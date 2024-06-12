Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Review: Mount Gay Embraces a Unique Distillation

The iconic rum brand foregoes the traditional pot still for its latest Master Blender release

By Kirk Miller
June 12, 2024 3:00 pm
Mount Gay The Coffey Still Expression
Mount Gay's latest bottling utilizes an all-copper Coffey still.
Mount Gay

What we’re drinking: Mount Gay Master Blender Collection: The Coffey Still Expression

Where it’s from: Mount Gay, located on the northernmost tip of Barbados, is the world’s oldest commercial rum distillery. Founded in 1703, the brand is now under the Rémy Cointreau drinks umbrella.

Why we’re drinking this: Coffey is the seventh limited-edition release from the distillery’s Master Blender Collection, which we’ve previously enjoyed exploring. “The Collection gives you a glimpse into what we do, pairing different distillation types with different barrel types,” explains Mount Gay’s Master Blender Trudiann Branker. “It’s things you wouldn’t traditionally see from Mount Gay.” 

What makes this release special is that it was distilled on a very old 100% copper Coffey still, only one of three operating globally. Historically, the Coffey still was one of the first types of column stills invented, and it harkens back to the way rum was made in the 19th century. After several decades of non-use, the two-column still used for this expression was recommissioned in 2019. 

Review: Mount Gay’s Experimental Rum Series Debuts an Unknown Oak
Review: Mount Gay’s Experimental Rum Series Debuts an Unknown Oak
 Pretty much no one is aging spirits in Andean Oak. Can this 14-year old rum survive?

“It was dismantled for many years, and the parts were scattered throughout the distillery,” Branker says. “It’s fully manual and requires the entire distillation team to operate.” 

The rum here utilizes 100% molasses from Mount Gay’s home of Barbados. It’s fermented in open-oak vats and aged for four years in heavily charred ex-bourbon casks. According to Branker, the still may be used in future releases, but “there’s not unlimited local molasses,” so we may not see an iteration like this again.  

Mount Gay Master Blender Trudiann Branker
Mount Gay Master Blender Trudiann Branker
Mount Gay

How it tastes: Coming in at 58% ABV, this non-chill-filtered release is floral on the nose with notes of oak, banana, pear, honey, cinnamon and a surprising amount of grapefruit on the palate; it has an almost leathery texture and underlying earthiness. It’s delicious and worthy of a neat sip.   

Interesting fact: This bottle is a tribute to Mount Gay’s late distiller Reynold Hinds, who spent more than 50 years at the company and went by the nickname “Blues” (hence the “Tribute to Blues” lettering on the bottle). Thanks to Hinds’s knowledge and expertise, the distillery was able to restore the Coffey still. 

Where to buy: The Master Blender Collection: The Coffey Still Expression is limited to 5,004 bottles and is available “at select premium retailers” for $240.

Mount Gay Master Blender Collection: The Coffey Still Expression
Mount Gay Master Blender Collection: The Coffey Still Expression
MORE INFO : $240

More Like This

A collection of various whiskey and booze bottles in a liquor store. "Dusty hunters" will score these stores for deals on vintage or overlooked rare bottles.
The Unicorns of Dusty Booze
A bottle of Ten to One Five Origin Select, a new sipping rum (with a glass of rum poured neat)
Ten to One Just Created an Ideal Sipping Rum
food experiences in grenada
Why Every Food Lover Needs to Visit Grenada
best bottles of the year 2023
The 25 Best New Spirits of 2023

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

Halifax, Novia Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Is No Longer Canada’s Best Kept Secret
Aang from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" looking out at clouds of pink and blue.
What I Learned From Watching "Avatar" as an Adult
Mahogany Run Golf Course on Saint Thomas
The 8 Best Golf Courses We Played This Year
closet constructor
Closet Constructor: How to Pull Off a One-Outfit Vacation
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
The distillers behind the 2024 Bardstown Collection
The 2024 Bardstown Collection Is a Whiskey Fan’s Dream

Recommended

Suggested for you

Halifax, Novia Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Is No Longer Canada’s Best Kept Secret
Aang from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" looking out at clouds of pink and blue.
What I Learned From Watching "Avatar" as an Adult
Mahogany Run Golf Course on Saint Thomas
The 8 Best Golf Courses We Played This Year
closet constructor
Closet Constructor: How to Pull Off a One-Outfit Vacation
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
The distillers behind the 2024 Bardstown Collection
The 2024 Bardstown Collection Is a Whiskey Fan’s Dream

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Klaris clear ice machine with a block of clear ice to the side

Does Your Home Bar Really Need a Clear Ice Machine?

Mount Gay The Coffey Still Expression

Review: Mount Gay Embraces a Unique Distillation

The Dalmore 49 Year Old Single Malt Whisky recently sold for $117,000

The Whisky Auction Market Is Struggling

Two young women at Rodney Bingenheimer's English Disco in Los Angeles, USA, circa 1974.

Where to Go Dancing in LA Right Now

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco