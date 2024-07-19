AllTrails Launched a Major Update to Elevate Your Hiking Experience

AllTrails is to hikers what Strava is to runners. Ask any regular AllTrails user what they think about the app, and they’re going to tell you they love it more than it should be allowed to love a bit of software. The platform, launched in 2010, allows hikers to search for popular as well as lesser-known trails while providing them with technical details like elevation, distance and the difficulty levels of those loops and paths.

The community-centric aspect of the app allows users to interact with one another and post their own hiking experiences with ratings, comments and photos from past adventures. This fosters a genial online rapport and allows access to specific trail knowledge, which, prior to AllTrails, may have been found only in paper map annotations or through word of mouth from your very outdoorsy neighbor or relative. Plus, as you complete and log more and more hikes, you’ll build up a list of completed adventures which can foster a well-deserved sense of accomplishment.

In June, AllTrails launched a major user interface update that includes three major additions: curated hiking collections, park-specific pages and updated trail pages that make the in-app experience even more user-friendly.

The collections feature will allow users to search groups of curated hikes by location, their proximity to popular travel destination or by specific aspects like trails being dog-friendly. The park-specific pages (for local, state and national parks) will offer users a more in-depth look at important-to-know details from park entrance fees to hours of operation all while pulling information from a combination of user-reported experiences and official park websites. Lastly, the new and improved trail pages will make details like hike duration and trail conditions more prominent, while allowing prospective hikers to tour the trail through a dynamic photo gallery or in a 3D overview.

All the trail info you could want, in an easy-to-digest, easy-to-search and easy-to-share format. AllTrails

If you haven’t dabbled in the AllTrails universe yourself, there’s never been a better time to download. Plus, it’s always good to have some sort of accountability when starting a new hobby like hiking, so if you want to push yourself to get outdoors more or just want to immerse yourself in a new community, AllTrails may be just the thing you’re looking for.