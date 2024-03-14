IH Sleeps: 44 of Our Favorite Products for a Better Night of Rest
Hand-picked by your favorite InsideHook commerce editors
Every night, we at InsideHook lay our weary heads to rest, most of us here in the city that never sleeps. We cozy up in our apartments at the end of a long day, hoping that we’ll pass out as soon as our heads hit the pillow. But as is the case for millions of Americans, there are nights when we find ourselves tossing, turning and struggling to fall asleep for hours before sheer exhaustion (or whiskey) causes us to doze off.
To reduce the likelihood of such blue-light-induced bedtime struggles, we use a variety of goods to help us unwind at the end of a long day — many of which we have come to know through vigorous testing and swear-by recommendations from our colleagues. There are sprays and pills (legal ones, of course), pillows and cooling sheets. And lots of CBD.
Beyond these sleep accouterments, though, we’ve done thorough breakdowns and buying guides for the best mattresses, sleep tech, supplements and more.
In honor of Sleep Awareness Week, a campaign that supports the benefits of getting a better night’s rest, we’ve decided to put all of our tried-and-tested methods for unwinding, as well as knocking out at a moment’s notice, all in one place. Below, find InsideHook’s favorite bedtime essentials and more that help us fall (and stay) asleep.
Mattresses
$1,399 – $2,699
bedding
$109 – $169
Supplements
$42
Sleepwear
$79
Sleep Tech
$199
bedding
$215
Sleep Accessories
$995
Mattresses
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
$349 – $1,098
bedding
$189 – $229
bedding
$99
SLEEP TECH
$199
Supplements
$25
Mattresses
$3,000
bedding
$160 – $191
Sleepwear
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe
$129
Sleep Accessories
$99
Supplements
$70
Mattresses
$1,495 – $2,206
Bedding
$96
Bedding
$130
SLEEP TECH
$299
Supplements
Kin Euphorics – Dream Light Nightcap
$39
Sleepwear
$129
Bedding
$250
SLEEP Accessories
Nidra Deep Rest Luxury Sleep Mask
$70
SLEEP Accessories
$199 – $279
Mattresses
$1,875 – $3,125
Mattresses
$690 – $1,290
Bedding
$127 – $183
SLEEP Accessories
$25
Bedding
$65 – $85
SLEEP TECH
$149
Sleepwear
$148
SLEEP Accessories
Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask
$50
Mattresses
$849 – $1,599
Mattresses
$786 – $1,099
Bedding
Parachute Down Alternative Duvet Insert
$160 – $360
SLEEP TECH
$130
SLEEP Accessories
UpNature Calm Essential Oil Blend
$10
SLEEP Accessories
THISWORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
$30
SLEEP Accessories
The Complete Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
$30
Sleepwear
$99
SLEEP Accessories
GermGuardian 22″ Air Purifier Tower with HEPA Pure Filter & UV-C
$80
