After debuting last week at South by Southwest, National Geographic’s Photographer is available to stream on Disney+, and world-renowned Australian adventure photographer Krystle Wright is one of the subjects of the six-part series. The first-ever female photographer to win the coveted Red Bull Illume Overall title, Wright focuses on a pair of projects: chasing down a tornado to photograph it and shooting an interestingly illuminated rock face in Moab. “I think it’s a beautiful series that celebrates the craft and the process of what it is to become a professional photographer. When I think back to great images that have lingered with me, I can still remember images from when I was a kid,” Wright tells InsideHook. “Only a handful of images have stayed with me, but what a powerful concept to embrace or even to aim for as a creator myself. Could I create an image that I might have that same effect on someone else?” Find out for yourself with some of Wright’s work and her commentary.
