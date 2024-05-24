Leisure > Gear

How to Outfit Your Patio in the City

We've rounded up every single item you'll need to outfit your patio in the city

By Elisabeth Chambry
May 24, 2024 10:29 am
Whether you’re planning to invest in high-quality, long-term pieces or need more temporary options for a rental you might leave in a year, there are plenty of ways to enhance your patio in the city. (I’ll be using the term ‘patio’ to refer to any outdoor space, including balconies, decks, terraces, yards, etc.). 

Focusing your energy on creating an outdoor space you love will encourage you to spend more time outside, enjoying the fresh air and making the most of your surroundings. In this guide, I’ll share my favorite products and advice to help you transform your patio into your oasis.

Assess your space

Every great project starts with some planning, right?

First, it’s a good idea to assess your space to get an idea of what you need and what you may want to upgrade. Start by measuring your patio’s dimensions and sketching a rough layout as accurately as you can so that you can experiment with different setups.

Next, prioritize what you think is worth investing in for the long haul. Specifically for renters, if you get sturdy (but no doubt hefty) furniture, will you want to move with it? Or would you rather get something you can easily part with when you’re ready to move? I personally have decided that I’m not ready for high-end outdoor furniture, but I do have other smaller pieces that I know I’ll have for years to come.

If you’re looking for pieces to hold onto:

Outer Modular Seating
Outer Modular Seating
Build Yours Here
Outer Marine-Grade Umbrella
Outer Marine-Grade Umbrella
Buy Here : $1,750$1,487

Outer’s modular seating stands out for its blend of durability, convenience and sustainability. Starting at $1,300 per seat, you can customize your choice of weather-resistant frames and machine-washable cushions, which help prevent mold, mildew and stains. We also recommend grabbing Outer’s shade solution: the Outer Marine-Grade Outdoor Aluminum Umbrella.

Ernesta Outdoor Rugs
Ernesta Outdoor Rugs
Buy Here : $275 – $500

Ernesta’s custom-designed rugs are perfect for finding a rug that fits exactly like you want. Plus, they’re built to last, thanks to their high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship. With a wide range of design options available, you can easily find the perfect style to complement your space. 

Tupelo Line Lounge Chair
Tupelo Line Lounge Chair
Buy Here : $795

I am obsessed with these chairs. They’re sleek, comfortable and durable in all weather conditions. Made from premium polyethylene resin, they can withstand sun, rain and snow. Plus, this is truly an investment for the future as they are designed to be used on shallow pool decks (and we see a pool in your future.) 

Room&Board Outdoor Tables
Room&Board Outdoor Tables
Buy Here : $779 – $3,800

We like Room & Board’s outdoor table offerings because they use durable materials and come in various sizes and shapes — Including large rectangular tables for gatherings or smaller round options for intimate settings, allowing you to choose something that fits your space and aesthetic.

Breeo Fire Pit and Pizza Oven in Corten Steel
Breeo Fire Pit and Pizza Oven in Corten Steel
Buy Here : $1,998$1,698

We’re skipping the grill recommendations today because there are too many variables when it comes to choosing a grill. But what we can do is recommend a smoke pit and a pizza oven for just about anyone. We love Breeo’s corten steel aesthetic and we feel that differentiates itself among all the other smoke pits and pizza ovens out there. 

If you’re looking for some interim options:

Wade Logan 5-Person Seating
Wade Logan 5-Person Seating
Buy Here : $1,200$950

This patio seating group is cheap enough to be considered a “temporary” solution for renters, but also offers comfort and durability. The water-resistant cushions are easy to clean and the acacia wood frame holds up against outdoor elements. This set isn’t going to last nearly as long as an Outer set would, but it gets the job of setting up a seating area over with quickly and painlessly. 

SoliWood Adirondack Chair
SoliWood Adirondack Chair
Buy Here : $90$74

If you’re seeking chairs for casual lounging that might not end up being your forever chairs, we recommend this folding Adirondack Chair. It’s designed with larger dimensions and a sturdy build for a more comfortable experience, with a maximum weight capacity of 380 lbs. The seat board comes pre-assembled, but assembly time could still take 30-40 minutes. The folding design also allows for easy storage if needed. 

Shade&Beyond Triangle Sun Shade
Shade&Beyond Triangle Sun Shade
Buy Here : $49$34

For a less cumbersome shade solution, opt for a lightweight Sun Shade. Constructed of 185 gsm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) shade fabric, it blocks up to 95% of harmful UV rays and direct sunlight exposure. 

Stainless Steel Prep Table
Stainless Steel Prep Table
Buy Here : $181$166

Next up is the prep table. This is a long-lasting item that can suit everyone’s needs, but it’s not necessarily an investment piece. It’s ideal for food preparation or serving, and a well-made one won’t rust in various weather conditions. Plus, it’s extremely easy to clean and maintain.

Everything else we love for setting up your patio:

Vego Garden Planter Bed
Vego Garden Planter Bed
Buy Here : $140

You may know this, but here at InsideHook, we’re big fans of Vego Garden Beds. Their garden beds are crafted from eco-friendly metal, they’re customizable, efficient and visually appealing. They offer options for pretty much every use case — from modular raised garden beds and self-watering planter boxes to what I have on my patio, the elevated rolling self-watering garden bed

Philips Hue Outdoor Lights
Philips Hue Outdoor Lights
Buy Here : $15 – $350

Nothing adds ambiance like some good lighting. Philips Hue smart outdoor lights are easy to install and can be controlled from the comfort of your devices. They offer a variety of weather-proof fixtures that are built to last and withstand outdoor conditions. Plus, there are 16 million colors to choose from. 

Oyster Performance Cooler
Oyster Performance Cooler
Buy Here : $500

The Oyster Tempo cooler is a game changer with its ice-free technology, spacious design and exceptional thermal performance. Plus, its easy-to-clean and durable construction ensures hassle-free use for years to come.

Design Toscano Lawn Ornaments
Design Toscano Lawn Ornaments
Read More Here

Now it’s time to have some fun. Design Toscano has a variety of lawn ornaments and statues that are detailed, durable, and lightweight if you prefer. You can get a bronze horse statue, or pop this croc somewhere almost hidden.

