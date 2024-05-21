Culture > Design

These Are the Best Outdoor Furniture Sales Happening This Memorial Day

Get your backyard equipped for outdoor hangs

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated May 21, 2024 11:14 am
Most of the InsideHook team is based here in New York City, where the temperature is climbing quickly, the sun is staying out longer and the patios and parks are beckoning us. That means one thing — it’s time to spruce up any outdoor space you may be so lucky to have access to. Conveniently, Memorial Day season is now upon us and brands are propping up some of their best markdowns as we head into the summer months.

We’ve rounded up many an outdoor furniture sale in the past, but the ones currently live on the internet from brands like West Elm, Solo Stove and Outer are absolutely piping hot. From lounge chairs to fire pits to outdoor dining sets, essential outdoor items that make summer much more memorable are at your fingertips for friendlier prices this week.

 Become the regular summer dinner party host and refurbish your outdoor space

Because we care, we’ve done all the heavy lifting and pulled what we think are some of the best deals from the sites we listed above and then some. Feel free to scroll down until your heart is content or head right to those shops to start loading up your online carts.

The Best Deals From West Elm

Your favorite mid-century modern furniture store has marked down many of their upscale goods this Memorial Day. Their products boast a certain West Coast, Californian mountaintop feel, but the brand was actually born out of Brooklyn. From beautiful outdoor dining tables to smaller patio storage units, they’ve got a lot of great options for any kind of outdoor space you’re working with.

West Elm Portside Outdoor Dining Table
West Elm Portside Outdoor Dining Table
Buy Here : $1,599$1,299
West Elm Portside Outdoor Storage Bin
West Elm Portside Outdoor Storage Bin
Buy Here : $899$759
West Elm Costal Outdoor Sofa
West Elm Costal Outdoor Sofa
Buy Here : $1,699$1,359
West Elm Wren Outdoor Bistro Set
West Elm Wren Outdoor Bistro Set
Buy Here : $548$498
West Elm Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillows
West Elm Woven Arches Indoor/Outdoor Pillows
Buy Here : $44$35
West Elm Kaloh Outdoor Dinnerware
West Elm Kaloh Outdoor Dinnerware
Buy Here : $152$106
West Elm Cami Ceramic Side Table
West Elm Cami Ceramic Side Table

Buy Here : $159$127

The Best Deals From Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach, the staple outdoor furniture brand, went crazy on Memorial Day markdowns this year. Their sale runs until May 29, so you have some time to let the craziness of the long weekend die down before you properly sink your teeth into their website. During the sale you’ll be able to save 20% on select items that are in stock, and if you can’t hold yourself back and load up your shopping cart, you’ll receive free shipping on orders over $1,500.

Design Within Reach Sommer Adjustable Chaise
Design Within Reach Sommer Adjustable Chaise
Buy Here : $2,395$1,916
Design Within Reach Terassi Sofa
Design Within Reach Terassi Sofa
Buy Here : $4,645$3,716
Design Within Reach Carrie Portable Lantern
Design Within Reach Carrie Portable Lantern
Buy Here : $275$220
Design Within Reach Hennepin Sofa
Design Within Reach Hennepin Sofa
Buy Here : $2,095$1,781
Design Within Reach Pacha Outdoor Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach Pacha Outdoor Lounge Chair
Buy Here : $5,499$4,674
Design Within Reach Indra Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Design Within Reach Indra Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Buy Here : $695$347
Design Within Reach Balcony Cafe Set
Design Within Reach Balcony Cafe Set
Buy Here : $995$796

The Best Deals From Outer

Outer, the trusty outdoor furniture and lifestyle brand, has loads of products that are on sale. Goods like outdoor dining sets and seating are 20%, and other smaller goods like bug-repellent blankets or side tables are all 15% off. We’ve rounded up a range of Outer pieces that we think you’ll enjoy.

Outer Teak Outdoor Coffee Table
Outer Teak Outdoor Coffee Table
Buy Here : $1,450$1,232
Outer Marine-Grade Outdoor Aluminum Umbrella
Outer Marine-Grade Outdoor Aluminum Umbrella
Buy it now : $1,750$1,487
Outer Brown Wicker Outdoor Sectional
Outer Brown Wicker Outdoor Sectional
Buy Here : $7,100$5,680
Outer Veranda Ottoman
Outer Veranda Ottoman
Buy Here : $2,100$1,680
Outer Wicker + Aluminum Outdoor Collection
Outer Wicker + Aluminum Outdoor Collection
Buy Here : $1,275$1,020

The Best Deals From Solo Stove

Are you one for a nice fire pit evening with your friends and loved ones? Perhaps instead of venturing into the woods you prefer backyard camping? Well, Solo Stove has you covered, and they’ve got a lot of goodies marked down this Memorial Day season. Run, don’t walk, to get 30% off of the entire site up until May 27.

Solo Stove Yukon Cast Iron Griddle Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove Yukon Cast Iron Griddle Bundle 2.0
Buy Here : $840$775
Solo Stove Pi Dual Fuel Essential Bundle
Solo Stove Pi Dual Fuel Essential Bundle
Buy Here : $500$430
Solo Stove Mesa Torch
Solo Stove Mesa Torch
Buy Here : $200$180

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Jabra Elite 8 Active
Our Favorite Earbuds Are Now $50 Off

$200$150

Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven
This Iconic Dutch Oven Is Now Just $70

$200$70

Calvin Klien Boxer Brief
Come and Get Your $22 Calvins

$43$22

Buck Mason Craftsman Pants
Buck Mason Is Never on Sale…Until Now

$138$83

