it feels like it. Chewy, burly and oak-forward, this year’s Stagg is full of caramel, butterscotch, chocolate, cherry and a hint of cinnamon. 
  2. William Larue Weller Bourbon: Aged over 12 years on the lower floor of the rickhouse, the Antique Collection’s uncut, unfiltered wheated recipe bourbon is hand-bottled at 125.8 proof and honors W.L. Weller, who pioneered the wheated bourbon recipe. There’s a fair amount of tobacco on this one, but also a creamier mouthfeel and hints of vanilla, caramel and marshmallow, with a light hint of tropical fruit. 
  3. Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon: Bottled at its initial strength of 101 proof in tribute to the original Eagle Rare brand launched in 1975, this year’s Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon features notes of vanilla (most prominently), oak spice, black pepper, caramel, cherry and tobacco. 
  4. Sazerac 18-Year-Old Rye Whiskey: Bottled at 18 years and five months and named after the official cocktail of New Orleans, the 2024 Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey is a bit sweeter than the Thomas H. Handy release with a nice mix of oak spice, black licorice, cherry, toasted rye bread, burnt caramel and cloves. 
  5. Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey: Inspired by the bartender who first used rye whiskey in the original Sazerac cocktail, this uncut, unfiltered whiskey comes in at 127.2 proof, bumping up in alcohol percentage slightly from last year (which was 124.9 proof). You’ll find eucalyptus, cinnamon, cloves and pepper here alongside some herbal notes. 

Where to buy: The limited-edition Buffalo Trace Antique Collection bottles are sold individually and available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $149.99.

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection
Buffalo Trace Antique Collection
MORE INFO

More Like This

Some of our favorite new whiskeys of November 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This November 
Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection
Buffalo Trace’s Newest Whiskey Collection Is a Nod to Prohibition
Eagle Rare 25, the first release from Buffalo Trace's Warehouse P
How an Experimental Warehouse Helped Shape Eagle Rare 25
Five bottles of Van Winkle bourbon at the 2013 Big Apple BBQ
This Year’s Most Expensive Bourbons Share One Common Trait

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nick Saban broadcasting
Lions' Brian Branch Shares Memory of Being Struck by Nick Saban
Inside Astor Club in Chicago
A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?
Cocktail influencer Julianna McIntosh
Take It From a Woman: This Is the Sexiest Drink You Can Order on a Date
Jason Fenske, the creator and host of the YouTube channel Engineering Explained, who has made a number of videos exposing Elon Musk's lies and misleading claims about Tesla
No One Exposes Elon Musk’s Lies Like Jason Fenske
Gifts for men who have everything
15 Positively Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

The Drinking Culture of the Czech Republic

The Drinking Culture of the Czech Republic

All five whiskeys from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2024, which we tasted and ranked

Review: The 2024 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, Ranked

Food and drink pairings at Winona's in Brooklyn

The Startlingly Fun Evolution of High-Low Food and Cocktail Pairings

An extended reality drink at XR bar at Artechouse NYC

We’ve Seen the Future of Drinking, and It’s Called XR Bar

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar