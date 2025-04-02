Because they know better.

What Every Grown Man Should Have Stocked on His Bar Cart, According to a Woman

From spirits to glassware, these are the essentials

By Amanda Gabriele
April 2, 2025 1:04 pm EDT
One of the sexiest things my husband — or any other man, for that matter — can do is make me a drink, perfectly and just the way I like it.
We’ve all been there: You go over to someone’s house, and they ask if you’d like a drink. But when you ask what they have available, they stumble over a few “uhhhs” and “ummmms” before offering you a random beer shoved in the back of the fridge or some sus vodka that’s been in the freezer for lord knows how long (“But unfortunately I don’t have any mixers,” they add). Do not be this man! Be the man who can mix a simple classic cocktail, pour a nice wine or offer a decent whiskey without even thinking about it. 

Some of you might not like to keep booze around for whatever reason, and that’s totally fine. This is not the article for you, and I don’t want to waste your time. But if you intend to ask a date or any other houseguest what they would like to drink in the next six months, let me — a woman who loves to both drink and entertain — be your guide.

Learn to Make at Least Three Classic Cocktails by Heart

One of the sexiest things my husband — or any other man, for that matter — can do is make me a drink, perfectly and just the way I like it. If I’m cooking and suggest we have Martinis, he will often take the reins and mix them up, without referencing a recipe. Listen, there is absolutely nothing wrong with asking for directions. But if you ask someone if they’d like a Manhattan, for instance, it’s impressive if you proceed to stir one up without referencing your phone. Even better if you can continue the conversation without distraction! Learn to make a couple classic cocktails by heart with varied spirits — a Manhattan, Martini and Daiquiri is a great place to start. This is attractive, I guarantee it.

The Spirits and Modifiers Every Man Should Have

The Beginner

There are five primary spirits that serve as the base for most cocktails: whiskey, rum, vodka, gin and tequila. It’s always good to have at least one of each, but if you’re a big fan of a particular category, feel free to have a bourbon and a rye, for example, or both a blanco and añejo tequila. And while you certainly don’t have to splurge on every one of these, don’t you dare reach for any plastic bottles — the bottom shelf has no place on your shelf. In addition to these five spirits, buy yourself two bottles of bitters (Angostura and either orange or Peychaud’s) and both sweet and dry vermouth. I love Dolin for the dry and Antica Formula for the sweet, and once you open them, don’t forget to store them in the fridge; if you leave them at room temperature, they will oxidize and taste bad.

Having all of these things means you can make a few classic cocktails like Martinis, Manhattans and Old Fashioneds, make someone a Gin & Tonic (be sure to stock quality tonic water like Fever-Tree), or serve spirits neat or on the rocks. If you’d like some advice on which brands to buy, InsideHook’s drinks section has a ton of valuable content, from the best bourbons for an Old Fashioned to cheap tequilas that are still delicious

The Intermediate

Maybe you already have the basics down and want to expand on your selection, or perhaps you’re into stocking a bigger bar from the get-go. Now is when you should buy a nice mezcal, add both bourbon and rye to the mix, grab an aged tequila if you haven’t already, and snag a second bottle of rum so you have both white and dark. 

This is also a good time to have some fun with modifiers so you can make a bigger selection of cocktails. Campari is a classic and means you can mix Negronis and Boulevardiers. Add an amaro like Fernet-Branca, Amaro Montenegro or Amaro Nonino so you can make cocktails like the Paper Plane and offer up an after-dinner digestivo. An orange liqueur like Cointreau or Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao will also expand the number of cocktails you’re able to make (think Pegu Clubs and Sidecars).

While you’re at it, add a few more bottles of bitters to your list. Chocolate is wonderful in a Manhattan or Old Fashioned, and flavors like celery, mole and tiki add nuance.

The Expert

You really want to go for it, and for this we applaud you! After stocking your bar with all of the above, now you can add spirits like rhum agricole, cachaça, Scotch and a number of sherries (which are excellent in cocktails). Consider buying more liqueurs like St-Germain, Luxardo Maraschino, Mr Black Coffee Liqueur, allspice dram, Benedictine and Green and/or Yellow Chartreuse. These will open up a whole new world of cocktails. And while these are all classic, excellent liqueurs, specialty liquor stores will have all kinds of small-batch and local bottles for you to play with. 

Don’t Forget the Wine and Beer

I know someone with the most fabulous bar in their house. They can make you a plethora of amazing cocktails and stock a ton of top-shelf bourbons. But upon asking for wine, all they can offer is a dusty bottle of Woodbridge that’s been sitting on the rack for a decade. Do not be this man! 

We’re living in a real golden age of wine. You can get a great bottle for $25, sometimes less. Go to your local wine store and chat with one of the employees. Especially if it’s an independent shop, they typically love to help and can suggest a few bottles to have on-hand. Even if you’re not a wine drinker yourself, people don’t always want to drink liquor and appreciate a lower ABV option. Plus, if you have some good wines at the ready, you can easily grab one as a host gift as you’re heading out the door to a dinner party. Grab both a red and a white, and bonus points if you also keep a skin-contact wine like rosé around. 

The same goes for beer. Even if you don’t drink it yourself, have a quality six-pack chilling in the fridge if you know someone is coming over. Don’t go for the bitterest IPA or the lightest of light beers, unless you know that’s what your guest loves. 

A Note on Glassware

There are few things I hate more in this life than drinking out of a plastic glass. Unless I’m outside or by the pool, it’s unacceptable. I beg you to invest in quality glassware to use at home, and not some random, branded one-off that you got for free as a promotional item. There is so much out there right now, whether you want an affordable, utilitarian set or are down to splurge on something fancier. Here are the types of glasses you should absolutely have on hand and suggestions on what to buy.

Rocks Glasses

Great for neat whiskey, Old Fashioneds, Negronis and Margaritas.

Riedel Rocks Glass
Buy Here : $45 $34
CB2 Clarion Double Old-Fashioned Glass
Buy Here : $8

Collins Glasses

These are excellent for highballs (which can be as simple as a vodka soda or tequila soda), a Tom Collins or Palomas. Highballs have been very popular throughout the decades, meaning there’s also a ton of great vintage glassware out there.

Williams Sonoma Modern Optic Highball Glasses
Buy Here
Set of Six / 6 Vintage Culver Pisa 22K Gold Highball Collins Barware Glasses
Buy Here : $99

Coupe Glasses

Perfect for Martinis, Manhattans and about 100 other cocktails, the coupe glass is a classy essential.

Fazeek Wave Coupe Glasses
Buy Here : $99
Nude Glass Hepburn Glassware
Buy Here : $60

Wine Glasses

I’m in the firm camp that anything can be a wine glass (my grandfather drank his homemade vino out of a juice glass, which is cool as hell), but every man should have a decent set of goblets. 

Glasvin Universal Glass (Set of 2)
Buy Here : $80
Gabriel-Glas Stand Art Crystal Wine Glasses
Buy Here : $68

Bonus Points: Decanter 

If you’re not a huge wine drinker, you’re probably not decanting a lot of wine. But if you’re into it, grab yourself a nice decanter. A lot of sommeliers swear by the Godinger Wine Decanter Carafe, which I also love, and it only costs about $30. 

Godinger Wine Decanter Carafe, Hand Blown Wine Decanter Aerator
Buy Here : $35 $25

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

