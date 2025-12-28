Leisure > Travel

Would You Take a Train to See the Northern Lights?

Norway has a plan for that

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 28, 2025 1:41 pm EST
Northern Lights in Norway
What's better than seeing the Northern Lights?
Johannes Groll/Unsplash

There are few things in nature as utterly breathtaking as the Northern Lights. I can say that from experience: getting to see multicolored lights shimmering in the atmosphere one night in Iceland is one of the most stunning things I’ve ever seen, full stop. Their appeal is one of the reasons why the rare occasions when the Northern Lights are visible in the continental United States becomes an event.

Those events are few and far between, however, and seeing the Northern Lights can depend on other conditions as well. In other words, sometimes you’ll have to travel to see them in action. All of which makes a new initiative in Norway sound very appealing: taking a train through the countryside with impeccable views of swirling colors in the sky above you.

Norwegian Travel recently announced the Arctic Train, a route that begins in the northern town of Narvik and offers striking views of both the local scenery and the Northern Lights. According to Norwegian Travel’s website, the destination — Katterat — has very little light pollution, making it an ideal location to appreciate a view of the clear sky and all that comes with it.

The Northern Lights Train runs from October through March, and includes a stop along the route with a campfire experience and a cozy lavvu made available for additional warmth.

This combination of rail travel and celestial observation is not unique to northern Norway. In 2021, the George R.R. Martin-backed Sky Railway began service in New Mexico. Among the many options travelers there can choose from is a nighttime route that involves stunning views of the night sky. It isn’t hard to see the appeal here: rail travel is great; watching the Northern Lights can be transcendental. Why not combine the two?

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.
