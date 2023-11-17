Leisure > Style

Need a Very Good Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.

Aurate wants your holidays to be stress free, so they're taking 30% off

Treat her to some fine jewelry (without breaking the bank).
Treat her to some fine jewelry (without breaking the bank).
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated November 17, 2023 9:43 am
Looking to get the woman in your life a nice new piece of jewelry this holiday season? Well now’s the perfect time to do so because you can take 30% off sitewide and 35% off orders over $1K at Aurate during its Black Friday sale.

If you’re unfamiliar with Aurate, the New York-based brand offers ethically sourced, minimally designed rings, necklaces, earrings and more, all of which are perfect for everyday wear. The pieces are made from 14K gold, 18K gold and vermeil, meaning you can buy an engagement ring or an affordable accessory all in one place.

You can shop Aurate’s entire collection here, but if you need some jewelry guidance, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite on-sale picks below.

Aurate Mini Quilted Gold Ring
Aurate Mini Quilted Gold Ring

A new offering from the brand, this dainty ring is embossed with a unique cross-hatch design. Like a sweater for her finger.

Aurate : $90$63
Aurate Gold Herringbone Chain Bracelet
Aurate Gold Herringbone Chain Bracelet

Now discounted to just $49, this simple chain bracelet is a timeless piece of jewelry she can sport on the daily (without it becoming obtrusive). 

Buy Here : $70$49
Aurate Petite Half Diamond X Ring
Aurate Petite Half Diamond X Ring
Buy Here : $750$525
Aurate X Michelle: Tranquility Blue Topaz Chain Bracelet
Aurate X Michelle: Tranquility Blue Topaz Chain Bracelet

A true blue topaz gemstone is set here on a uniquely designed chain.

Buy Here : $150$105
Gold Smooth Arch Hoops Medium
Gold Smooth Arch Hoops Medium

You’ll never go wrong gifting a reliable pair of gold hoop earrings.

Buy Here : $160$112
Gold Bar Necklace
Gold Bar Necklace

Have it engraved!

Buy Here : $350$245
Love Me Knot Ring
Love Me Knot Ring

Like a trendy gold chain necklace, but for her fingers.

Buy Here : $100$70
Diamond Stud Earrings with White Diamonds
Diamond Stud Earrings with White Diamonds

If there’s one piece of jewelry she should have, it’s a pair of understated, ethically sourced diamond earrings she can sport on the day-to-day.

Buy Here : $900$630
Diamond Connection Necklace
Diamond Connection Necklace

The brand’s top-selling necklace, now with a circle of dazzling diamonds.

Buy Here : $850$595
Dazzling Diamond Miracle Set Tennis Bracelet
Dazzling Diamond Miracle Set Tennis Bracelet

Nothing says “I love you and also I have really good taste” quite like a tennis bracelet.

Buy Here : $3,250$2,113
Hoop Earrings
Hoop Earrings

A simple, stunning pair of pure gold hoops.

Buy Here : $1,250$813
Vintage Pear Cut Necklace
Vintage Pear Cut Necklace

Featuring a pear-cut gem lined by white topaz in 100% recycled gold, this vintage-inspired necklace is a contemporary take on a classic design.

Buy Here : $520$364
Travel Pouch
Travel Pouch

And of course a cute, vegan leather travel pouch to keep it all in.

Buy Here : $100$70




