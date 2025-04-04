Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

Is the Middle-Class Cocktail Dead?

We're supposed to be happy about the return of the $15 cocktail, but pricing feels out of control

By Kirk Miller
April 4, 2025 1:01 pm EDT
cocktails neon sign
Cocktails are becoming a luxury product
Hernan Gonzalez / Unsplash

“The $15 cocktail is back, thank God.”

One of my favorite drinks writers, Robert Simonson (The Old-Fashioned: The Story of the World’s First Classic Cocktail with Recipes and Lore was possibly the first cocktail book I read cover-to-cover), recently penned a piece for Grub Street extolling the return of the $15 cocktail.

Which is good! The article provides a wonderful overview of new bars by seasoned cocktail vets who are ditching the $22 drink for more accessible pricing. “A handful of seasoned owners are putting the brakes on the ever-accelerating cost and cleverness of the average mixed drink, leaning instead into familiarity, accessibility and value,” he writes, citing new bars from the folks behind Mister Paradise, Death & Co and Three Dots and a Dash as the instigators of this new reasonably-priced night out.

After reading the article, I was pleased. But before I took a deep dive and actually read it, the headline threw me off and caused a bit of commentary in the office — also from people who, admittedly, probably hadn’t read the whole piece yet. The consternation was all from the same place: When did $15 become the new $12? Which, even a little while back, was $10?

Let’s get the price culprits out of the way first. The COVID era caused a lot of damage to places that rely on in-person experiences (you know, like bars) and hospitality is going to feel that for a few more years. Rent isn’t getting cheaper. And, ignoring whatever the hell tariffs are going to do to the drinks industry (doesn’t seem good!), you’ve got the nebulous “inflation” excuse.

My concern is that we’ve reached a point where $15 is considered a bargain, and we got there very quickly. The first thing I do with every new restaurant or bar I get pitched is look at the cocktail menu prices, and the lack of shame is apparent. We’re now at a point where $22-$24 is feeling really normal, and I’m beginning to wonder: Are some places charging exorbitantly more just because they can? And how are we going to get younger adults interested in great cocktails if we’re essentially shutting them out?

All the usual caveats apply here: If you’ve made me something special, the price should reflect that effort (last night’s two-drink, pre-tax/pre-tip $42 bar tab at Hawksmoor was certainly worth it). If I’m at an average restaurant or everyday bar and you’ve made me a decent Old Fashioned without any bells or whistles and a mainstream bourbon, $15 is overcharging. I feel like there’s a middle ground here! I know some bars have found a way to offer well-made drinks starting at $12 and also offer some extremely elevated experiences that may hit three figures per drink.

Yes, You Can Still Get a Great $12 Cocktail
Yes, You Can Still Get a Great $12 Cocktail
 How Manhattan’s Back Bar crafts its affordably high-end drinks menu

My rant is certainly geared more toward venues that don’t necessarily need an elevated cocktail menu but feel obligated to offer ridiculously-priced drinks, like the wine-centric bar near our workplace that was thrilled to advertise the launch of a really basic cocktail menu where drinks started at $24. Come. On.

At the end of the day, my personal budget is shoehorning me into making difficult choices, such as 1) ordering average cocktails and drink specials at neighborhood bars in Brooklyn (fun, modestly priced, not necessarily interesting), 2) scouring happy hours at higher-end establishments (good drinks but often limited choices and hours) and/or 3) severely limiting my elevated cocktail experiences. Which is a shame, because I truly believe we’re in a Golden Age of great bars … even as I pine for the pre-COVID, $8 cocktails at the now-shuttered Boilermaker in the East Village. That spot is now Superbueno, which is a fantastic bar that I can’t really afford on most nights.

Let’s hope that the $15 price point sticks around for a while. I’m not sure I’m ready for the inevitable “thank god it’s only $18 for a great cocktail” piece for a few more years.

More Like This

What Every Grown Man Should Have Stocked on His Bar Cart, According to a Woman
What Every Grown Man Should Have Stocked on His Bar Cart, According to a Woman
Pandan
Pandan Is Having a Moment (Again)
Sips by Esencia
Esencia by Sips Reimagines the Speakeasy
Kitty Bernardo
Kitty Bernardo Is Taking Tiki Culture Into the Future

Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails
Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Southwest Airlines flights
Southwest Airlines Is Changing Its Boarding Process Even More
Rolex Land Dweller
Rolex Unveiled an Entirely New Collection at Watches & Wonders ’25
Three of the best books coming out in April 2025, including "Gandolfini" by Jason Bailey, "The Golden Hour" by Matthew Specktor, and "Field Work" by Andrew Forbes
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This April
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
The Patek Philippe Quadruple Complication ref. 5308G-001, released at Watches and Wonders 2025
Patek Philippe Brought the Heat for Watches & Wonders ‘25

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

The shoes your Spring wardrobe needs.

From Our EIC: Five Spring Shoes and One Spring Album

From Supreme to Dr. Martens, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Speakers, Totes and Boots

Lucid vehicles

Is a Tesla Backlash Driving Up Lucid Motors Sales?

cocktails neon sign

Is the Middle-Class Cocktail Dead?

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards

A woman walking down Apliu Street Market in Hong Kong. We take a look at the trend of wanting to "live like a local" when traveling.

Is It Virtue Signaling to Want to “Live Like a Local” When Traveling?

Trees in Snowmass, Colorado

Snowmass Is Becoming a Go-To Colorado Destination

Dodai electric motorcycle on display

An Electric Motorcycle Startup Is Changing the Landscape in Ethiopia