Culture > Design

Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale Has Thousands of Home and Kitchen Deals

Time for a home refresh

Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale Has Thousands of Home and Kitchen Deals
Wayfair
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
November 10, 2023 8:49 am
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Wayfair’s Early Black Friday sale has officially commenced. Thousands of home decor and kitchen items — including furniture, appliances, rugs, art and more — are up to 70% off. There are endless pages to comb through, but if you want the biggest deals from the Wayfair Early Black Friday sale, we’ve rounded them up below.

Shop the sale here

The Best Early Black Friday Wayfair Deals

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5″ Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5″ Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa
Buy Here : $880$400
Steelside Aichele Vegan Leather Wingback Chair
Steelside Aichele Vegan Leather Wingback Chair
Buy Here : $375$350
Bria 46” Media Console
Bria 46” Media Console
Buy Here : $330$166
Campanelli Coffee Table
Campanelli Coffee Table
Buy Here : $325$135
Wayfair Sleep™ 14″ Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair Sleep™ 14″ Plush Hybrid Mattress
Buy Here : $820$436
Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Buy Here : $231$110
Steelside Stratton Abstract Light Gray/Beige Area Rug
Steelside Stratton Abstract Light Gray/Beige Area Rug
Buy Here : $175$140
AllModern Walsh Velvet Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
AllModern Walsh Velvet Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Buy Here : $550$290
AllModern Jason Wu Adobe Black Rug
AllModern Jason Wu Adobe Black Rug
Wayfair : $670$360
Shark Navigator Bagless Upright Vacuum
Shark Navigator Bagless Upright Vacuum
Wayfair : $200$160
Mercury Row Bridgette Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool
Mercury Row Bridgette Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool
Wayfair : $210$153
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Buy Here : $400$289
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker 24 Lb. lb. Daily Production Freestanding Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker 24 Lb. lb. Daily Production Freestanding Ice Maker
Buy Here : $629$499
Wade Logan Desi Coffee Table with Tempered Glass and Storage
Wade Logan Desi Coffee Table with Tempered Glass and Storage
Buy Here : $529$455

More Like This

A collage of the best home gifts to buy for the 2023 holiday season
The 23 Best Gifts for the Home (That’ll Work in Just About Any Home)
Everything Is Discounted at Our Favorite Kitchen Retailers
Everything Is Discounted at Our Favorite Kitchen Retailers
Early Black Friday gift ideas on a purple background
The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
a collage of on sale items from Veterans Day Sales
The Best Veteran’s Day and Singles Day Deals to Shop Over the Long Weekend

Culture > Design

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer
A Perfect Gift for Her: This Puffer Jacket

$198$138

Fitbit Sense 2
The Fitbit Sense 2 Is Now 34% Off

$300$198

Nisolo
Take 35% Off Some Handsome Nisolo Footwear

From Our Partner

The Viral Rose Vibrator Is 20% Off
The Viral Rose Vibrator Is 20% Off

$59$47

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Design, Right This Way

Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale Has Thousands of Home and Kitchen Deals

Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale Has Thousands of Home and Kitchen Deals

Material's top-selling cutting board and knives are on sale for Black Friday.

Everything Is Discounted at Our Favorite Kitchen Retailers

A sampling of the best holiday advent calendars for 2023.

The 17 Best Advent Calendars for Every Type of Person on Your List

A collage of the best home gifts to buy for the 2023 holiday season

The 23 Best Gifts for the Home That'll Work in Any Home

Explore More Design

Keep Reading

a collection of rye whiskey bottles that we liked that are under $100

10 Best Rye Whiskeys Under $100

Journalist Basem Wasef driving a Jaguar D-type Continuation in the Modena Cento Ore classic car rally in Italy

High Speeds, Piazza Pit Stops and a $2M Jaguar: Welcome to Italy’s Modena Cento Ore

El Pescador Lodge is a bucket list item for saltwater fly anglers

In Belize, a Saltwater Fly-Fishing Paradise Awaits

Dan Silverman's "Million Dollar Chicken."

The Standard Grill’s Original “Million Dollar Chicken” Is Back. Here’s How to Make It.