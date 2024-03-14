IH Sleeps: 44 of Our Favorite Products for a Better Night of Rest
Wellness

IH Sleeps: 44 of Our Favorite Products for a Better Night of Rest

Hand-picked by your favorite InsideHook commerce editors

Every night, we at InsideHook lay our weary heads to rest, most of us here in the city that never sleeps. We cozy up in our apartments at the end of a long day, hoping that we’ll pass out as soon as our heads hit the pillow. But as is the case for millions of Americans, there are nights when we find ourselves tossing, turning and struggling to fall asleep for hours before sheer exhaustion (or whiskey) causes us to doze off. 

To reduce the likelihood of such blue-light-induced bedtime struggles, we use a variety of goods to help us unwind at the end of a long day — many of which we have come to know through vigorous testing and swear-by recommendations from our colleagues. There are sprays and pills (legal ones, of course), pillows and cooling sheets. And lots of CBD. 

Beyond these sleep accouterments, though, we’ve done thorough breakdowns and buying guides for the best mattresses, sleep tech, supplements and more. 

In honor of Sleep Awareness Week, a campaign that supports the benefits of getting a better night’s rest, we’ve decided to put all of our tried-and-tested methods for unwinding, as well as knocking out at a moment’s notice, all in one place. Below, find InsideHook’s favorite bedtime essentials and more that help us fall (and stay) asleep.

Mattresses

Avocado Green Mattress

$1,399 – $2,699

buy now

Read Article ➝

bedding

Casper Hyperlite Sheet Set

$109 – $169

buy now

Read Article ➝

Supplements

Moon Juice Magnesi-Om

$42

buy now

Read Article ➝

Sleepwear

L.L. Bean Flannel Pajamas

$79

buy now

Read Article ➝

Sleep Tech

Hatch Restore 2

$199

buy now

Read Article ➝

bedding

CDLP Black Home Pyjama Pants

$215

buy now

Read Article ➝

Sleep Accessories

FLOYD Platform Bed Frame

$995

buy now

Read Article ➝

Mattresses

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

$349 – $1,098

buy now

Read Article ➝

bedding

Parachute Linen Sheet Set

$189 – $229

buy now

Read Article ➝

bedding

Earthfoam Organic Pillow

$99

buy now

Read Article ➝

SLEEP TECH

Therabody SmartGoggles

$199

buy now

Read Article ➝

Supplements

Zolt Dreamy Drink Mix

$25

buy now

Read Article ➝

Good Sleep Matters — So Where Do Supplements Fit In?
 Navigating the science behind a good night of rest

Mattresses

Airwave Airweave Mattress

$3,000

buy now

Read Article ➝

SLEEP TECH

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

$50

buy now

Read Article ➝

bedding

Buffy Breeze Sheet Set

$160 – $191

buy now

Read Article ➝

Sleepwear

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe

$129

buy now

Read Article ➝

Sleep Accessories

Honeywell TurboForce Fan

$99

buy now

Read Article ➝

Supplements

Gossamer Dusk CBD

$70

buy now

Read Article ➝

Mattresses

Saatva Latex Hybrid

$1,495 – $2,206

buy now

Read Article ➝

Bedding

Coop Eden Pillow

$96

buy now

Read Article ➝

Bedding

Pillow Cube Side Cube

$130

buy now

Read Article ➝

SLEEP TECH

Silver Oura Ring

$299

buy now

Read Article ➝

Supplements

Kin Euphorics – Dream Light Nightcap

$39

buy now

Read Article ➝

Sleepwear

Onsen Hooded Waffle Robe

$129

buy now

Read Article ➝

Bedding

Gravity Cooling Blanket

$250

buy now

Read Article ➝

SLEEP Accessories

Nidra Deep Rest Luxury Sleep Mask

$70

buy now

Read Article ➝

SLEEP Accessories

Bearby Cotton Napper

$199 – $279

buy now

Read Article ➝

Mattresses

Casper Snow Mattress

$1,875 – $3,125

buy now

Read Article ➝

Mattresses

The Keetsa Plus

$690 – $1,290

buy now

Read Article ➝

Bedding

Brooklinen Luxcore Sheets

$127 – $183

buy now

Read Article ➝

SLEEP Accessories

Loop Quiet Ear Plugs

$25

buy now

Read Article ➝

Bedding

Marlow The Pillow

$65 – $85

buy now

Read Article ➝

Staff Picks: InsideHook Staffers on the Products That Help Us Fall Asleep
 Familiarize yourself with the goods that help us fall (and stay) asleep

SLEEP TECH

Loftie Clock

$149

buy now

Read Article ➝

Sleepwear

UGG Beckett Fleece Robe

$148

buy now

Read Article ➝

SLEEP Accessories

Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask

$50

buy now

Read Article ➝

Mattresses

Leesa Original Mattress

$849 – $1,599

buy now

Read Article ➝

Mattresses

Bear Original Mattress

$786 – $1,099

buy now

Read Article ➝

Bedding

Parachute Down Alternative Duvet Insert

$160 – $360

buy now

Read Article ➝

SLEEP TECH

Soundcore Sleep A10 Earbuds

$130

buy now

Read Article ➝

SLEEP Accessories

UpNature Calm Essential Oil Blend

$10

buy now

Read Article ➝

SLEEP Accessories

THISWORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

$30

buy now

Read Article ➝

SLEEP Accessories

The Complete Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

$30

buy now

Read Article ➝

Sleepwear

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

$99

buy now

Read Article ➝

SLEEP Accessories

GermGuardian 22″ Air Purifier Tower with HEPA Pure Filter & UV-C

$80

buy now

Read Article ➝

17 On-Sale Sleep Products Worth Shopping This Sleep Week
 Sleep month deals are in full swing. Here’s what to buy.

