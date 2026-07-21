The Real Winners of the World Cup Final? All the Haircuts.

Headed into the World Cup final on Sunday, expectations were sky-high. A breathless month of soccer had culminated in a clash of titans — defensively sound, technically unparalleled Spain versus a dynamic, Messi-led Argentina — promising an immovable object versus an unstoppable force, backdropped by a blockbuster setting and primed with all the drama you could hope for.

In reality, the game was a bit of a dud, a testy, foul-filled affair that ended in a well-deserved 1-0 victory for Spain. (The halftime show was similarly questionable.) What did not disappoint, however, was the unfathomable amount of elite summer haircuts.

Players, performers and (celebrity) spectators alike all seemed to have gotten the memo that a fresh trim — or, in some cases, months of hard grow-out — was in order. Spanish striker Ferran Torres’s not-quite-middle part was perhaps the most notable example, but there were stars all over MetLife Stadium, enough that I felt compelled to highlight some of the best looks. After all, it was the World Cup of soccer, but in a much broader sense, the World Cup of haircuts, too. Or something like that.

Ferran Torres’s Mid-Length Flow

Does Ferran Torres play soccer, or hockey? Michael Regan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

To diehard soccer fans and La Marea Roja, Spain and Barcelona striker Ferran Torres will forever be remembered for his beauty of a 106th-minute winner, a sleek half-volley finish into the roof of the net to deliver Spain their second-ever World Cup trophy. For the other billion-and-a-half folks watching, he’ll most likely be remembered for his slightly messy, impossibly handsome haircut.

The chop, a hybrid between a classic 70-30 part and a flowing, hockey-style pushback, is both the perfect length and the perfect amount of texture. It looks light, feathery, natural and altogether effortless. Barbers globally are about to be inundated with Torres’s magical moment as a reference photo.

Justin Bieber’s Beard-N-Buzz Combo

Justin Bieber is the king of the short crew cut. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

While the jury is out on FIFA’s first-ever World Cup halftime show — or rather, the jury has decided it sucked — Justin Bieber proved a bright spot, in large part due to his custom SKYLRK ‘fit…and his cheeky buzz-cut-beard combo. Somewhere in between a strict shaved head and comparatively shaggy crew cut, Bieber’s lived-in buzz is just the summer shear that the doctor ordered.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Messy Moptop

Tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

On the opposite end of the spectrum, tennis world number two (and Spaniard) Carlos Alcaraz swapped his typical crop for a shaggy, grown-out moptop, complete with a whole head of lettuce in the back. Shaggy? Maybe? Easy? Absolutely.

Jimin’s Boy-Band Bro-ny

BTS’s Jimin is pioneering the bro-ny. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

It takes a real man to rock a rat tail. Or, maybe a real boy-band member. The bro pony — bron-ny? — is not for the faint of heart, but BTS member and Dior muse Jimin’s shoulder-length bleached locks look surprisingly solid in a messy pull-back.

Nico Williams’s Dip-Dyed Locs

Don’t sleep on winger Nico Williams. Evrim Aydin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Superstar Lamine Yamal might have been billed as Spain’s most exciting young talent (with the swagger to back that mantle up), but compatriot Nico Williams is no slouch, either. The Atletico Madrid winger was not only responsible for setting up Spain’s winning goal, but also did so with one of the waviest signature hairstyles of the tournament. His bleached-tip loc topknot was an instant standout. Vamos!

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »