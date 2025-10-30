Menswear’s Favorite Loafer Just Got a Very Rugged Revamp

Anyone who’s surfed the menswear side of the internet has most likely stumbled across Blackstock & Weber’s primo leather loafers.
Founded by ex-J.Crew designer and industry vet Chris Echevarria, the brand has mushroomed from an apartment-sized operation to a fully-fledged footwear player, on the back of its pebbled leather, hairy suede, lug sole styles; nowadays, the brand consistently sells out of its Cadillac-esque stock.
For their most recent footwear project, B&W has teamed up with outdoor retailer Huckberry for an exclusive, caramel-hued, waxed leather rendition of their best-selling Ellis Penny Loafer.
The all-new Huckberry x Blackstock & Weber Lug Sole Loafer combines the trappings of a proper workwear style with the elevated charm of B&W’s leather footwear, producing a pair of kicks that are tailor-made for chilly fall days and transition weather.
Like many of Blackstock’s deluxe designs, the Lug Sole Loafer is handmade in Portugal and comes standard with best-in-class craftsmanship, including Goodyear welt construction and a heavy-duty Vibram 1757 sole for traction and durability. This collab also introduces a new upper in the form of a “Waxed Caramel” leather, sourced from the legendary Charles F Stead tannery in Leeds, England. Branded detailing — an embossed sole and debossed heel logo — cement the collaborative spirit of the rugged loafer.
“For this collaboration, we tapped into the trailwise aspect of our identity,” said Echevarria in a release from the brand. “This is a pair that any man could easily slot into his wardrobe. Built for any season and environment. And not only will they weather the beating, they’ll wear it well.”
The Huckberry x Blackstock & Weber Lug Sole Loafer retails for $425 — as with all B&W styles, you get what you pay for, which is decades of use and major prep vibes. It’s available exclusively at Huckberry and Blackstock & Weber. Grab a pair, toss on your finest cords and get ready for the best-dressed apple picking trip ever.
