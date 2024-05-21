Since its peak spritz szn, you should pick up a bottle of a complex, herbaceous Italian aperitif and pair it with the appropriate drinking glass. Your day drinks wouldn’t be complete without an RTD canned beverage (and a Yeti Colster to keep it frosty). If you want more bang for your buck, Cutwater’s Lime Margarita tastes like the classic cocktail and has a whopping 12.5% ABV. Or if you’d prefer to sip on something lighter, spirits-based iced tea and lemonade brand Surfside’s cans come in at a sessionable 4.5% ABV, and are our top contender for drink of the summer.