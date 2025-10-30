Leisure > Style

Menswear’s Favorite Loafer Just Got a Very Rugged Revamp

Blackstock & Weber is joining forces with outdoor retailer Huckberry for waxed leather version of their coveted lug sole loafer

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 30, 2025 1:33 pm EDT
Huckberry x Blackstock & Weber
The Blackstock & Weber loafer is getting a outdoor makeover.
Huckberry


Anyone who’s surfed the menswear side of the internet has most likely stumbled across Blackstock & Weber’s primo leather loafers.

Founded by ex-J.Crew designer and industry vet Chris Echevarria, the brand has mushroomed from an apartment-sized operation to a fully-fledged footwear player, on the back of its pebbled leather, hairy suede, lug sole styles; nowadays, the brand consistently sells out of its Cadillac-esque stock. 

For their most recent footwear project, B&W has teamed up with outdoor retailer Huckberry for an exclusive, caramel-hued, waxed leather rendition of their best-selling Ellis Penny Loafer.

Huckberry x Blackstock & Weber
A new take on the refined Blackstock & Weber lug sole loafer.
Huckberry

The all-new Huckberry x Blackstock & Weber Lug Sole Loafer combines the trappings of a proper workwear style with the elevated charm of B&W’s leather footwear, producing a pair of kicks that are tailor-made for chilly fall days and transition weather.

Like many of Blackstock’s deluxe designs, the Lug Sole Loafer is handmade in Portugal and comes standard with best-in-class craftsmanship, including Goodyear welt construction and a heavy-duty Vibram 1757 sole for traction and durability. This collab also introduces a new upper in the form of a “Waxed Caramel” leather, sourced from the legendary Charles F Stead tannery in Leeds, England. Branded detailing — an embossed sole and debossed heel logo — cement the collaborative spirit of the rugged loafer.

The Best Leather Derbies Do It All
The Best Leather Derbies Do It All
 A clean, classic derby is a worthwhile investment now and forever

“For this collaboration, we tapped into the trailwise aspect of our identity,” said Echevarria in a release from the brand. “This is a pair that any man could easily slot into his wardrobe. Built for any season and environment. And not only will they weather the beating, they’ll wear it well.”

The Huckberry x Blackstock & Weber Lug Sole Loafer retails for $425 — as with all B&W styles, you get what you pay for, which is decades of use and major prep vibes. It’s available exclusively at Huckberry and Blackstock & Weber. Grab a pair, toss on your finest cords and get ready for the best-dressed apple picking trip ever.

Huckberry x Blackstock & Weber Lug Sole Loafer
Huckberry x Blackstock & Weber Lug Sole Loafer
Buy Here : $425

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

