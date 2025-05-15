Culture > Internet

Reminder: Smashing Your Wife’s Face in Your Wedding Cake Is Unforgivable

Unless you agree on it beforehand, then go ahead and do you

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
May 15, 2025 2:20 pm EDT
Actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh cutting the cake on their wedding day, June 4th 1951
If your instinct is to surprise her by smashing her face in your cake, you might have bigger problems.
Getty Images

Every so often a video from someone’s wedding day goes viral. Usually it’s some kind of embarrassing, inappropriate or just blatantly disrespectful moment that’s painfully hard to watch — which also makes it impossible to look away. You know the kind I’m talking about: the insulting vow videos or the awkward trend of bridesmaids handing out “spicy Polaroids” of the bride to the groom.

One of the most common wedding-day-gone-wrong videos — which has survived the America’s Funniest Home Videos era and found continued virality on social media — is the cake smash. If you’re not sure what I’m talking about, here’s what I mean:

In this particular video, which has over 30 million views on X, a bride and groom are seen cutting their cake together, and before the first slice has even been tasted, the man grabs his new wife’s head and smashes her face into the cake. While this tradition is nothing new, this one feels especially diabolical because the icing is bright purple. Even worse? When she’s speechless afterward, blinking and seemingly unsure how to react, he howls in her face and pumps his fists.

If this is something that a couple plans to do together ahead of time, that’s a different story. Consensual cake shenanigans are A-okay. But the surprise face smash? I’m really bothered by the whole concept. 

For one, plenty of women look forward to their wedding for years — they romanticize it, dream about what they’ll wear walking down the aisle and how they’ll look in the moment. When it actually comes around, why do you think she’d want you to randomly pull a Jekyll and Hyde on her and ruin the moment? Especially given that hair and makeup can cost hundreds — even thousands — of dollars, it’s a clear indication that you lack mutual respect for the person you’ve chosen to spend the rest of your life with. And it’s a bad sign for the future of a marriage you literally just started.

There’s also something repulsive about how comfortable some men seem to feel grabbing their wives in such a manner. And in front of all your friends and family, too? Is that really how you want to be perceived? As the guy who ruined his wife’s hair, makeup and potentially her entire wedding day, all for a laugh? 

I’m far from the only one who has a problem with this. There are a lot of theories floating around about how the style of cake-cutting can be an indicator of underlying issues in a relationship. Some wedding photographers have even come out and said that nonconsensual cake smashes are one of the biggest red flags they see at weddings — and that a lot of those relationships have ended in divorce

This all kind of feels like I’m stating the obvious here, but due to the continued appearance of these videos, I think I have to repeat it: don’t be an asshole and embarrass your wife on your wedding day. Hopefully, if you love and respect your partner enough, forcing her face into multiple tiers of sponge and icing is probably not the first instinct you’ll have as you go to cut the cake together. But if you did this to your wife and she’s miraculously still with you years later, you should probably go apologize right now.

More Like This

Take It From A Woman
Take It From A Woman
An illustration of a man's head with a circuit board attached
Take It From a Woman: Using AI Isn’t Sexy
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
Egyptian bodybuilder Antoine Boulos, British bodybuilder Reuben Martin, and South African bodybuilder Jannie Graaff, competitors during the pre-judging for the Mr Universe contest, at the Royal Hotel in Woburn Place in the Bloomsburt district of London, England, 16th September 1960.
Take It From a Woman: We Don’t Care About Your Muscle Definition

Culture > Internet
Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Golden Globes statue at the award ceremony. The Globes just announced a new category for 2026: Best Podcast.
The Golden Globes Are Adding a Podcast Category
A QTS data center complex under development in Fayetteville, Georgia.
The Dumbest Way to Accelerate the Water Crisis
The Floating City
How to Do Venice the Right Way
An illustration of a man's head with a circuit board attached
Take It From a Woman: Using AI Isn’t Sexy
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green
The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh cutting the cake on their wedding day, June 4th 1951

Reminder: Smashing Your Wife’s Face in Your Wedding Cake Is Unforgivable

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking for “Manly Cities” to Live In

Take It From A Woman

Take It From A Woman

A QTS data center complex under development in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The Dumbest Way to Accelerate the Water Crisis

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water