Everything Is Discounted at Our Favorite Kitchen Retailers

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are technically still a few weeks away, dozens of early Black Friday sales are already well underway, including ones from a handful of our favorite kitchenware brands.

Whether you’re holiday hosting or looking to give the chef in your life something thoughtful, the four brands below — Our Place, Material, Great Jones and Caraway — have the best gear and gifts at unbeatable prices.

Our Place’s Black Friday sale — and the brand’s biggest sale of the year — is in full swing, allowing you to take up to 45% off items like the popular Always Pan 2.0, Perfect Pot and Wonder Oven. But it’s not just the cookware that’s up for grabs. Don’t sleep on Our Place’s line of tableware, which includes glassware, serving plates and side bowls. We’re particularly fond of the brand’s stackable drinking glasses, which are handmade from recycled glass and sand.

AAPI-founded brand Material, who makes one of our favorite cutting boards, is taking up to 25% off sitewide. More specifically, orders under $100 are 15% off, under $300 are 20% off and over $300 are 25% off. Save on prepware, cookware, tableware, ceramic dishes, knives and more — all intuitively and beautifully designed to help you crush your future dinner parties.

Trendy cookware brand Great Jones is also throwing its biggest sale of the year — taking up to 50% off its collection of colorful, well-designed Dutch ovens, baking sheets, ceramic dishes and more. (All of which make for very pretty, phenomenal gifts).

Makers of some of our favorite nonstick cookware, Caraway is letting customers save up to 20% off its core collection of kitchen essentials — including its good-looking food storage containers we love and its all-new stainless steel cookware set. Save 10% on orders over $85, 15% on orders over $425 and 20% off orders over $525. You’ll also have the chance to score a free tea kettle.