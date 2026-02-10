Vegas Just Made It Even Easier for Visitors to Get Married

Las Vegas, a perennial wedding hotspot, is making it even simpler for couples to tie the knot this February by opening a temporary marriage license office right in Harry Reid International Airport.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas — unless, of course, you’re looking to get married there, in which case what happens in Vegas will emphatically endure for years to come. (Hopefully.) Last year, according to recent reporting from KVVU-TV, Las Vegas’s Clark County was the site of over 70,000 weddings — with most of them being “destination weddings,” according to county clerk Lynne Marie Goya.



If Valentine’s Day (or watching an actual wedding take place at the Super Bowl this year) has you considering an impromptu getaway to Nevada for your nuptials, Vegas is currently making it even easier to get married there than normal. That’s because, for part of the month of February, there’s a pop-up county clerk’s office in Harry Reid International Airport where new arrivals can get their paperwork in order.



As Harriet Baskas explains for The Points Guy, the pop-up office began handling paperwork on Feb. 4 and will do so until Feb. Getting paperwork filed at the airport means that couples won’t have to worry about traveling to the primary marriage license bureau, which is located downtown.

Clark County did something similar last year, in the same location: the baggage claim area in Terminal 1. Baskas reports that marriage licenses cost $102 per couple; if you’re looking to renew your vows, that will cost just $21.

Interestingly, weddings in Clark County were down 8% between 2025 and 2024, according to reporting from KVVU-TV. What’s less clear is whether or not that is a sign of commitment issues or part of a larger slump in Vegas tourism.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »