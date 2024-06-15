Study Suggests Melatonin Can Reduce Aging-Related Vision Loss

Aging and vision loss are, unfortunately, two things that seem to go together more often than not. Whether than means an every-changing array of prescriptions, cataract surgery or some other condition, deteriorating eyesight can make everyday activities that much more challenging — and seeking ways to prevent or slow this process is something numerous medical professionals are invested in. There may be one very simple task that those concerned about a reduction in eyesight can engage in, though: consuming melatonin.



As Emily Cooke reports at Live Science, a recent study offered evidence that over-the-counter melatonin supplements can keep eyesight healthier as someone ages. The survey points to one particular condition that melatonin seems to be useful at staving off: age-related macular degeneration.



The scientists conducting the study reviewed 15 years’ worth of records and found that people who had reported taking melatonin were 58% less likely to be diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration than their counterparts who eschewed melatonin. The study encompassed almost 250,000 people over the age of 50, none of whom had a history of the condition.



There does seem to be one big caveat here, in that the melatonin intake was self-reported; Cooke also pointed out that the study did not contain any data on how much melatonin was in the supplements the different patients were taking.

Nonetheless, the idea that a widely-available and inexpensive supplement could go a long way towards bolstering people’s vision as they age is enticing. “I think the potential of this low cost, widely available supplement in reducing the risk AMD is potentially exciting,” Dr. Glenn Yiu of the University of California Davis told Live Science. Consistent eyesight might be a quick visit to the pharmacy away.