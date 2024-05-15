Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

The Best New Canned Cocktails for Summer

From Mai Tais to oak-smoked tequila lemonades, we’ve got a ready-to-drink cocktail for you

By Kirk Miller
May 15, 2024 12:18 pm
Two new cocktails from Surfside on a beach
New flavors from Stateside's Surfside canned cocktail lineup are ideal for summer.
Stateside

If there’s one thing fueling the drinks industry right now, it’s ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. In the most recent economic report by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, RTDs show a whopping year-to-year growth in both sales (+26.8%) and volume (+24.3%). 

“Hey, nerd, enough with the math. I just want something easy to drink,” you’re saying. In that spirit, no pun intended, we asked the InsideHook staff to wade through the literally dozens of new canned/RTD brands and flavors crowding our office and come up with a few recent releases that are worthy of your summer cooler.

These Are the Best Canned Cocktails to Drink Right Now
These Are the Best Canned Cocktails to Drink Right Now
 Twelve of our current favorites, just in time for summer

Don’t see what you want? We’ve offered numerous suggestions in the past (see here, here and here), and those not-so-new releases are certainly worth a sip or three.

Dogfish Head Tropical Mix Pack
Dogfish Head Tropical Mix Pack
Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head isn’t new to the canned cocktail game, but the Delaware-based brewing company just released some fresh flavors — Rum Mai Tai and Passion Fruit & Citrus Vodka Mule among them. These guys are made with real fruit juice, giving them a punchy and refreshing flavor, while still maintaining a 12% ABV. They are, in my opinion, totally unlike any other canned cocktails of their kind and a more-than-welcome addition to my beach drink rotation. — Lindsay Rogers, Associate Editor, Travel

MORE INFO
Surfside Starter Pack
Surfside Starter Pack
Stateside

Stateside Surfside Canned Starter Pack

Presenting the drinks of the summer! Surfside, the spirits-based iced tea and lemonade brand, just released five new flavors (Green Tea/Vodka, Raspberry Tea/Vodka, Raspberry Lemonade/Vodka, Black Cherry Lemonade/Vodka, Strawberry Lemonade/Vodka). InsideHook HQ got a chance to try the new cans — all coming in at a sessionable 4.5% ABV — and we were pleasantly surprised at how delicious and, most importantly, clean-tasting the lineup was. — Logan Mahan, Associate Commerce Editor

BUY HERE
The Original Southside
The Original Southside
Southside Beverage Holdings

The Original Southside

I have to admit, I’m not much of a canned cocktail fan. Sure, I’ll drink them if they’re around, but I’d rather sip wine or a neat pour if there aren’t fresh cocktails being made. The Original Southside, however, has changed my mind. The sparkling gin drink is made with a touch of lemon and mint, and at 10% ABV, it definitely doesn’t belong at the kid’s table. Plus, I’m a sucker for gorgeous branding, and this checks all the boxes. — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

BUY HERe
10 Barrel Brewing AMF
10 Barrel Brewing AMF
10 Barrel Brewing

10 Barrel Brewing

Already slinging crafty canned cocktails like Margaritas, Moscow Mules and Golf Tea (lemonade, iced tea and vodka), Oregon-based 10 Barrel Brewing Co. just added a couple of new bullets to its ready-to-drink arsenal. The first is Disco Lemonade, a potent yet potable mixture featuring vodka, real lemons and a hint of huckleberry. Disco Lemonade’s dancing partner is a neon blue number called AMF, composed of vodka, rum, gin and tequila. Both drinks are made with all-natural ingredients — just real fruit and booze — and come in at around 13.9% ABV. “With cocktails as funky as Disco Lemonade and AMF, we had an obligation to craft a beverage that can turn any occasion up to 11,” 10 Barrel Brewing innovation manager Ben Shirley said in a press release. They could’ve just made 10 louder (or boozier), but we’ll take it. — Evan Bleier, Senior Editor

BUY HERE
Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade
Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade
Betty Booze

Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade

This new flavor of Betty Booze canned cocktails tastes just as delicious as it smells. Although the flavor has hints of lemon, it’s much sweeter than it is acidic or sour. The added agave nectar helps (and yes, if you look at the picture, there is a bit of butter in there, somehow); if you ever enjoyed lemonade-flavored candies or lollipops, you’ll enjoy this. — Aly Aguirre, Editorial Fellow

BUY HERE
Cutwater Espresso Martini
Cutwater Espresso Martini
Cutwater

Cutwater Espresso Martini

I had the pleasure of trying Cutwater’s White Russian RTD earlier this year, and it accomplished two things: if you told me it was freshly made, I would have believed it, and the drink reminded me that I like White Russians. But because that release is four years old, I’ll instead choose the San Diego distillery’s new Espresso Martini, crafted from the brand’s vodka, coffee cream liqueur and cold brew coffee. Again, this tastes close to a freshly-made cocktail — shake the liquid over ice and you can pretty much fool anyone. And unlike 95% of Espresso Martinis in a can, this one isn’t cloyingly sweet. — Kirk Miller, Senior Lifestyle Editor

BUY HERe

More Like This

Shots of various types of tequila on bar with lime wedge. While tequila sales continue to shine, other spirits categories are hitting a ceiling.
Tequila and Canned Cocktails Are Pretty Much Fueling the Booze Industry Now
Best Canned Cocktails 2019 Summer
The 7 Best Canned Cocktails for Summer
Social Hour Whiskey Mule over a grill
The 10 Best Canned Whiskey Cocktails to Enjoy This Summer
Two cans of the Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola ready-to-drink (RTD), which has been a huge success for parent company Brown-Forman
The Hottest Thing in Whiskey? Canned Jack and Coke.

Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails
Leisure > Drinks
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

York, Maine
This Coastal Maine Town Is Preserved in Time (in the Best Way Possible)
The Baltimore Ravens line up agains the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dominant NFL Isn’t Waiting to Bust Out Big Guns to Start Season
Pat Martin's Jack’s Creek Sauce.
A BBQ Sauce Recipe That’s Designed Not to Steal the Show
A walking sign-post nailed to a tree.
No Fitness Routine Is Complete Without This Weekly Habit
Pharmacist
Are We Talking About Health and Longevity All Wrong?
These are the 10 best items from Amazon's summer beauty haul.
The 10 Best Men’s Grooming Products From Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

Recommended

Suggested for you

York, Maine
This Coastal Maine Town Is Preserved in Time (in the Best Way Possible)
The Baltimore Ravens line up agains the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dominant NFL Isn’t Waiting to Bust Out Big Guns to Start Season
Pat Martin's Jack’s Creek Sauce.
A BBQ Sauce Recipe That’s Designed Not to Steal the Show
A walking sign-post nailed to a tree.
No Fitness Routine Is Complete Without This Weekly Habit
Pharmacist
Are We Talking About Health and Longevity All Wrong?
These are the 10 best items from Amazon's summer beauty haul.
The 10 Best Men’s Grooming Products From Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Wild Turkey Masters Keep Triumph, both the bottle and the packaging, on a table.

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Triumph Takes Rye in New Directions

Two new cocktails from Surfside on a beach

The Best New Canned Cocktails for Summer

SAPPE Bunlueng Cocktail

For a Fresh Take on Cocktails, Head to a Thai Restaurant

Trillium spirits

Why One of Craft Beer’s Favorite Breweries Just Launched a Spirits Line

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco