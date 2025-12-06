What we’re drinking: Stranahan’s 2025 Snowflake Batch #28: Windom Peak

Where it’s from: Stranahan’s is the number-one American Single Malt whisky maker in the country (and reminder, American Single Malt only recently became an official whiskey category). The distillery was founded in 2004 and was Colorado’s first (legal) whiskey distillery since Prohibition.

Why we’re drinking this: This is the third Snowflake release from Head Blender Justin Aden. The annual release is one of the most anticipated moments in American whiskey each year, with people lining up for days and experiencing a tailgate-like atmosphere to get a chance to buy one of these coveted bottles (we went in 2018).

This year’s Snowflake blend draws on whiskeys aged eight to 13 years and finished in barrels that formerly held extra añejo tequila, rhum agricole (a first for Snowflake), peach brandy, applejack, white Port and orange wine.

“I think the DNA of Snowflake is showing off the range of American Single Malt and how many directions you can take,” Aden says. “The only preconceived notion I go in with is that I don’t want it to taste too similar to the past few years. In 2023, I leaned heavily on mezcal and Islay casks. 2024 was heavily fortified wines. This year, I wanted to stay under the umbrella of fruit, but I was inspired to be much more tropical, bright, citrusy and floral.”

Not that Aden always finds the exact notes of what he wants or knows 100% where the final blend is going. “For example, this year I would have loved to find something that would have offered a bit of a coconut note,” he says. “Couldn’t find it. Of all the 70+ different styles of finishing casks we have, I couldn’t find one. So you have to be flexible.”

A typical scene from the Snowflake release, where people camp out for days to buy a bottle. Nikki Rae

Let’s see how it worked out.

How it tastes: Windom Peak was distilled from 100% malted barley and Rocky Mountain water, made in small batches. It initially aged for six to nine years in American white oak barrels with a level 3 char before going to the finishing casks. Cut with Rocky Mountain water from Eldorado Springs, the final product comes in at 47% ABV.

There’s a lot of fruit on the nose here, along with white tea and orange essence. On the palate, it remains a vibrant, juicy, fruit-forward affair, with notes of pears, caramel, Concord grapes, candied pineapple, banana, green apple and a hint of ginger. It may be my favorite Snowflake yet (I’ve tried about six to eight of them).

Fun fact: Last year’s release, Stranahan’s American Single Malt Whiskey: Snowflake Redcloud Peak, was named “Best in Class American Single Malt Whiskey” at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the top honor in the category for the second consecutive year (Stranahan’s Original won the prior year).

Where to buy: You can only get Windom Peak at the Stranahan’s distillery in Denver, where it will be on sale Dec. 6 for $120. Note that the expression sells out within an hour; that’s the only day to get a bottle (secondary markets excluded), but you can find Snowflake releases available in small pours year-round at the distillery and Stranahan’s tasting room in Aspen, CO.

