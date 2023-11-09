Everything Is Discounted at Our Favorite Kitchen Retailers

Culture > Design

Our Place, Great Jones, Material and Caraway's Black Friday sales have already begun

Material's top-selling cutting board and knives are on sale for Black Friday.
Material
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated November 9, 2023 10:00 am
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are technically still a few weeks away, dozens of early Black Friday sales are already well underway, including ones from a handful of our favorite kitchenware brands.

Whether you’re holiday hosting or looking to give the chef in your life something thoughtful, the four brands below — Our Place, Material, Great Jones and Caraway — have the best gear and gifts at unbeatable prices.

Our Place

Our Place’s Black Friday sale — and the brand’s biggest sale of the year — is in full swing, allowing you to take up to 45% off items like the popular Always Pan 2.0, Perfect Pot and Wonder Oven. But it’s not just the cookware that’s up for grabs. Don’t sleep on Our Place’s line of tableware, which includes glassware, serving plates and side bowls. We’re particularly fond of the brand’s stackable drinking glasses, which are handmade from recycled glass and sand.

Our Place Wonder Oven
Our Place Wonder Oven
Buy Here : $195
Our Place Party Coupes (Set of 4)
Our Place Party Coupes (Set of 4)
Buy Here : $95
Our Place Perfect Pot
Our Place Perfect Pot
Buy Here : $165$115
Our Place Night + Day Glasses
Our Place Night + Day Glasses
Buy Here : $55$45
Our Place Hosting Apron
Our Place Hosting Apron
Our Place : $50$40
Our Place Midi Bowls
Our Place Midi Bowls
Buy Here : $80$65

Material

AAPI-founded brand Material, who makes one of our favorite cutting boards, is taking up to 25% off sitewide. More specifically, orders under $100 are 15% off, under $300 are 20% off and over $300 are 25% off. Save on prepware, cookware, tableware, ceramic dishes, knives and more — all intuitively and beautifully designed to help you crush your future dinner parties.

Material The reBoard
Material The reBoard
Buy Here : $35
Material Forever Peeler
Material Forever Peeler
Buy it now : $28$21
Material Knife Trio
Material Knife Trio
Buy Here : $170$128
Material Kitchen The Copper Set
Material Kitchen The Copper Set
Buy it now : $355$224
Material Full Glass Set
Material Full Glass Set
Buy it now : $65$52
Material The Open Bowl
Material The Open Bowl
Buy it now : $45

Great Jones

Trendy cookware brand Great Jones is also throwing its biggest sale of the year — taking up to 50% off its collection of colorful, well-designed Dutch ovens, baking sheets, ceramic dishes and more. (All of which make for very pretty, phenomenal gifts).

Great Jones The Dutchess
Great Jones The Dutchess
Buy Here : $160$110
Great Jones Baking Mats
Great Jones Baking Mats
Great Jones : $50$40
Great Jones Hot Dish
Great Jones Hot Dish
Buy Here : $75$40
Great Jones Holy Sheet
Great Jones Holy Sheet
Buy Here : $40$30
Great Jones Beyond Measure 4-Cup
Great Jones Beyond Measure 4-Cup
Buy Here : $45$40
Great Jones Stir Crazy
Great Jones Stir Crazy
Buy Here : $95$60

Caraway

Makers of some of our favorite nonstick cookware, Caraway is letting customers save up to 20% off its core collection of kitchen essentials — including its good-looking food storage containers we love and its all-new stainless steel cookware set. Save 10% on orders over $85, 15% on orders over $425 and 20% off orders over $525. You’ll also have the chance to score a free tea kettle.

Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Buy Here : $845$556
Caraway Grill Pan
Caraway Grill Pan
Buy Here : $145$131
Caraway Cookware Set
Caraway Cookware Set
Buy Here : $545$354
Caraway Food Storage Set
Caraway Food Storage Set
Buy it now : $305$245
Caraway Prep Set
Caraway Prep Set
Buy Here : $545$356
Caraway Sauté Pan
Caraway Sauté Pan
Buy it now : $145$131

