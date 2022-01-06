Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether you consider Levi’s to be the king of the denim realm or not, there’s no denying that the brand makes classic and iconic pieces that have withstood the test of ever-changing style trends. If you buy their pieces brand new or from the thrift store, they all bear the unmistakable Levi Strauss & Co. jacron patch that puts a little pep in your step because…well…you’re wearing Levi’s.

This week, you’ve got the chance to restock your closet with that unimpeachable denim at a serious discount. Levi’s is offering tiered discounts sitewide, with $50 off $150, $75 off $200 and so forth. The sitewide sale extends to clearance items, meaning that a ton of sale stock is double discounted. This includes a ton of Levi’s Premium styles, including a variety of the premium label’s 501 variations — selvedge, circular, original and more, for mere pennies on the dollar.

We’ve gone ahead and picked out some of our favorite Levi’s styles for you to consider when it comes time to load up your shopping cart. You can of course bypass us and head straight to the Levi’s site to start shopping, though we don’t recommend that. Shop the best of the Levi’s sale below.

Shop Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans on Sale

Levi’s most classic style, albiet with an unexpected construction.

Just the way Mr Levi himself intended.

$50 for a pair of primo, lightwash 501s? You cannot beat that.

More Deals From the Levi’s Sale

Yeeeeee-haw!

Chill out, guy.

Every man needs a good denim jacket.