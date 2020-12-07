Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, lululemon has become universally recognized as the premier purveyor of performance-oriented leggings that are wildly comfortable and undeniably flattering. It’s why everyone from the suburban mom picking her kids up from school to actual yogis can be seen sporting them. The brand’s line extends far beyond those leggings, though, and includes all manner of highly functional, good-looking athletic and lifestyle gear she would be thrilled to receive as a gift.

So to make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up over a dozen lululemon gifts she’ll love for sweat sessions, for running errands after said sweat sessions, and even just for lounging about. We’ve chosen our favorite everyday bag, oversized crews, buttery-smooth tanks and, of course, those best-selling leggings. All of which, would be fabulous holiday gifts if you’re still searching.

The Best lululemon Gifts

Lululemon The (Big) Mat A yoga mat is a surefire gift to get someone who leans into the wellness lifestyle — it almost never fails to please. Buy Here : $124

lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu This flared legging from Lululemon has become a TikTok (and InsideHook!) favorite for good reason. Not only does the super high-rise style offer a seriously flattering fit, but it also feels unbelievably smooth against the skin. She may never take them off. Buy Here : $118

lululemon Define Jacket Luon We believe the internet calls this best-selling lululemon layer the BBL jacket. Why? Well, because the moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating jacket features a contoured fit, designed to move with your body. But it also provides a crazy snatched look. Buy Here : $118

Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoe Over the years, I’ve become quite impressed with Lululemon’s footwear collection, and this running shoe is no exception. Now my running shoe of choice, the Beyondfeel offers a cushioned, comfortable ride, and is equipped with midsole foam, ventilation and extra support in the mesh upper. Plus, it’s available in some stylish colorways. Lululemon : $158

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag This has been my go-to fanny pack for over two years now and is still in great condition. Its clean, low-profile design makes it easy to pair with any outfit and it’s pretty roomy — I can typically fit my keys, wallet, kindle, phone and chapstick without having to cram. And it’s loaded with pockets: three mesh pockets on the inside and a zippered pocket that spans across the bag’s entire back for even more room. Buy Here : $38

lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz Are we sipping out of this water bottle at this very moment? Why yes, yes we are. A current favorite in our hydration rotation, this 24-ounce, double-wall vacuum-insulated bottle is so conveniently slim we bring it pretty much everywhere. Buy Here : $44

lululemon Women’s Power Stride Tab Sock 5 Pack No more pausing a sweat sesh to adjust her socks. These low-profile pairs are ingeniously designed to hug her feet for complete arch support and a secure but almost invisible feel. Lululemon : $ 58

lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet For the minimalist carrier, Lululemon’s double wristlet is a must. It features two zippered pouches so she can secure her keys, cards and lip balms while she’s out and about. Buy Here : $48