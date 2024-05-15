The Best New Canned Cocktails for Summer

If there’s one thing fueling the drinks industry right now, it’s ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. In the most recent economic report by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, RTDs show a whopping year-to-year growth in both sales (+26.8%) and volume (+24.3%).

“Hey, nerd, enough with the math. I just want something easy to drink,” you’re saying. In that spirit, no pun intended, we asked the InsideHook staff to wade through the literally dozens of new canned/RTD brands and flavors crowding our office and come up with a few recent releases that are worthy of your summer cooler.

Don’t see what you want? We’ve offered numerous suggestions in the past (see here, here and here), and those not-so-new releases are certainly worth a sip or three.

Dogfish Head Tropical Mix Pack Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head isn’t new to the canned cocktail game, but the Delaware-based brewing company just released some fresh flavors — Rum Mai Tai and Passion Fruit & Citrus Vodka Mule among them. These guys are made with real fruit juice, giving them a punchy and refreshing flavor, while still maintaining a 12% ABV. They are, in my opinion, totally unlike any other canned cocktails of their kind and a more-than-welcome addition to my beach drink rotation. — Lindsay Rogers, Associate Editor, Travel

Surfside Starter Pack Stateside

Presenting the drinks of the summer! Surfside, the spirits-based iced tea and lemonade brand, just released five new flavors (Green Tea/Vodka, Raspberry Tea/Vodka, Raspberry Lemonade/Vodka, Black Cherry Lemonade/Vodka, Strawberry Lemonade/Vodka). InsideHook HQ got a chance to try the new cans — all coming in at a sessionable 4.5% ABV — and we were pleasantly surprised at how delicious and, most importantly, clean-tasting the lineup was. — Logan Mahan, Associate Commerce Editor

The Original Southside Southside Beverage Holdings

I have to admit, I’m not much of a canned cocktail fan. Sure, I’ll drink them if they’re around, but I’d rather sip wine or a neat pour if there aren’t fresh cocktails being made. The Original Southside, however, has changed my mind. The sparkling gin drink is made with a touch of lemon and mint, and at 10% ABV, it definitely doesn’t belong at the kid’s table. Plus, I’m a sucker for gorgeous branding, and this checks all the boxes. — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

10 Barrel Brewing AMF 10 Barrel Brewing

Already slinging crafty canned cocktails like Margaritas, Moscow Mules and Golf Tea (lemonade, iced tea and vodka), Oregon-based 10 Barrel Brewing Co. just added a couple of new bullets to its ready-to-drink arsenal. The first is Disco Lemonade, a potent yet potable mixture featuring vodka, real lemons and a hint of huckleberry. Disco Lemonade’s dancing partner is a neon blue number called AMF, composed of vodka, rum, gin and tequila. Both drinks are made with all-natural ingredients — just real fruit and booze — and come in at around 13.9% ABV. “With cocktails as funky as Disco Lemonade and AMF, we had an obligation to craft a beverage that can turn any occasion up to 11,” 10 Barrel Brewing innovation manager Ben Shirley said in a press release. They could’ve just made 10 louder (or boozier), but we’ll take it. — Evan Bleier, Senior Editor

Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade Betty Booze

This new flavor of Betty Booze canned cocktails tastes just as delicious as it smells. Although the flavor has hints of lemon, it’s much sweeter than it is acidic or sour. The added agave nectar helps (and yes, if you look at the picture, there is a bit of butter in there, somehow); if you ever enjoyed lemonade-flavored candies or lollipops, you’ll enjoy this. — Aly Aguirre, Editorial Fellow

Cutwater Espresso Martini Cutwater

I had the pleasure of trying Cutwater’s White Russian RTD earlier this year, and it accomplished two things: if you told me it was freshly made, I would have believed it, and the drink reminded me that I like White Russians. But because that release is four years old, I’ll instead choose the San Diego distillery’s new Espresso Martini, crafted from the brand’s vodka, coffee cream liqueur and cold brew coffee. Again, this tastes close to a freshly-made cocktail — shake the liquid over ice and you can pretty much fool anyone. And unlike 95% of Espresso Martinis in a can, this one isn’t cloyingly sweet. — Kirk Miller, Senior Lifestyle Editor