J.Crew’s Retro Olympic Ski Collection Is Fully Chalet-Coded

Designed for U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the après-inspired capsule is absolutely packed with nostalgic snow gear

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 9, 2026 10:58 am EST
J.Crew U.S. Ski
J.Crew's innagural collection with U.S. Ski nails the après aesthetic.
J.Crew

Aspen — scratch that, Milan-Cortina — is calling, and J.Crew clearly picked up the phone. Having recently inked a multi-year deal as the “official lifestyle apparel partner” of U.S. Ski & Snowboard (that’s the national organization in charge of the majority of the winter Olympic sports here in the States), the mall brand turned genuinely chic menswear purveyor has dropped its first chalet-coded doozy of a joint capsule.

Peppered with chunky wool knits, vintage graphics and retro striping, the inaugural U.S. Ski & Snowboard by J.Crew capsule reads like a sartorial advertisement for a Vermont mountain town circa 1980, down to the endearingly Americana color palette studs.

Rather than try to schlep through highly technical apparel — given that the capsule isn’t official Olympic gear, there’s no reason to — the just-dropped batch of ‘Crew takes a more lodge lifestyle approach to the après aesthetic, instead opting to infuse archival Olympic designs into cozy knitwear, outwear and accessories you might see housing cocoa by a roaring fire rather than bombing down the slopes.

Key to the collection are styles like the Alps Rollneck Wool Sweater, a reinterpretation of the J.Crew icon with a charming embroidery and firehouse red trimming, a detail repeated in much of the collection. The tri-colored stack beanie — emblazoned with a blocky U.S. Ski logo for added effect — similarly stands out, as does the varsity-esque anorak in all its historic glory. (The internet clearly agrees; the outerwear silhouette sold out under a day.)

J.Crew U.S. Ski
Stripes, color-blocking and a classic Americana palette abound.
J.Crew
J.Crew U.S. Ski
Charmingly retro knitwear is at the heart of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard by J.Crew collection.
J.Crew

Adding further curb (rail?) appeal to the capsule, J.Crew has tapped six USSS elite (a combo of Olympians, Paralympians and hopefuls), including names like Colby Stevenson, River Radamus, Tess Johnson and Zach Miller, to model the limited-edition collection across a variety of snowy situations; notably, a portion of sales profits will go to helping support all athletes, many of whom qualify as amateurs, training under the U.S. Ski & Snowboard banner.

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard by J.Crew collection ranges from $60 to $425 and is available to shop now, in select locations and online. It will also serve as the perfect uniform for all your Winter Olympics viewing, if you can get your hands on some before it sells out. Shop the capsule below.

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
