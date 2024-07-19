Leisure > Travel > Adventure

AllTrails Launched a Major Update to Elevate Your Hiking Experience

The first name in trail apps just got 10 times better

By Hanna Agro
July 19, 2024 11:59 am
AllTrails just launched a major interface update
AllTrails recently launched a major update. Have you tried it yet?
AllTrails

AllTrails is to hikers what Strava is to runners. Ask any regular AllTrails user what they think about the app, and they’re going to tell you they love it more than it should be allowed to love a bit of software. The platform, launched in 2010, allows hikers to search for popular as well as lesser-known trails while providing them with technical details like elevation, distance and the difficulty levels of those loops and paths.

The community-centric aspect of the app allows users to interact with one another and post their own hiking experiences with ratings, comments and photos from past adventures. This fosters a genial online rapport and allows access to specific trail knowledge, which, prior to AllTrails, may have been found only in paper map annotations or through word of mouth from your very outdoorsy neighbor or relative. Plus, as you complete and log more and more hikes, you’ll build up a list of completed adventures which can foster a well-deserved sense of accomplishment.

A Handy Strava Primer for New and Returning Runners
A Handy Strava Primer for New and Returning Runners
 Everything you need to know about the 50-million-strong social-fitness network

In June, AllTrails launched a major user interface update that includes three major additions: curated hiking collections, park-specific pages and updated trail pages that make the in-app experience even more user-friendly.

The collections feature will allow users to search groups of curated hikes by location, their proximity to popular travel destination or by specific aspects like trails being dog-friendly. The park-specific pages (for local, state and national parks) will offer users a more in-depth look at important-to-know details from park entrance fees to hours of operation all while pulling information from a combination of user-reported experiences and official park websites. Lastly, the new and improved trail pages will make details like hike duration and trail conditions more prominent, while allowing prospective hikers to tour the trail through a dynamic photo gallery or in a 3D overview.

The AllTrails user interface
All the trail info you could want, in an easy-to-digest, easy-to-search and easy-to-share format.
AllTrails

If you haven’t dabbled in the AllTrails universe yourself, there’s never been a better time to download. Plus, it’s always good to have some sort of accountability when starting a new hobby like hiking, so if you want to push yourself to get outdoors more or just want to immerse yourself in a new community, AllTrails may be just the thing you’re looking for.

More Like This

A Yeti Tundra Haul 45, which is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024
A Shocking Amount of Yeti Gear Is on Sale for Prime Day
a collage of on sale items from various fourth of july sales on a washed out American Flag Background
All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales
Detail image of a Brant & Cochran Allagash Cruiser, a Maine wedge-style axe
How Brant & Cochran Brought Axe-Making Back to Maine
Chicago's iconic Lakefront Trail offers 18 miles of breathtaking lake and skyline views
Savor the Summer on These 5 Chicago Bike Routes 

Leisure > Travel > Adventure
Wellness > Fitness

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best Ninja coffee machines on sale for Prime Day
These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day
A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
Prime Day Is Over. The Amazon Deals Are Not.
Fans of Colombia and Argentina try to pass the gate amid disturbances the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida
After Copa América Chaos, It’s Clear the US Isn’t Ready for the World Cup
Lago di Como, also known as Lario
Lake Como Isn’t Just for the Rich and Famous
A black and white photo of Las Vegas. Here's how to do the Strip if you're looking for a low-key vacation.
How to Spend a Perfect, Low-Key Weekend in Las Vegas
he Tongue, left, and Pork Tacos with Mezcal Margaritas at Chicatana Restaurant
6 Ways to Elevate At-Home Taco Night

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Fitness, Right This Way

AllTrails just launched a major interface update

AllTrails Launched a Major Update to Elevate Your Hiking Experience

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, who recently shared his wellness routine with us, including his newfound love of pickleball

Daniel Dae Kim on the Wellness Routine That Keeps Him Young

Lenny Kravitz

What's It Like to Work Out With Leather Pants On?

A split image showing Ken Rideout racing and winning at HYROX.

What It Takes to Win Your Age Group at HYROX

Explore More Fitness

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours