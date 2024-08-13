Time for a Bedding Refresh. Shop Buffy’s End-of-Summer Sale.

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Buffy is known for its sustainable bedding essentials. Using responsible materials like recycled plastic, eucalyptus lyocell and soft hemp, the bedding brand offers some of the best sleep products we’ve tried.

Take the super-cozy Buffy Cloud Comforter that took the internet by storm. The hypoallergenic, all-season duvet insert changed the way that we sleep. The insulation is made from recycled plastic bottles that give the duvet it’s famed fluff, while its eucalyptus fabric absorbs moisture faster than cotton, and keeps you cool while you sleep. (But, really, the best part is, it’s completely machine washable.)

However, if you’re already set on a comforter, the brand has a catalog of other well-engineered essentials you should add to your bedscape.

Perhaps a supportive and temperature-regulating cooling pillow? Or a set of 100% linen sheets — the lightest (and coziest) sheets the brand has to offer? Add some stylish texture to your bed with a stain-resistant throw reminiscent of your favorite puffer jacket. And if you need full-body support when you sleep, go with this “floppy-yet-supportive” wrap-around pillow.

Whatever you need, Buffy has it on sale during the brand’s summer sale, where you can take at least 20% off sitewide.

Shop the entire sale here, or for quick and easy shopping, peruse our top Buffy summer sale picks below.