Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale Has Thousands of Home and Kitchen Deals

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Wayfair’s Early Black Friday sale has officially commenced. Thousands of home decor and kitchen items — including furniture, appliances, rugs, art and more — are up to 70% off. There are endless pages to comb through, but if you want the biggest deals from the Wayfair Early Black Friday sale, we’ve rounded them up below.
The Best Early Black Friday Wayfair Deals
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.