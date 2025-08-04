The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August 

Bourbon | 60.2% ABV | Aged 6 Years

Fiddler is an Atlanta-based distillery that recently won World’s Best Small Batch Bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. But this release is more experimental — it’s a heavily wheated bourbon aged nearly seven years, including two years in a secondary toasted barrel. As well, seasoned white oak heartwood staves from the North Georgia mountains are toasted and charred on one of Big Green Egg’s ceramic smokers, then added to the barrels for the final few months of aging. Very dark in appearance, this whiskey is both sweet and smoky on the palate, offering a rich campfire experience that still allows the bourbon notes to shine (though a little more caramel than s’mores-y).