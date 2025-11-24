Take Ivy? Blackstock & Weber and Beams Plus Are Certainly Trying

As anyone who recognizes the aesthetic as more than just a viral quarter-zip sweater TikTok trend could probably tell you, the origins (and golden age) of prep can be traced back to Ivy League campuses during the mid-20th century.

For his latest project, Chris Echevarria, founder of beloved loafer label Blackstock & Weber, is clearly trying to channel this collegiate vibe. To celebrate a new partnership with legendary Japanese prep purveyors Beams Plus, Blackstock & Weber’s apparel-focused sub-label ACADEMY is releasing an exclusive, collaborative apparel capsule, featuring made-in-Japan staples designed to blend American prep with Echevarria’s irreverent take on uniform dressing.

Shot at Princeton and centering collegiate-coded styling and heritage fabrics, the Academy by Blackstock & Weber x Beams Plus “Orientiation” collection offers a distinctive look at the classic preppy uniform, with new apparel that blends both the academic and athletic facets of Ivy style into a capsule that introduces brand-new fits and fabrics — inspired Echevarria’s favorite 1950s vintage pieces — to the Beams Plus lineup.

Blackstock & Weber is getting a very Beams makeover. Blackstock & Weber

The standout of the collection is undoubtably The Homecoming Balmacaan ($1,215), a classic Ivy outerwear staple and signature Beams Plus offering that’s been reworked in a handsome quad-patchwork Harris Tweed fabric and now includes a breathable, 100% cotton Saitos inner lining for improved comfort and warm. The Club Room Blazer ($995), a three-button sports coat that features the same tartan patchwork from Harris Tweed, similarly leans into the classic prep ethos, with a crested chest patch and metal buttons that evoke traditional prep school uniforms.

Inspired by vintage reverse weave sweatsuits, the new Campus Hoodie ($220) and Phys. Ed Sweat Pants ($230) combine classic designs — 100% Japanese cotton and zigzag embroidery — with a fine-tuned silhouette reminicent of sports warms-ups. The pair is available in three versatile colors: Ash Grey, Heather Grey and Navy. Rounding out the capsule is the Ringer Band Tee ($88), woven from 100% Japanese heavyweight cotton and finished with a cracking-style graphic bulldog print inspired by an “imaginary club team.”



The collection includes preppy co-branded staples. Blackstock & Weber



The “Orientation” collection ranges from $88 to $1,215 and is available for purchase now, at both Blackstock & Weber’s online store and their NYC flagship store at 242 Mulberry Street in New York, which is currently hosting a Beams Plus pop-up featuring hand-selected Beams styles. (The pop-up runs through January.) You can shop the collection below, or check out B&W’s webstore here.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »