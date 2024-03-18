Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale Is Happening Now

Wayfair, the furniture drop-shipping site known for speed and variety, makes life a little easier when it comes time to decorate different areas of your home, especially if you’re looking to do so quickly and on a budget. Consider it a more refined, home-goods focused version of Amazon.

Now, with the warmer weather upon us, Wayfair is hosting their Big Outdoor Sale, with all things patio-related marked down by as much as 50%. So if you haven’t been one to host outdoor dinner parties or patio-centric soirees now is a great time to start because items like fire pits, grills and outdoor dining sets are all available for pretty reasonable prices.

The sale ends on March 25th so take some time and peruse through the sale categories, keeping in mind that if you have a massive backyard this sale definitely has something for you, and if you’re working with a communally accessible rooftop this sale is also for you. While there are many big-ticket items like dining sets and hot tubs up for grabs, there are also smaller products like planters or corn hole game sets (with carrying cases) available.

We’ve put together a selection of items from the Big Outdoor Sale that would work in a range of homes no matter the kind of outdoor space you’re working with.