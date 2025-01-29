Fellas, Gifting Stationary Is Very In Right Now

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re still buying cheap Hallmark-esque cards from god-knows-where, you need to stop. Immediately. Let us introduce you to the world of fine stationary — starting with Papier. The stationary company has it all from notecard sets to cute cards to customizable journals and notepads that you can tailor to that special someone’s liking — and if you think she doesn’t want this, think again. Some of the best gifts I’ve ever received range from customizable thank you cards (with cute prints) to good quality journals and diaries — not to mention any fine pens that they came with.

With Valentine’s Day now just two weeks away, you should be thinking about the fine details, like cards and notebooks to accentuate that very lovely gift you already bought. Lucky for you, the brand is currently hosting a sale just for the occasion. Papier’s Valentine’s Day sale runs until this Friday, January 31st 4:59am PST. You’ll be able to save on a slew of essential items, with 15% of all stationary, 20% off mini photo books, 15% off framed prints and so much more. The only caveat is that you have to make an account and be logged in to receive the discount code (which is HINTHINT by the way) — but that should really take you mere seconds.

We’ve already picked through the site and highlighted below some goodies we think are worth your time, but as always feel free to peruse Papier’s entire selection here.