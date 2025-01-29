Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Culture > Design

Fellas, Gifting Stationary Is Very In Right Now

A simple gift that says a lot.

By Hanna Agro
January 29, 2025 12:24 pm EST
Fellas, Gifting Stationary Is Very In Right Now
Papier

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re still buying cheap Hallmark-esque cards from god-knows-where, you need to stop. Immediately. Let us introduce you to the world of fine stationary — starting with Papier. The stationary company has it all from notecard sets to cute cards to customizable journals and notepads that you can tailor to that special someone’s liking — and if you think she doesn’t want this, think again. Some of the best gifts I’ve ever received range from customizable thank you cards (with cute prints) to good quality journals and diaries — not to mention any fine pens that they came with.

The Dos and Don’ts of Valentine’s Day Planning, According to the Women of InsideHook
The Dos and Don’ts of Valentine’s Day Planning, According to the Women of InsideHook
 Your comprehensive guide on how to approach the contested holiday

With Valentine’s Day now just two weeks away, you should be thinking about the fine details, like cards and notebooks to accentuate that very lovely gift you already bought. Lucky for you, the brand is currently hosting a sale just for the occasion. Papier’s Valentine’s Day sale runs until this Friday, January 31st 4:59am PST. You’ll be able to save on a slew of essential items, with 15% of all stationary, 20% off mini photo books, 15% off framed prints and so much more. The only caveat is that you have to make an account and be logged in to receive the discount code (which is HINTHINT by the way) — but that should really take you mere seconds.

We’ve already picked through the site and highlighted below some goodies we think are worth your time, but as always feel free to peruse Papier’s entire selection here.

Painted Love Wellness Journal
Painted Love Wellness Journal
buy here: $35 $30
The Valentine's Day Mini
The Valentine’s Day Mini
buy here: $38 $30
High Energy Fineliners
High Energy Fineliners
buy here: $18 $15
Cherry Hearts Notecard Set
Cherry Hearts Notecard Set
buy here: $33 $28
Our Story Book
Our Story Book
buy here: $34 $27
Love at First Bite Recipe Journal
Love at First Bite Recipe Journal
buy here: $38 $32
Flower Pen Clip
Flower Pen Clip
buy here: $10 $9
Fresh Cherries Address Book
Fresh Cherries Address Book
Buy here: $38 $32

More Like This

The Best Places to Buy Fan Gear That Isn’t Super Ugly
The Best Places to Buy Fan Gear That Isn’t Super Ugly
Guitar Gear
An Endorsement From Our EIC: Making Stuff in Order to Stay Sane
A man wearing a Whitespace ski jacket.
Shaun White’s Snow Brand Is Taking Up to 50% Off Ski and Snowboarding Gear
Two men wearing clothes designed by AYR. We spoke with the brand's VP of menswear, Brice Pattison.
Don’t Call AYR a “Basics” Brand, They Prefer “No-Nonsense”

Culture > Design

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Le Creuset Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Is Hosting a Huge Winter Sale

From Our Partner

GoVeeLife Meat Thermometer
If You Cook Meat, You Need This Thermometer

$70$40

Alpha Industries Jacket
Save $225 On This Archival Bomber Jacket

$550$325

Birkenstock Tokio Clog
This Underrated Birkenstock Is on Sale

$160$120

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of images of electric vehicles from Americans who we interviewed about their EV experience
We Interviewed 6 New EV Buyers. One Year Later, Do They Regret It?
Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve’s Best Bourbon Is Finally Available Nationwide
An edit featuring two shirtless men flexing in front of a light green background.
Hey, Man: You Have Six Weeks to Get Fit for a Dating Show
One of the best day trips from Beijing
What It’s Really Like to Hike the Great Wall of China
Closeup of chef cooking poultry, beef and pork meat, ribs in BBQ smoker
The Ultimate Guide to Smoking Meat in the Winter
An illustration of a cashew.
Nuts Are Nutrient Powerhouses, But How You Eat Them Matters

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Design, Right This Way

Fellas, Gifting Stationary Is Very In Right Now

Fellas, Gifting Stationary Is Very In Right Now

Cropped shot of young beautiful woman arranging fresh flowers in her living room.

The Best Flower Delivery Services on the Internet

Frank Lloyd Wright, 1956

Legal Ruling Could End Dispute Over Frank Lloyd Wright Skyscraper

Egyptian-born singer Dalida lights the candles on her dinner table

How I Transformed My Tiny Dining Room Into a More Open, Livable Space

Explore More Design

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread