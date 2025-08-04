Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August 

Including new releases from Jefferson’s, The Macallan and Sazerac

By Kirk Miller
August 4, 2025 1:22 pm EDT
best new whiskeys for August 2025
Some of our favorite recently-released whiskies/whiskeys
Photo illustration

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Please check out our more in-depth looks at new releases here.

<strong>Jefferson’s Straight Rye Whiskey</strong>
Jefferson’s Straight Rye Whiskey

Rye | 44% ABV | No Age Statement

Best known for their bourbon, Jefferson’s just launched a modestly priced, crowd-pleasing blended rye. There are hints of vanilla, baking spices, toasted rye bread and eucalyptus here — it’s not overly complex, but rather a solid baseline for what a good rye whiskey should taste like. Note: The rye is also the key spirit in a collaboration kit with Cocktail Courier and entrepreneur Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his hot sauce brand Cloud23.

BUY HERE: $38
<strong>Barrell Bourbon Batch 037</strong>
Barrell Bourbon Batch 037

Bourbon | 55.69% ABV | Aged 8+ Years

A blend of Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee whiskeys ranging in age from 10-15 years with a derived mash bill of corn (78%), rye (18%) and malted barley (4%), this cask strength release offers a buttery mouthfeel with notes of citrus, caramel, vanilla and toasted rye, cherry and red licorice. As usual, an excellent and slightly off-the-beaten-path bourbon.

BUY HERE: $85
<strong>The Macallan Art Is the Flower</strong>
The Macallan Art Is the Flower

Scotch | 50.4% ABV | No Age Statement

One of two releases inspired by Scottish artist Charles Rennie Mackintosh and part of the new Tree of Life Collection, the limited-edition Art Is the Flower is a single malt that “celebrate[s] the circularity of nature.” We did not get to try the 46-year-old Tree of Life release (it’s well above our pay grade), but Art Is the Flower, matured in sherry seasoned European oak casks, offers notes of raisin, oak, cherry, almonds and orange.

MORE INFO: $1000
<strong>Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Rye Whiskey</strong>
Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Rye Whiskey

Rye | 52.6% ABV | Aged 6 Years

The second edition of this limited-edition series — where the whiskeys are crafted from locally grown grain, distilled, aged and bottled entirely at Heaven Hill Distillery — features a mash bill of 63% rye, 24% corn and 13% malt, which is a higher rye content than Heaven Hill’s traditional rye release. The labels on these bottles feature details of the specific corn seed varietal (#6225) utilized from Beck’s Hybrids, along with the mashbill, distillation year and and release year. Non-chill filtered and bottled at barrel proof, this liquid features notes of orange creamsicle, milk chocolate, rye spice, white pepper and charred oak.

MORE INFO: $99
<strong>Booker’s Batch 02 “By the Pond” </strong>
Booker’s Batch 02 “By the Pond” 

Bourbon | 63.25% ABV | Aged 7 Years

As a reminder, Booker’s is barrel-strength, uncut and unfiltered bourbon with a deep emphasis on the location of the barrels in Beam warehouses. The whiskey is overseen by seventh-generation Master Distiller Fred Noe (Jim Beam’s grandson). The second release this year, “By the Pond” (named after Noe’s father’s beloved backyard pond) is made up of barrels from seven production dates that were aged in eight different warehouses. It’s a burly one, full of oak spice, tobacco, caramel and slight hints of red fruits and lemon.

BUY HERE: $100
Review: Baker’s, Booker’s and Little Book Bourbons, Explained
Review: Baker’s, Booker’s and Little Book Bourbons, Explained
 Tasting the new small-batch releases from James B. Beam Distilling Co., and a revived Knob Creek as well
<strong>Fiddler Big Green Egg Bourbon</strong>
Fiddler Big Green Egg Bourbon

Bourbon | 60.2% ABV | Aged 6 Years

Fiddler is an Atlanta-based distillery that recently won World’s Best Small Batch Bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. But this release is more experimental — it’s a heavily wheated bourbon aged nearly seven years, including two years in a secondary toasted barrel. As well, seasoned white oak heartwood staves from the North Georgia mountains are toasted and charred on one of Big Green Egg’s ceramic smokers, then added to the barrels for the final few months of aging. Very dark in appearance, this whiskey is both sweet and smoky on the palate, offering a rich campfire experience that still allows the bourbon notes to shine (though a little more caramel than s’mores-y).

BUY HERE: $90
<strong>Nc’Nean Cask Strength</strong>
Nc’Nean Cask Strength

Scotch | 59% ABV | No Age Statement

We’re big fans of Nc’nean and thrilled that the organic Scotch distillery is making their new Cask Strength release a permanent part of their core lineup. Crafted from Scottish barley and matured in a combination of red wine, American whiskey and sherry casks, this 118-proof offers plenty of fruit and cereal on the nose, with those notes continuing on the palate alongside hints of lemon, caramel, red berries and, interestingly, an unexpected rye bread character. Lovely and complex.

BUY HERE: $100
<strong>Lost Lantern Summer 2025 Estate Distillery Collection</strong>
Lost Lantern Summer 2025 Estate Distillery Collection

Bourbon, Rye, Wheated | 55.7% – 66.5% ABV | Aged 4+ Years

For their summer collection, the Vermont-based independent bottlers Lost Lantern feature eight different whiskeys from field-to-bottle operations, including Frey Ranch (Nevada), Corbin Cash (California), Whiskey Acres (Illinois) and Far North Spirits (Minnesota). There’s a wide range of ages, proofs and whiskey styles here, along with two “Farmers’ Field” blends of estate bourbons and ryes. They’re all unique and the ryes in particular are a standout, especially the one from Far North (the northernmost distillery in the lower 48 states), an herbal treat full of lemon zest, vanilla custard, black peppercorn and toasted rye. 

BUY HERE: $100-$130
<strong>Sazerac Rye 100 Proof</strong>
Sazerac Rye 100 Proof

Rye | 50% ABV | No Age Statement

Hailing from New Orleans, Sazerac Rye is named after America’s first branded cocktail, the Sazerac. The new 100-proof variation was designed with bartenders in mind (the core release is 90 proof and offers hints of cloves, vanilla, anise, citrus and pepper). For $30, it’s a steal. 100 Proof is also now part of Sazerac’s single-barrel offerings.

BUY HERE: $30
<strong>Old Forester 1910 Extra Extra Old</strong>
Old Forester 1910 Extra Extra Old

Bourbon | 46.5% ABV | No Age Statement

Part of the Louisville distillery’s 117 Series, 1910 Extra Old is a double-barreled bourbon aged for an extra 24 months in a heavily charred secondary oak barrel. The whiskey commemorates the October 22, 1910, distillery fire at 117 Main Street, when a batch of mature whisky, ready to be bottled, was re-barreled in new barrels so it could be removed safely from the fire damage. So is 1910 smoky or extra woody? The oak is certainly more prominent, but amidst hints of the leather, cloves and barrel char is a lovely bit of vanilla sweetness, brown sugar and cherry.

MORE INFO: $65

More Like This

Gail Simmons Created the Ideal Whiskey Cocktail for Summer
Gail Simmons Created the Ideal Whiskey Cocktail for Summer
Four Roses Single Barrel Collection
Four Roses Goes All in on Single Barrels
Tales of the Cocktail 2025
The 6 Biggest Drinking Trends to Look for in 2026
a sazerac cocktail on a table in front of a Bottle of Sazerac
A Higher-Proof Sazerac Rye Is on the Way

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

The field before Super Bowl LIX
Report: NFL Punishing Players for Reselling Super Bowl Tickets
The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz in white and orange
Review: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Is Stylishly Out of Step
Security line at a TSA checkpoint
A Security Upgrade in US Airports Could Reduce Liquid Regulations
Single brown egg in blue carton, representing choline-rich foods for brain health.
The Nutrient Your Brain’s Been Begging For
Three of the best new watches of July 2025, from Unimatic, Ulysse Nardin and IWC
The 10 Best Watches of July
Calendar watches
The World’s Best Annual Calendar Watches

Recommended

Suggested for you

The field before Super Bowl LIX
Report: NFL Punishing Players for Reselling Super Bowl Tickets
The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz in white and orange
Review: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Is Stylishly Out of Step
Security line at a TSA checkpoint
A Security Upgrade in US Airports Could Reduce Liquid Regulations
Single brown egg in blue carton, representing choline-rich foods for brain health.
The Nutrient Your Brain’s Been Begging For
Three of the best new watches of July 2025, from Unimatic, Ulysse Nardin and IWC
The 10 Best Watches of July
Calendar watches
The World’s Best Annual Calendar Watches

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

best new whiskeys for August 2025

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August 

Gail Simmons and Old Fitzgerald recently collaborated on a hospitality guide and a few new cocktail recipes.

Gail Simmons Created the Ideal Whiskey Cocktail for Summer

Barrel Aged Park Gin at Park Distillery in Banff

This National Park Has Its Own Distillery

Sports fans gather at Rough & Tumble in Seattle

The Rise of Women’s Sports Bars in the United States

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week