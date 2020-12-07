Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The 15 Best lululemon Gifts for Women

Everything she needs to get her sweat on this season

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated December 5, 2024 11:23 am
Lululemon

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, lululemon has become universally recognized as the premier purveyor of performance-oriented leggings that are wildly comfortable and undeniably flattering. It’s why everyone from the suburban mom picking her kids up from school to actual yogis can be seen sporting them. The brand’s line extends far beyond those leggings, though, and includes all manner of highly functional, good-looking athletic and lifestyle gear she would be thrilled to receive as a gift.

So to make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up over a dozen lululemon gifts she’ll love for sweat sessions, for running errands after said sweat sessions, and even just for lounging about. We’ve chosen our favorite everyday bag, oversized crews, buttery-smooth tanks and, of course, those best-selling leggings. All of which, would be fabulous holiday gifts if you’re still searching.

Lululemon Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew
Lululemon Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew

For when she wants an extra cozy layer without the unflattering bulk.

lululemon: $118 $69
Lululemon Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend T-Shirt
Lululemon Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend T-Shirt

An everyday essential built for running errands and marathons.

Buy it now
Lululemon The (Big) Mat
Lululemon The (Big) Mat

 A yoga mat is a surefire gift to get someone who leans into the wellness lifestyle — it almost never fails to please.

Buy Here : $124
Lululemon Fast and Free Running Belt
Lululemon Fast and Free Running Belt

This slim belt provides ample storage for the essentials on her runs, without becoming obtrusive.

lululemon : $38
lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

This flared legging from Lululemon has become a TikTok (and InsideHook!) favorite for good reason. Not only does the super high-rise style offer a seriously flattering fit, but it also feels unbelievably smooth against the skin. She may never take them off. 

Buy Here : $118
lululemon Define Jacket Luon
lululemon Define Jacket Luon

We believe the internet calls this best-selling lululemon layer the BBL jacket. Why? Well, because the moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating jacket features a contoured fit, designed to move with your body. But it also provides a crazy snatched look.

Buy Here : $118
Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoe
Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoe

Over the years, I’ve become quite impressed with Lululemon’s footwear collection, and this running shoe is no exception. Now my running shoe of choice, the Beyondfeel offers a cushioned, comfortable ride, and is equipped with midsole foam, ventilation and extra support in the mesh upper. Plus, it’s available in some stylish colorways.

Lululemon : $158
Lululemon Quilted Grid Tote Bag
Lululemon Quilted Grid Tote Bag

This year’s cutest winter accessory? This quilted fleece tote bag.

Lululemon : $158
Lululemon Scuba Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant
Lululemon Scuba Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant

Juicy Couture, but make it modern.

Lululemon : $148
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

This has been my go-to fanny pack for over two years now and is still in great condition. Its clean, low-profile design makes it easy to pair with any outfit and it’s pretty roomy — I can typically fit my keys, wallet, kindle, phone and chapstick without having to cram. And it’s loaded with pockets: three mesh pockets on the inside and a zippered pocket that spans across the bag’s entire back for even more room.

Buy Here : $38
lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz
lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz

Are we sipping out of this water bottle at this very moment? Why yes, yes we are. A current favorite in our hydration rotation, this 24-ounce, double-wall vacuum-insulated bottle is so conveniently slim we bring it pretty much everywhere.

Buy Here : $44
lululemon Women’s Power Stride Tab Sock 5 Pack
lululemon Women’s Power Stride Tab Sock 5 Pack

No more pausing a sweat sesh to adjust her socks. These low-profile pairs are ingeniously designed to hug her feet for complete arch support and a secure but almost invisible feel.

Lululemon : $58
lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet
lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet

For the minimalist carrier, Lululemon’s double wristlet is a must. It features two zippered pouches so she can secure her keys, cards and lip balms while she’s out and about. 

Buy Here : $48
Lululemon Women’s Ribbed Knit Merino Wool-Blend Leg Warmer
Lululemon Women’s Ribbed Knit Merino Wool-Blend Leg Warmer

Cozy ribbed-knit, slouchy leg warmers for those cold morning pilates classes.

lululemon : $68
Lululemon Align Tank Top
Lululemon Align Tank Top

This flattering tank boasts a buttery-soft and weightless feel, perfect for low-impact activities or casual lounging.

Buy Here : $68

InsideHook's Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

The 15 Best lululemon Gifts for Women

The 15 Best lululemon Gifts for Women

