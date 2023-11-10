Leisure > Style

The Best Veteran’s Day and Singles Day Deals to Shop Over the Long Weekend

Find deals on bedding, apparel, outdoor gear and so much more

a collage of on sale items from Veterans Day Sales
A ton of great gear, apparel, tech and more are up for grabs this Veteran's Day.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By The Editors @insidehook
Updated November 10, 2023 7:49 am
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

While we’ve come to associate the month of November with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, veterans, active-duty members of the military and their families stand to save a little money today, on Veteran’s Day, as we salute those who serve.

It’s true that certain stores including banks and non-essential federal government offices will be closed, but those seeking a good deal need only look online to find discounts on some of our favorite goods. To make things a little easier, we’ve rounded up the best Veteran’s Day deals we think you should consider.

Before shopping, keep in mind that some websites require verification through ID.me, which asks you to authenticate your veteran or active-duty status before deals become accessible.

But wait, there’s more! November 11th also happens to mark the world’s largest shopping event: Singles Day.

For those unacquainted, Singles Day is an unofficial holiday that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba turned into a massive shopping extravaganza in 2009. Since then, retailers globally have hosted sales on November 11. So, if you really want to jumpstart that holiday shopping, today’s the day to do so.

The Best Veteran’s Day and Singles Day Sale

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper : $1,495$1,346
Everlane The Felted Merino Cable-Knit Crew
Everlane The Felted Merino Cable-Knit Crew
Everlane : $178$125
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Best Buy : $550$480
Our Place Wonder Oven
Our Place Wonder Oven
Our Place : $195$170
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Buy Here : $298$238
Fitbit Sense 2
Fitbit Sense 2
Amazon : $300$198
Aurate Connection Necklace
Aurate Connection Necklace
Aurate : $390$273
The Six Bells Clear Short Seeded Glasses
The Six Bells Clear Short Seeded Glasses
Buy Here : $58$41
Outerknown Local Straight Fit Jeans
Outerknown Local Straight Fit Jeans
Outerknown : $148$68
J.Crew Lambswool Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew Lambswool Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew : $168$101
Brooklinen Flannel Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Flannel Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen : $169$144
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Amazon : $345$250
Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor
Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor
Amazon : $120$80
Material The Open Bowl
Material The Open Bowl
Buy it now : $45
Koio Salerno Suede Clogs
Koio Salerno Suede Clogs
Koio : $225$135

The Standard Grill’s Original “Million Dollar Chicken” Is Back. Here’s How to Make It.