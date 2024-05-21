Most of the InsideHook team is based here in New York City, where the temperature is climbing quickly, the sun is staying out longer and the patios and parks are beckoning us. That means one thing — it’s time to spruce up any outdoor space you may be so lucky to have access to. Conveniently, Memorial Day season is now upon us and brands are propping up some of their best markdowns as we head into the summer months.

We’ve rounded up many an outdoor furniture sale in the past, but the ones currently live on the internet from brands like West Elm, Solo Stove and Outer are absolutely piping hot. From lounge chairs to fire pits to outdoor dining sets, essential outdoor items that make summer much more memorable are at your fingertips for friendlier prices this week.

Because we care, we’ve done all the heavy lifting and pulled what we think are some of the best deals from the sites we listed above and then some. Feel free to scroll down until your heart is content or head right to those shops to start loading up your online carts.

The Best Deals From West Elm

Your favorite mid-century modern furniture store has marked down many of their upscale goods this Memorial Day. Their products boast a certain West Coast, Californian mountaintop feel, but the brand was actually born out of Brooklyn. From beautiful outdoor dining tables to smaller patio storage units, they’ve got a lot of great options for any kind of outdoor space you’re working with.

The Best Deals From Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach, the staple outdoor furniture brand, went crazy on Memorial Day markdowns this year. Their sale runs until May 29, so you have some time to let the craziness of the long weekend die down before you properly sink your teeth into their website. During the sale you’ll be able to save 20% on select items that are in stock, and if you can’t hold yourself back and load up your shopping cart, you’ll receive free shipping on orders over $1,500.

The Best Deals From Outer

Outer, the trusty outdoor furniture and lifestyle brand, has loads of products that are on sale. Goods like outdoor dining sets and seating are 20%, and other smaller goods like bug-repellent blankets or side tables are all 15% off. We’ve rounded up a range of Outer pieces that we think you’ll enjoy.

The Best Deals From Solo Stove

Are you one for a nice fire pit evening with your friends and loved ones? Perhaps instead of venturing into the woods you prefer backyard camping? Well, Solo Stove has you covered, and they’ve got a lot of goodies marked down this Memorial Day season. Run, don’t walk, to get 30% off of the entire site up until May 27.