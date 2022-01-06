Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

This Levi’s Sale Includes Rare Discounts on Top-of-the-Line Denim

We're talking $49 501s, you guys

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated March 4, 2025 11:02 am EST
Levi's Sale
A ton of great 501 are deeply discounted at the Levi's sale.
Levi's

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether you consider Levi’s to be the king of the denim realm or not, there’s no denying that the brand makes classic and iconic pieces that have withstood the test of ever-changing style trends. If you buy their pieces brand new or from the thrift store, they all bear the unmistakable Levi Strauss & Co. jacron patch that puts a little pep in your step because…well…you’re wearing Levi’s.

This week, you’ve got the chance to restock your closet with that unimpeachable denim at a serious discount. Levi’s is offering tiered discounts sitewide, with $50 off $150, $75 off $200 and so forth. The sitewide sale extends to clearance items, meaning that a ton of sale stock is double discounted. This includes a ton of Levi’s Premium styles, including a variety of the premium label’s 501 variations — selvedge, circular, original and more, for mere pennies on the dollar.

Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569
 Are you a 511 guy, or more of a 505? We’re here to help you find out.

We’ve gone ahead and picked out some of our favorite Levi’s styles for you to consider when it comes time to load up your shopping cart. You can of course bypass us and head straight to the Levi’s site to start shopping, though we don’t recommend that. Shop the best of the Levi’s sale below.

Shop Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans on Sale

Levi’s Premium Circular 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi’s Premium Circular 501 Original Fit Jeans
Buy Here : $108 $55

Levi’s most classic style, albiet with an unexpected construction.

Levi’s Premium 501 Original Fit Selvedge Jeans
Levi’s Premium 501 Original Fit Selvedge Jeans
Buy Here : $148 $75

Just the way Mr Levi himself intended.

Levi’s Premium 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi’s Premium 501 Original Fit Jeans
Buy Here : $98 $50

$50 for a pair of primo, lightwash 501s? You cannot beat that.

More Deals From the Levi’s Sale

Levi’s Relaxed Fit Western Shirt
Levi’s Relaxed Fit Western Shirt
Levi’s: $80 $40

Yeeeeee-haw!

Levi’s 550 Relaxed Fit Jean
Levi’s 550 Relaxed Fit Jean
Levi’s: $70 $35

Chill out, guy.

Levi’s Trucker Jacket
Levi’s Trucker Jacket
Levi’s: $90 $45

Every man needs a good denim jacket.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

