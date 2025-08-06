Review: Weller Introduces Two Extra-Aged Wheated Whiskeys

What we’re drinking: Weller Millennium (2nd Edition) and Weller 18 Year Old

Where they’re from: These whiskeys hail from Buffalo Trace, the family-owned distillery in Frankfort, KY, that dates back to 1775. The distillery is also responsible for the annual Buffalo Trace Antique Collection and sought-after brands including Pappy Van Winkle, Eagle Rare, Stagg, Blanton’s and more.

Why we’re drinking these: We’re big fans of Weller, a wheated bourbon line that includes one of our standby whiskey pours (Old Weller Antique). So having an opportunity to try two new ultra-aged editions of this whiskey is a big deal — especially given the price points.

The two new bottles celebrate the original wheated bourbon recipes crafted by William Larue Weller in 1847, a legacy that lived on in the creation of the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in 1935 (which produced Pappy Van Winkle, Old Fitzgerald and W.L. Weller whiskey in that distillery’s prime). If you like wheated bourbons, Weller the person and the brand are a big part of that legacy.

The packaging for the new Weller Millennium Buffalo Trace

Weller Millennium debuted last year, offering a blend of vintage wheated bourbons and wheat whiskeys distilled near the turn of the millennium. “Millennium was our first time ever that Weller has gone outside of wheated bourbon into wheated whiskey,” says Andrew Duncan, global brand director for Buffalo Trace Distillery. This year’s edition is similar to last except for the barrel ages, with the second edition featuring a blend of straight wheated bourbon and wheat whiskeys distilled at Buffalo Trace in 2001, 2003 and 2006. It arrives in a handcrafted crystal decanter with a topper hand-etched with W.L. Weller’s original “W” stamp of quality, and it’s encased in an illuminated display case.

Weller 18 Year Old is now the oldest age-stated Weller bottle, besting the Weller 12 (thankfully, Buffalo Trace is pretty good at extra-aged whiskey). It’s packaged in a similar bottle to Weller Millennium without the accompanying presentation case. “We believe aging is one of the best levers we can pull for the highest quality whiskey we can make and the best flavor profile,” says Duncan, regarding both new expressions.

Will the extra aging help or hinder the Weller brand? Let’s dive in.

How they taste:

Coming in at 99 proof, this one has a somewhat similar profile as last year, with hints of cherry, vanilla, caramel and oak spice with a dry finish. Weller 18 Year Old: A modest 90 proof, this is an extremely balanced wheater, with notes of tobacco, baking spices and fruit (mainly pear). “You worry about a wheat whiskey because it doesn’t have the same level of flavor as a rye does to hold up to the oak,” admits Duncan. But in this case, the extra aging doesn’t mean the barrel dominates.

Fun fact: Buffalo Trace has announced several new line extensions recently, including the limited-edition Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Distiller’s Council (a bourbon that harkens back to how bourbon tasted in the 19th century), Sazerac Rye 100 Proof (a steal at $30) and Eagle Rare 12 (which is exactly what you’d expect and great for anyone looking for something between the 10- and 17-year expressions).

Where to buy: Weller Millennium (750 ml) is available in extremely limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $7,500 in stores and at the Buffalo Trace Distillery, as well as via auction through Legacy de Forge, a new Sazerac-branded global platform powered by BlockBar. Weller 18 Year Old (700 ml) is now available at global travel retail at airports (including LAX, JFK and London Heathrow) for a suggested retail price of $499.