You Should Be Drinking Chilled Red Wine This Summer

Welcome to the InsideHook Guide to Summer, a collection of recommendations on everything worth doing, drinking, eating, watching and otherwise enjoying between now and Labor Day. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

I love a deep, velvety, oaky red wine, served at cellar temperature with a great steak or solo just because. They have their time and place throughout the year, but when warm weather rolls around, all I can think about is a great red chilled down and enjoyed al fresco, whether at a backyard barbecue, rooftop party or sidewalk table. But not every red wine should be served chilled, so I gathered our editors together for an office tasting, just in time for summer. Grab a cooler and one of these 14 bottles to enjoy yourself thoroughly this season.

Cleto Chiarli Vigneto Cialdini Lambrusco Grasparossa Cleto Chiarli

As one of our tasters exclaimed, “lambrusco is underrated,” and I couldn’t agree more. Vigneto Cialdini is one of the most elegant wines in the category, made from 100% Lambrusco Grasparossa through a single fermentation under pressure, rather than two. Our tasters found it “nice and dry with a good, crisp flavor” and “very drinkable.”

Gran Moraine Flavorscape Gamay Noir 2022 Gran Moraine

This beautiful gamay from the Yamhill-Carlton AVA in Willamette Valley, Oregon, is bursting with berries, aged 19 days on the skins and six months in French oak. “Smooth and refreshing” was mentioned often during the tasting, and one taster found it “very floral,” which makes me think it would be excellent with grilled chicken or a juicy burger.

Camille Mélinand Chiroubles 2021 Camille Mélinand

This 100% gamay from Beaujolais was a crowd favorite, garnering comments like “very approachable,” “so elegant” and “love her.” Camille Mélinand comes from a small family of winegrowers in Fleurie, and he’s garnered quite a cult following for his refined estate wines that are made using natural farming and production methods. Perfect alone or with light fare, this is a true summer winner.

Alois Lageder Schiava 2022 Alois Lageder

Though you might be most familiar with white wines from Alto Adige, the region was more famous for its red wine for decades, and the schiava grape in particular. While Lageder has been experimenting with creating schiava wines that have more weight and structure, this is still fresh, balanced and elegant, and our editors found it “kind of funky” and “earthy.” One taster mentioned it’s “light and tasty with a little tang,” making it perfect for warm-weather sipping.

Halter Ranch 2020 CDP Halter Ranch

This GSM (with a touch of tannat) is “bold but velvety,” according to one taster, making it ideal for backyard barbecue fare like pork chops, grilled lamb and sausage. One person mentioned it would be just as tasty at room temperature as it is chilled, so you can choose your own adventure with this bottle.

Souleil Le Rouge 2022 Souleil

I love Languedoc wine, especially when I’m sipping one of my favorite brands, Souleil. This blend of grenache and syrah is “perfect for any occasion,” and the tasting panel thought it would be a “nice gift to bring someone hosting a summer soirée,” not only because it’s tasty but because it was also the “favorite bottle design.” Good looks and a good personality? She’s a 10!

C.L. Butaud Farmhouse Vineyards Counoise 2022 C.L. Butaud

I’ve been really into Texas wines as of late, so I was very excited to present this High Plains counoise to our panel. One of our editors loved the “interesting nose,” while another found it to be “delicate and drinkable.” Again, this one would play well with sausage and lamb, as well as a red-sauce pie from that new pizza oven in your backyard.

Tenuta Sant’Antonio Nanfrè Valpolicella 2022 Tenuta Sant’Antonio

This wine, a mix of corvina and rondinella, is nothing short of beautiful. Nanfrè is Tenuta Sant’Antonio’s young Valpolicella, which went through malolactic fermentation in stainless steel tanks with no oak aging. Our panel found it “light and airy,” “easy drinking,” “sophisticated” and “nice for all occasions.”

Zenato Valpolicella Superiore 2020 Zenato

Another red from Valpolicella, this is a blend of Corvina Veronese, rondinella and a touch of corvinone. It’s full of juicy red and black fruit notes, and one taster commented on its elegance, saying it “would be great alone or with food.” One even mentioned that it would pair perfectly with pasta Bolognese.

Donnafugata Bell’Assai 2022 Donnafugata

Sicilian reds are always on the docket for summer drinking, and this 100% frappato is a gem from the southeastern part of the island. One taster said it was “smooth and very palatable,” while another enjoyed its “earthy flavor.” Another said they were “loving it” and that it “could be a staple moving forward.”

Las Jaras 2023 Slipper Sippers Nouveau Old Vines Las Jaras

Another favorite label from our panel (we always love Las Jaras’s artwork), this California blend of zinfandel and carignan is unbelievably juicy. Notes of raspberry and chocolate-covered cherry mingle with a balanced acidity and smooth tannins for a wine that one taster said was “perfectly balanced.” Drink it solo or with your favorite cheese and snacks.

Bodegas Montecillo Edición Limitada 2017 Bodegas Montecillo

Tempranillo certainly tastes amazing slightly cold, which I was skeptical about tbh. But this silky, full-bodied Rioja wore the chill well, which helped bring out lightly spiced, fruit-forward flavors. One taster couldn’t get enough, commenting it was a “classic big Rioja with balanced oak that lets the fruit come through.” Agree!

Trivento Reserve Malbec 2022 Trivento

This Mendoza, Argentina malbec is the kind of wine that can go anywhere — it’s simple, affordable and delicious. It has a lot of red fruit on the nose and palate, with a touch of vanilla and coconut from oak aging. It was a hit at our tasting session, and one editor commented, “I never really thought a malbec should be chilled, but this is great.”

Mount Langi Ghiran ‘Billi Billi’ Shiraz 2021 Mount Langi Ghiran

This 100% Shiraz from Victoria, Australia, has even the red-wine adverse reaching for another glass. The deep garnet wine has smooth notes of red and black fruits with balanced tannins. Our tasters loved the “tarty aftertaste” and commented that is was “very fruit-forward but not at all overly sweet.”