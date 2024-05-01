Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

The Sidecar Is the Classic Cocktail Making a Surprise Comeback

A Cognac-based drink, the Sidecar is gaining traction in the world's top bars

By Kirk Miller
May 1, 2024 1:24 pm
A chilled Sidecar cocktail in a coupe glass with a sugared rim on a dark wood table next to a leather seat. The Sidecar is gaining in popularity in top bars.
The Sidecar is a simple drink to make that's quite delicious.
iStock / Getty Images Plus

Cognac and brandy are supposedly in decline. So, how to explain the newfound popularity of the Sidecar, a drink built from brandy, orange liqueur and fresh lemon juice? The Sidecar’s rebound is news courtesy of the Drinks International Cocktail Report 2024, an annual magazine that features a top 50 list of the bestselling classic cocktails at the world’s best bars.

“Though it’s only the second year of this new-format Cocktail Report, it’s our 10th year asking the world’s best bars about the classic cocktails they serve, which gives some data-backed insight into how long-term trends come about,” says Hamish Smith, editor of the Cocktail Report. “Classics, by their nature, are cocktails with real purchase and longevity, but they too are subject to trends. This year seven drinks made [their] way in our list of 50…and there too were some big risers — the Sidecar for example — and some speedily headed in the opposite direction — the Jungle Bird being one.”

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2024
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2024
 From do-it-all diaper backpacks to high-tech skincare devices, here’s 54 of the best gifts to give this Mother’s Day

As the publication notes, Cognac isn’t exactly the base spirit for classic cocktails, referring to the Sidecar as “its foremost, somewhat lonely champion — at least among those classics that have remained popular today.” The drink’s origins are murky. Drinks International suggests the cocktail is an evolution of the Brandy Crusta and either has Pat McGarry at London’s Buck Club or Harry MacElhone at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris to thank for its invention.

Interestingly, the Sidecar’s popularity may involve a spirits substitution, including bourbon or rum; if that really continues to be a Sidecar, well, that’s up to the bartender. In modern times, the cocktail den Death & Co. considers the Sidecar as source material for many of its drinks.

The Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails notes that the first recipe for the Sidecar appeared in print in 1922 in two different cocktail books. The drink’s popularity began around that time in Europe but also spread to the speakeasies in New York. The drink can be made with equal proportions of its three ingredients or a variation, the most common being two parts Cognac to one part of triple sec and lemon, shaken with ice and strained into a coupe. The drink is often served in a glass with a frosted sugar rim.

More Like This

Barrel aging cocktails
A Beginner’s Guide to Barrel-Aged Cocktails
Pouring a Vice and Virtue cocktail at The Violet Hour in Chicago. This is a drink that utilizes the Vieux Carré as its drinks templates
These Are the Mothers of All Drinks
Cocktails
Bartenders Recommend the Best Affordable Bottles for Every Classic Cocktail
A bottle and glass of Martingale Cognac on a table
Review: Martingale Aims to Unite Cognac and Whisky Drinkers

Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails
Leisure > Drinks
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
Michael Penix Jr. throws the ball.
Was Drafting Michael Penix Jr. to Back Up Kirk Cousins Really That Crazy?
Three women and one man talking at a bar, illustrated.
Why Some Men Prefer the Friendship of Women 
A man with a weighted vest jogs through a blurry cityscape. Here's why you should incorporate weighted vests into your workouts.
It’s Time to Work Out With a Weighted Vest
two slices of pizza, one pepporoni, one cheese, on a white paper plate
The 5 Best Pizza Places in Los Angeles
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2024 NFL Draft. He recently spoke about expanding the regular season to 18 games.
Just Accept the NFL’s 18-Game Regular Season Is Happening

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

the agave farms near Tequila Ocho’s new Los Alambiques distillery in Arandas

What Is Single-Estate Tequila, and Why Does It Matter?

A chilled Sidecar cocktail in a coupe glass with a sugared rim on a dark wood table next to a leather seat. The Sidecar is gaining in popularity in top bars.

The Sidecar Is the Classic Cocktail Making a Surprise Comeback

George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2011, Aged 12 Years

At $45, George Dickel’s Most Awarded Whisky Is a Steal 

A typical Speed Rack bartending competition set up with three cocktails

As a Drinks Competition, Speed Rack Is the Ultimate Rush

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District