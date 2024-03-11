Culture > Design

17 On-Sale Sleep Products Worth Shopping This Sleep Week

Sleep month deals are in full swing. Here's what to buy.

By Logan Mahan
March 11, 2024
Save big and sleep better.
“Sleep Awareness Week” is a campaign that supports the benefits of getting a better night’s rest — one of the most important steps in improving overall health and well-being. It’s fitting that the campaign begins on March 10 at the start of Daylight Saving Time, when Americans lose a much-needed hour of sleep.

Until we are freed of this archaic tradition, we must continue to set our clocks back each spring and disrupt our circadian rhythms — leaving us feeling cranky, groggy or flat-out exhausted. I, personally, always struggle with DST. It takes about a week for me to fully recuperate, so I’ve been extra mindful of my sleeping practices this week — using an alarm clock to wake me instead of my phone, making sure my favorite sheets are clean and my white noise machine is charged. Things I should probably be doing year-round.

It’s why Sleep Week is a great time to reevaluate your sleeping practices. Do you have a supportive enough mattress? A pillow that doesn’t leave your neck stiff as a board in the A.M.? Design-forward furniture that makes your bedroom a relaxing, welcoming space to lay your head? If not, now’s the perfect time to get started because all of that ish is on sale right now.

Almost every sleep retailer is hosting a sale not just for Sleep Week but for the entire month of March. Below we’ve rounded up a bunch of sleep products (many of which we use and love) that are currently discounted.

Original Casper Pillow
Original Casper Pillow

Breathable, supportive and oh-so-soft. Treat yourself to the best night’s sleep with Casper’s top-rated pillow.

Buy Here : $65$52
Loftie Clock
Loftie Clock

The smart alarm clock expertly (and gently) wakes you in the way your body naturally would. But the two-phase alarm is just one of many cool features of this clock, alongside settings for meditations, sound baths, white noise and so much more. 

Loftie : $149$119
Loftie Lamp
Loftie Lamp

Another helpful sleep aid, this gorgeously designed lamp is packed with a ton of smart features to help you fall asleep and wake up naturally, more energized and refreshed.

Buy Here : $249$199
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

We love how soft Brooklinen’s Luxe Core sheets are. That softness is the result of a 480 thread count that provides a finish that is “slightly luminous” and looks great.

Buy it now : $189$151
Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress

One of the most comfortable, well-built mattress we’ve tried is currently up to $300 off.

Buy it now : $2,599 – $3,199
Luna Weighted Blanket
Luna Weighted Blanket

The Luna Weighted Blanket offers a quality option at a great price. Made with Oeko-Tex certified cotton and filled with medical grade glass beads, this blanket is hypoallergenic and free of harmful chemicals.

Luna : $85$63
Floyd Platform Bed Frame
Floyd Platform Bed Frame

Floyd’s handsome, easy-to-build platform bed is 20% off.

Shop Here
Boll and Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set
Boll and Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set

Take 15% off buttery-soft, organic cotton bedding with code SLEEPWEEK15.

Shop the Sale Here
Slumber Cloud Adjustable UltraCool Pillow
Slumber Cloud Adjustable UltraCool Pillow

Slumber Cloud’s NASA-approved temperature regulating technology ensures you sleep cool, even in hotter temps.

Buy Here : $99$84
Leesa Original Mattress
Leesa Original Mattress

For that feeling of really sinking into a bed, go for Leesa’s memory foam mattress.

Buy it now : $1,299$1,039
Marlow The Pillow
Marlow The Pillow

Calling all side sleepers: this is the pillow for you.

Buy Here : $65
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask

Block out the haters with this top-rated sleep mask, now just $17.

Buy Here : $29$22
Sound of Sleep LectroFan Classic
Sound of Sleep LectroFan Classic

Drown out noisy neighbors and lull yourself to sleep with this highly rated white noise machine, now discounted at Amazon.

Buy Here : $50$0
Coop The Original Pillow
Coop The Original Pillow

This pillow comes with extra filling, so you can add or take out as much as you want to achieve your desired support.

Coop : $72$64
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe

Cozy doesn’t even begin to describe Casper’s thick blanket robe.

Buy it now : $168$135
Buffy Cloud Comforter
Buffy Cloud Comforter

Get that hotel-bedding feel at home with Buffy’s best-selling Cloud Comforter. Fluffier than down, it boasts three inches of loft, but weighs only three and a half pounds. And right now it’s 20% off.

Buy Here : $199$166
The Company Store Company Cotton Jersey Knit Sheet Set
The Company Store Company Cotton Jersey Knit Sheet Set

If you like the feel of your favorite T-shirt, then you’ll love the feel of this great set of jersey sheets from The Company Store, now 25% off with code FAMILY24.

Buy it now : $164$123

More Sleep Week Sales

Allswell: Extra 20% off everything with code DAYLIGHT.

Amerisleep: Save $450 on the brand’s award-winning soft, cooling and supportive mattresses.

Avocado: Take up to $300 off mattresses.

Bear: Up to 50% off all American-made sleeping products.

Birch: Take 20% off sitewide — and get two free Eco-Rest pillows.

Boll & Branch: Take 15% off luxe sheet sets with code SLEEPWEEK15.

Casper: The popular DTC brand is taking up to 20% off everything.

Coop: The home goods brand that makes one of our favorite supportive pillows is taking up to 20% off sitewide.

Eight Sleep: Save up to $100 on the Pod 3 — a technologically advanced mattress designed to improve sleep quality.

Floyd: Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd is taking 20% off all of its modern, modular home goods. This includes its hybrid mattress and handsome platform bed frame.

Helix: The personalized mattress brand is taking 20% off sitewide and throwing in two free Dream Pillows.

Lessa: Take up to $700 off expert-recommended hybrid mattresses and snag two free pillows.

Loftie: The brand’s sleep tech devices are 20% off.

Marlow: Take up to 40% off when you bundle at Brooklinen’s sub-brand Marlow.

Nectar: Everything is 33% off.

Nest Bedding: Shop organic, sustainable mattresses and bedding and save up to 50%.

Purple: Take up to $800 off Purple’s mattress set that includes their supportive-yet-soft mattresses made with the brand’s special Purple GelFlex Grid and the Ascent® Adjustable Base.

Tempur-Pedic: Save 30% on closeout models.

Tuft and Needle: Up to $470 off the Legacy Original Mattress.

Zoma: Designed to provide performance-enhancing sleep, Zoma’s sports mattresses are $150 off.

Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
